At the Bitcoin MENA conference, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) offered an pretty expansive view of Bitcoin’s evolving role in global finance.

While he touched on personal experiences, from his legal challenges in the United States to his pardon from President Donald Trump, his remarks consistently returned to the trajectory and potential of Bitcoin.

Speaking alongside BTC Inc CEO Brandon Green, CZ described the current adoption cycle as distinct from previous waves. While earlier cycles were dominated by retail investors, this cycle reflects significant institutional engagement.

Bitcoin’s institutional adoption

From Bitcoin ETFs to corporate strategic reserves, Wall Street and large financial institutions are participating in the crypto ecosystem.

“We have seen more institutions come in than probably previous cycles,” CZ said. This bridging between grassroots movements and institutional finance, he argued, positions Bitcoin for broader integration into the global financial system.

The conversation highlighted the inherent unpredictability of Bitcoin’s adoption path. CZ sees potential for growth through integration with traditional payment infrastructure.

Tools like crypto cards, where users pay in cryptocurrency but merchants receive fiat, allow demand to grow on the user side and lay the groundwork for more widespread adoption.

Stablecoins, he noted, will also play a key role in facilitating transactions without undermining Bitcoin’s investment appeal.

CZ’s take on Bitcoin’s 4-year cycle

CZ also offered perspective on how macroeconomic conditions and policy shifts can influence Bitcoin’s trajectory.

While the four-year cycle has long guided expectations for bull and bear markets, he suggested that external forces, including government monetary policies, may now have equal or greater influence.

CZ even said that bitcoin and crypto may be entering a “super cycle”

JUST IN: Binance founder CZ says the 4-year #Bitcoin cycle might be dead, and we may see a supercycle 🚀 pic.twitter.com/rl4Ie6JoQQ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) December 9, 2025

He pointed to potential U.S. rate cuts and quantitative easing as factors that could drive liquidity into crypto markets, suggesting the next cycle could diverge from historical patterns.

Institutionalization of Bitcoin, however, does not replace the grassroots origins of the network. CZ emphasized that retail holders remain the majority and that the international nature of Bitcoin is integral to its identity.

He described the institutional participation as complementary, not transformative, to the global movement that has propelled Bitcoin from a niche technology to a widely recognized asset class.

CZ’s personal journey

Throughout the discussion, CZ reflected on his personal journey, from ‘growing up on a farm in China’ to serving jail time, all while being intertwined closely with Bitcoin’s evolution.

He shared his experiences facing U.S. regulatory scrutiny, including potential imprisonment, and his eventual pardon by President Trump. The pardon drew criticism from Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who called it corruption, while the Trump administration framed it as correcting an “overreach” by the Biden administration against crypto.

Even as he stepped back from day-to-day operations at Binance, CZ has remained engaged in advancing the industry. He has focused on advising governments on how to regulate crypto.

Beyond regulation, CZ has turned attention to education and innovation. He founded Giggle Academy, a free, gamified, digital education platform that now reaches approximately 90,000 children, emphasizing accessibility and positive societal impact.

CZ’s reflections on legacy and impact returned repeatedly to Bitcoin. While he admires other industry figures, like Michael Saylor, for their single-minded focus on Bitcoin, CZ sees his own role as complementary: attempting to foster innovation across multiple chains while championing Bitcoin’s primacy.

“Bitcoin itself is great. It is the global reserve currency in crypto, probably soon in the world,” he said.

🇦🇪 MICHAEL SAYLOR JUST HAD A MEETING WITH CZ AT BITCOIN MENA



₿ULLISH 🚀 pic.twitter.com/si6FuJAIJD — Bitcoin MENA Conference (@bitcoinmenaconf) December 9, 2025

In closing, CZ reiterated that his goal remains clear: driving adoption and awareness of crypto worldwide. Whether through institutional engagement, policy advising, or fostering innovation, he positions himself as a conduit between the grassroots and the broader financial ecosystem.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is skyrocketing towards $93,000.