Bitcoin Price Surges to $88,000 as Institutional Demand and Gold Rally Fuel Momentum

Bitcoin’s price continued its upward trajectory today, rising $3,735 (4.42%), at the time of writing, to reach $88,300, seemingly driven by strong institutional buying and renewed momentum in alternative assets. The surge comes as gold breaks above $3,400 per ounce for the first time, currently trading at $3,431.10, underscoring a broader trend of investors seeking safe-haven assets.

Since April 2, Bitcoin’s performance has also outpaced the Nasdaq, showcasing growing divergence between traditional equities and digital assets.

Bitcoin has really *not* been trading like the NASDAQ lately pic.twitter.com/HXFnCrSjsM — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) April 21, 2025

One of the day’s key developments came from Strategy ($MSTR), formerly known as MicroStrategy, in which Chairman Michael Saylor announced the purchase of 6,556 BTC for approximately $555.8 million at an average price of $84,785 per bitcoin. As of April 20, 2025, the company holds 538,200 BTC, acquired for roughly $36.47 billion at an average cost of $67,766 per bitcoin.

Strategy has now bought 285,980 BTC since it unveiled its ambitious 21/21 plan to acquire $42 billion worth of bitcoin. That breaks down to an average of $154 million in daily purchases over nearly six months—an aggressive pace unmatched by any other public company.

Strategy $MSTR has bought 285,980 #bitcoin since they announced their 21/21 plan.



On average, that is $154 million worth every day for almost 6 months. pic.twitter.com/RoEjEITMpj — NLNico (@btcNLNico) April 21, 2025

Meanwhile, Japanese public company Metaplanet also reported a fresh Bitcoin acquisition as part of its ongoing treasury strategy. In a statement, the company confirmed:

“The acquisition of additional Bitcoin as part of its ongoing Bitcoin Treasury Operations. Details of the latest purchase are as follows:

Number of Bitcoin Purchased： 330 Bitcoin

Average Purchase Price： 12,181,570 yen per Bitcoin

Aggregated Amount Purchased： 4.020 billion yen

Total Bitcoin Holdings： 4,855 Bitcoin

Average Purchase Price： 12,804,361 yen per Bitcoin

Aggregated Amount Purchased： 62.165 billion yen”

These moves reflect a broader trend of corporate adoption and treasury allocation toward Bitcoin amid macroeconomic uncertainty and currency debasement concerns.

With Bitcoin’s price pressing into new highs and institutional accumulation continuing at scale, market sentiment appears to be turning bullish after a period of bearishness reaching a lot of around $76,000. Today’s price action—along with fresh buying from public companies—signals that demand for Bitcoin as a strategic asset is not only persisting but accelerating.