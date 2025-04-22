Bitcoin ETFs Saw $381 Million In Inflows, Highest Since January

Bitcoin ETFs witnessed net inflows of $381.3 million on April 21, marking their largest single-day influx since January 30, when the funds attracted $588.1 million. The surge comes as bitcoin markets show resilience despite traditional financial markets facing headwinds.

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) led the day’s inflows with $116.1 million, followed by Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) with $87.6 million. Grayscale’s products, including the Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC), collectively drew $69.1 million in new investments.

The strong ETF performance occurred while U.S. equity markets experienced significant pressure, with major indexes declining approximately 2.5%. Bitcoin, meanwhile, maintained its gains from the Easter weekend, trading above $87,300.

The influx represents a significant shift in momentum for Bitcoin ETFs, which had seen relatively subdued activity in recent weeks. The previous peak in January coincided with Bitcoin trading above $100,000, before prices retreated following President Trump’s global tariff announcements.

Market indicators suggest growing institutional optimism, with bitcoin futures showing positive funding rates. The put-to-call ratio in options markets sits above 0.50, indicating traders are favoring bullish positions over bearish ones.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT), the largest by assets under management, recorded $41.6 million in net inflows. Some providers, including the Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) and WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW), reported no activity during the period.

The resurgence in ETF interest comes after bitcoin experienced a challenging first quarter, hitting a 2025 low of $74,773 on April 7. Bitcoin has since shown remarkable recovery, with the total bitcoin and crypto market capitalization reaching $2.84 trillion.

The strong inflows, particularly during a period of traditional market weakness, demonstrate institutional investors’ growing confidence in bitcoin as a hedge. The ETF market’s performance suggests a potential shift in institutional sentiment toward bitcoin, even as traditional markets grapple with ongoing economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.