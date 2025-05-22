Bitcoin Liquid Network Surpasses $3.27 Billion in Total Value Locked

Today, the Liquid Federation has announced that the Liquid Network has surpassed $3.27 billion in total value locked (TVL), according to a press release shared with Bitcoin Magazine.

“Surpassing the $3 billion threshold marks a pivotal moment for both Liquid and Bitcoin, signaling the evolution of Bitcoinʼs ecosystem into a full-fledged platform for global financial markets,” said the CEO and Co-Founder of Blockstream Dr. Adam Back. “As Bitcoin gains mainstream acceptance, and demand for regulated asset tokenization accelerates, Liquid is better positioned than ever to bridge Bitcoin with traditional finance and drive the next wave of capital markets innovation.”

The announcement follows growing interest in tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs), with major moves such as BlackRock’s decision to tokenize a $150 billion Treasury fund. According to a 2025 report by Security Token Market, the tokenized asset market is projected to grow to $30 trillion by 2030.

Liquid supports over $1.8 billion in tokenized private credit and offers products like U.S. Treasury notes and digital currencies through Blockstream’s AMP platform. The network also features fast, low-cost, and confidential transactions, with support for atomic swaps and robust smart contracts.

Governed by over 80 global institutions, Liquid was launched in 2018 as Bitcoin’s first sidechain. It is now preparing for a major upgrade with the mainnet release of Simplicity, aimed at expanding its smart contract capabilities.

To keep up with increasing demand, the Liquid Federation is boosting developer resources and technical onboardings, along with integrations with exchanges, custodians and service providers. Recent bootcamps and important meetings with policy makers in Asia, Europe and Latin America reflect the network’s growing global presence.