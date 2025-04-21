Strategy Buys $555 Million Worth of Additional Bitcoin

Strategy has acquired an additional 6,556 bitcoin for $555.8 million, according to a Form 8-K filed with the SEC on Monday. The purchase, made between April 14 and April 20, brings the company’s total bitcoin holdings to 538,200 BTC, acquired at an average price of $67,766 per coin.

The latest acquisition was funded through the company’s two at-the-market (ATM) stock offering programs. Strategy sold 1.76 million shares of its Class A common stock, generating $547.7 million, and over 91,000 shares of its 8.00% Series A perpetual strike preferred stock (STRK), raising an additional $7.8 million.

Strategy has spent $36.47 billion on bitcoin to date, maintaining its position as the largest corporate holder of BTC. The company’s latest purchase was executed at an average price of $84,785 per bitcoin, reflecting the recent surge in bitcoin’s prices.

The software company’s continued accumulation comes as bitcoin trades near $87,300, pushing Strategy’s shares up 2.77% in pre-market trading. The firm still has significant capacity for further purchases, with the common stock ATM program and STRK shares program. These programs provide the company with flexible funding mechanisms to continue its bitcoin accumulation strategy.

Strategy’s aggressive bitcoin acquisition strategy, led by Michael Saylor, has transformed the company from a business intelligence firm into a de facto bitcoin investment vehicle. The company has consistently used market opportunities to raise capital through stock offerings and deploy it into bitcoin.

Strategy maintains a public dashboard on its website (www.strategy.com) providing real-time information about its bitcoin purchases, holdings, and other key performance indicators, demonstrating its commitment to transparency in its operations.

The company’s unwavering focus on bitcoin accumulation has made it a bellwether for institutional bitcoin investment, with its stock price often moving in tandem with bitcoin’s market performance. Strategy’s latest purchase signals continued institutional confidence in bitcoin despite market volatility.