Coinbase plans to join President Trump’s new Trump Accounts program by matching the government’s $1,000 child investment grant for employees’ children — potentially in Bitcoin.

By Micah Zimmerman

Coinbase announced plans to participate in President Donald Trump’s newly launched Trump Accounts program — and is exploring delivering its matching contribution in Bitcoin rather than traditional financial assets. 

In a social media post today, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong indicated the company intends to support the initiative within Coinbase and with its employees. Armstrong wants to match the federal government’s $1,000 seed money for eligible children and wants to do it in Bitcoin. 

“Starting to invest early is more important than ever. Trump Accounts  is a great move to kick-start financial security + literacy for children,” Armstrong posted. “We’re proud to join @POTUS’s initiative by matching the $1k from the U.S. Treasury for all eligible children of Coinbase employees. Hopefully we can pay the $1k in Bitcoin.”

What are Trump Accounts?

Trump Accounts are one of the provisions that came out of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a major legislative package championed by President Trump. 

The initiative automatically qualifies U.S. citizen babies born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028 for a $1,000 government deposit into a tax-advantaged investment account in their name.

Unlike traditional savings vehicles, these accounts must be invested in low-fee, diversified U.S. stock index funds managed by private financial firms and are locked until the beneficiary turns 18. 

At that point, the funds can be used for education, home purchases, or starting a business, with parents, employers, friends, and charities able to make additional contributions — subject to annual limits — to enhance long-term growth, the administration said. 

Corporate support and match programs

Coinbase follows other major financial institutions that are already lining up behind the policy. Both Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase have committed to matching the government’s $1,000 contribution for eligible children of employees, with additional perks like pretax payroll deductions to ease participation.

Philanthropists and cultural figures are also joining the effort. Rapper Nicki Minaj pledged contributions to support Trump Accounts for children in underserved communities, emphasizing financial literacy and generational opportunity.

Parents will be able to open Trump Accounts starting July 2026, with sign-ups and documentation processes opening in the spring. 

Meanwhile, participation from firms like Coinbase and traditional banks signals that private industry is ready to embed the program into their own company benefits.

Micah Zimmerman
Micah first discovered Bitcoin in 2018 but remained a skeptic on the sidelines for too long. Since 2021, he has covered crypto and business and now works as a news reporter for Bitcoin Magazine, based in North Carolina.
