Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Why Did The Bitcoin Price Dip From All-Time Highs?
Publish date:

Why Did The Bitcoin Price Dip From All-Time Highs?

Digging into leverage dynamics can explain why the bitcoin price dipped below $63,000.
Author:

Digging into leverage dynamics can explain why the bitcoin price dipped below $63,000.

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

Digging into leverage dynamics can explain why the bitcoin price dipped below $63,000.

Source: TradingView

As published in Wednesday's The Daily Dive #096, bitcoin was up 3.9% in one hour after the Consumer Price Index reading, only to fall again in a series of BTC-margined long liquidations. Total long liquidations for the day were some of the largest liquidations over the last few months but pale in comparison to the liquidations in March through April earlier this year. 

Digging into leverage dynamics can explain why the bitcoin price dipped below $63,000.

Source: Coinglass (Bybt)

Let’s dig into some of the leverage dynamics that led to the sharp fall from all-time highs back down to $62,800.

Futures Open Interest 

Among the most important things to understand about bitcoin derivatives is the types of collateral that can be used. In bitcoin derivatives markets, you can either use crypto margin (overwhelmingly BTC but certain platforms allow various altcoins to be used as collateral) or dollars/stablecoins as collateral. When entering a derivatives contract with bitcoin as collateral, if you are going long (speculating on price to rise), then you are left exposed if price declines to both a declining PNL (profit/loss) as well as collateral that is declining in value. Thus, bitcoin-margined derivatives are often the culprit in large market drawdowns and liquidation events.

Leading up to yesterday’s all-time high, the aggregate futures open interest for bitcoin-margined spiked in a huge way (in BTC terms, which normalizes for dollar volatility), touching 191.2K BTC, up from the 150k BTC range that was seen the first time bitcoin broke above $65,000, showing that traders were aggressively levering up:

Digging into leverage dynamics can explain why the bitcoin price dipped below $63,000.

Source: Glassnode

Below is the same chart but denominated in dollars instead, showing the total open interest in bitcoin-margined futures declining by more than $1 billion from yesterday:

Digging into leverage dynamics can explain why the bitcoin price dipped below $63,000.

Source: Glassnode

Digging into leverage dynamics can explain why the bitcoin price dipped below $63,000.

Source: Glassnode

Displayed above is the aggregate open interest (in bitcoin terms) by exchange for context. The most obvious trend is the increasing dominance of Binance in the futures market (more on this in a moment).

Receive 25% off when you subscribe to the Deep Dive premium bitcoin markets newsletter.

The bitcoin price rising, represented by green candles, often gets the market attention of the world.
Markets

Bitcoin Transfer Volume At All-Time Highs

Nov 4, 2021
Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

As The Bitcoin Price Approaches All-Time Highs, How Much Supply Is In Profit?

Oct 14, 2021
Bitcoin is going to the moon, many in the community say, meaning its price will reach space like an astronaut.
Markets

Bitcoin Realized Market Cap Breaks $400 Billion All-Time High

Oct 5, 2021
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

Estimating This Cycle's Bitcoin Price Top

Nov 5, 2021
The Bullish price action is a result of on chain bulls buying bitcoin driving the price of bitcoin.
Markets

Realized Bitcoin Price Breaks All-Time High

Aug 17, 2021
Statechain users send private keys that can be used to spend coins.
Markets

As Bitcoin Hits All-Time High, What Are Older Coins Doing On The Network?

Nov 10, 2021
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Markets

Are Long-Term Holders Selling The Bitcoin Price Top?

Oct 19, 2021
Bitcoin sucks fiat and U.S. Dollars into a black hole of value because it is sound money.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Falls With Long Liquidations

Oct 28, 2021
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

The Bitcoin Price Could Be Headed Toward Six Figures

Oct 21, 2021
Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

How To Identify Bitcoin Price Bottoms

Sep 30, 2021
FTX is a new crypto exchange and trading exchange offering futures contracts, leveraged tokens and an over-the-counter portal.
Markets

Is Rising Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Cause For Concern?

Oct 22, 2021
bitcoin like pizza is a hot commodity and scarce item.
Markets

Quantifying The Bitcoin Supply Shortage

Oct 15, 2021
While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Markets

Why The Bitcoin Price Is Staying Above $40,000

Sep 22, 2021
Investing - Bitcoin Breaches All-Time High Market Cap (In Several Ways)
Markets

$65,000 Bitcoin: A New All Time High

Oct 20, 2021
Lightning is the future for bitcoin technical operation and cryptography.
Markets

Bitcoin Lightning Network Channel Capacity Hits Another All-Time High

Sep 23, 2021