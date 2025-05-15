Abu Dhabi’s Sovereign Wealth Fund Reveals $408 Million Investment In BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF

Mubadala, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, disclosed a $408.5 million stake in the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), according to a 13F filing released today. The fund reported holding 8,726,972 shares as of March 31, 2025, an increase from 8,235,533 shares reported at the end of 2024.

This big move from Mubadala adds fuel to the fire for U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, which have been raking in serious inflows this May. Seeing collective total inflows of $674.9 million on May 2, $425.45 million on May 5, and $334.58 million on May 9, and counting, including a $319.12 million inflow yesterday. IBIT, BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF, continues to stand out as a top choice for institutional investors, taking in $232.46 million of that alone.

Mubadala’s increased exposure coincides with high-level discussions between U.S. crypto policy leaders and the UAE. Newly appointed President Trump’s AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks met with Emirati officials earlier this year on March 20 to explore the future of digital currencies and artificial intelligence.

“I explored with David Sacks, the Special Advisor on AI and Crypto, the transformative effects of artificial intelligence across various sectors, the expanding role of digital currencies in reshaping financial systems, and the investment opportunities emerging at their convergence,” said on X Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “As technological advancements accelerate, fostering collaboration and adopting forward-looking strategies remain essential pillars for driving sustainable growth and achieving long-term impact.”

The UAE has seen a notable increase in Bitcoin adoption in the last year, including hosting the Bitcoin MENA Conference in Abu Dhabi, that attracted big names like Eric Trump to deliver impassioned remarks about Bitcoin. Trump argued that hesitation to embrace change is nothing new. He shared a story about a friend who dismissed Bitcoin only to see his own bank adopt it shortly afterward.

“People are slow as hell to adapt to new technology,” said Eric Trump. “We’re going to see banks have to adapt. Governments will adapt. Those who embrace this digital revolution early are going to be the ones who win.”

Trump called Bitcoin a “global asset” that protects against uncertainty and disruptions, highlighting its decentralized system as a better alternative to the costly inefficiencies of traditional finance.

“Bitcoin is a store of value,” added Eric Trump. “It’s a hedge against inflation. It’s a hedge against political turmoil, political instability, acts of God, hurricanes, fires, floods, tornadoes. That’s what makes it so powerful.”

“I am confident that Bitcoin is going to hit $1 million,” he said.