Skip to main content
When Will The Federal Reserve Make A Policy Pivot?
Podcast

When Will The Federal Reserve Make A Policy Pivot?

Analysts are predicting the Federal Reserve will turn dovish, but timelines for this remain unclear. The Bitcoin Magazine Pro team shares their thoughts.

Analysts are predicting the Federal Reserve will turn dovish, but timelines for this remain unclear. The Bitcoin Magazine Pro team shares their thoughts.

This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by the Bitcoin Magazine Pro team to talk about the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions.

Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble

Listen To The Episode Here:

Dylan Leclair: Obviously everybody's favorite question and no one has the answer is, “When Pivot?" Luke Groman was saying August [2022], which I think is — I really respect the hell out of Luke and his opinions on things — but I think that's a little bit early. That's aggressive; that's very aggressive.

I think the train's coming off the tracks really fast here. Sam [Rule] and I are joking. We send each other economic charts every day and we've yet to send, to see one good looking chart over the last month with all of this deterioration of data and public sentiment.

What are your thoughts on the rest of 2022 and maybe 2023?

TXMC: That liquidation of government debt paper. It's really interesting because it does outline the playbook, which allows inflation to run hot. Suppress yields so that they're below inflation and, over time, the debt just kind of dissolves away.

But the problem that they [the Federal Reserve] have run into now, which you alluded to Dylan, is the inflation has gotten too high. Right? It can't sit at 8%, 9% year over year and part of the reason it's so high is because things are out of the control of the Fed at this point: supply chain constraints, China's zero-COVID policy and Russia invading Ukraine. All of those have exacerbated. What really started in 2020, obviously fiscal stimulus created a lot of demand, and then after we reopened the economy, that didn't help either. Inflation has gotten far out of control for them, so I think that the playbook of, “Oh, let's just let it run a little steamy,” as Janet Yellen has even said in the past. We were open to the idea before she was Treasury Secretary.

I think back when she ran the Fed, she said something to the extent of: It's even okay for us to let inflation run above target for a period of time. As long as the economy seems like it's doing OK. You would think maybe they're doing that to a degree here. Maybe they don't want inflation to just all of a sudden vanish back down to 1% because it is helping whittle away the debt, like you mentioned.

If you look at it by quarter, it does go up to 136, but my chart was an annual average. You can see it goes up to about 130 or so, and it's come down to about 124, 120 (5% debt-to-GDP). So it has worked to an extent. But because it's so high and because there are some serious structural issues in the economy that might make high costs remain stubborn, it's driving a lot of social unrest, just simmering under the surface. It's flat out revolt in certain countries, but here in the United States, it's still just brewing under the surface. It's obviously the number one topic for voters in a midterm election year. You and Sam are like looking at all this data and it just keeps getting worse and worse and you're absolutely right.

It feels like in some ways that they're just trying to keep the wheels on the bus until we get through the election. Because then afterwards, they can all kind of relax and we can just kind of let the economy deteriorate because they don't want to have to talk about stimulating the economy or helping cover costs for working class citizens who lose their jobs because they’ve caused so much economic stress before we even get to the election.

They're in a really tough position here. There are a lot of signs that maybe inflation kind of sticks around. It may not come down, back down to 2% or 2.5% anytime soon. Maybe it stays elevated at 4%, 5% or 6% or worse.

If that's the case, what does it look like when the Fed does have to flip dovish in that environment? When people are forced to spend considerably more on non-discretionary things than they did in the past: shelter and food and gas to drive to their jobs. What does that look like for the economy?

If they can't spend freely and drive expansion and speculate and do all the things that really produce an exciting bull market for market participants, how do we create? In an environment with stubbornly high costs for things that people must pay, I don't know that we have a good answer for that.

There's certainly not a recent model for that exact environment and definitely not in the quantitative easing era and every time in the past. When is the Fed going to pivot? When they pivoted in 2020, which produced that hilarious, absurd, straight-up market for so long, CPI was at 1.5% and the market fell 35% in a single day.

So the environment was quite different. It was much more panicky. The future was even less certain than it is now and inflation was considerably lower, but that’s not where we are now. I think that none of the outcomes available to them are particularly attractive at this point.

Check out the whole episode to hear the rest of the conversation!

The US Federal Reserve is trying to maintain global dollar hegemony and dominance through financial tactics and Bitcoin fixes this top photo.
Markets

The Real Reason Federal Reserve Chair Powell Retired “Transitory”

By Ansel LindnerDec 15, 2021
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

How Will The Latest Powell Pivot Impact Bitcoin?

By Ansel LindnerJan 20, 2022
Podcast
Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve or Fed, is seen by many as a clown for fiat money inflation.
Markets

The Fed Is About To Raise Rates Again, What’s Next For The Bitcoin Price?

By Bitcoin MagazineJul 21, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish top photo.
Markets

How Will Federal Reserve Asset Tapering Impact The Bitcoin Market?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleDec 16, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
The US Federal Reserve is trying to maintain global dollar hegemony and dominance through financial tactics and Bitcoin fixes this top photo.
Markets

Bonds And The Bitcoin Market

By Bitcoin MagazineJan 26, 2022
Podcast
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

How The Bitcoin Market Reacted To Federal Reserve Comments On Ongoing Inflation

By Sam RuleDec 1, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin fixes inflation, which J Powell from the federal reserve loves to do, print money top photo.
Markets

Why Jerome Powell’s Policies Are Bullish For Bitcoin

By Phil GibsonJan 2, 2022
Bitcoin aliens are going to take over the world as we orange pill the entire earth top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Brings Maximum Pain for Globalists

By Ansel LindnerMay 20, 2022
Podcast
Fed, Federal Reserve building
Markets

A Response To Central Banks’ Press Conferences

By Ansel LindnerJun 24, 2022
Podcast
Fed, Federal Reserve building
Markets

Central Banks Say The Quiet Part Out Loud

By Ansel LindnerApr 28, 2022
Podcast
Saylor MicroStrategy
Culture

How A Bitcoin Standard Makes The World A Better Place

By Bitcoin MagazineJul 27, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin stands out in a sea of fiat currency, U.S. dollars and cents top photo.
Markets

As European Risks Rise, Bitcoin Price Reacts Positively

By Ansel LindnerFeb 11, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin in Africa is an elephant in the room for the continent's leaders top photo.
Culture

Discussing The Central African Republic Making Bitcoin Legal Tender

By Bitcoin MagazineMay 5, 2022
Podcast
As we enter hyperbitcoinization, legacy financial institutions like the federal reserve or Fed will be painted orange.
Markets

Should The Federal Reserve Add Bitcoin To Its Balance Sheet?

By Mike HobartFeb 23, 2022
Feature
Discussing Bitcoin And The Interest Rate Fallacy
Markets

Discussing Bitcoin And The Interest Rate Fallacy

By Ansel LindnerNov 3, 2021