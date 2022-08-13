Skip to main content
With Accelerating China Issues, What Is Bitcoin’s Place In Macro?
Podcast

With Accelerating China Issues, What Is Bitcoin’s Place In Macro?

Pakistan is facing a similar fate as Sri Lanka and the Taiwan situation is heating up. Geopolitics can give us a glimpse into bitcoin’s role in macroeconomics.

Pakistan is facing a similar fate as Sri Lanka and the Taiwan situation is heating up. Geopolitics can give us a glimpse into bitcoin’s role in macroeconomics.

Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble

Listen To This Episode:

“Fed Watch” is a macro podcast, true to bitcoin’s rebel nature. Each episode we question mainstream and bitcoin narratives by examining current events in macro from across the globe, with an emphasis on central banks and currencies.

In this episode, Christian Keroles and I go through several charts, giving market updates on bitcoin, the dollar index (DXY) and the Hong Kong dollar. Next, we examine the deteriorating situation in Pakistan and ask the question, “Is it the next Sri Lanka?” Lastly, we discuss the Taiwan/China situation and I read several important snippets, one from Chinese foriegn minister Wang Yi and the other from think tank expert Wang Wen.

Bitcoin And Other Currencies

We open by looking at a weekly chart of bitcoin. We’ve done this for the last few shows because it is a good way to anchor our conversation. As you can see below, the price has been very stable, sitting on the fence in regards to the volume-by-price indicator on the right.

Pakistan is facing a similar fate as Sri Lanka and the Taiwan situation is heating up. Geopolitics can give us a glimpse into bitcoin’s role in macroeconomics.

(Source)

If we zoom out, the last period with weekly candles similar to the time of recording was back in September-October 2020, right before the monster rally from $10,000 to $40,000. Of course, we aren’t saying that it will happen again exactly like that, but it is possible.

Pakistan is facing a similar fate as Sri Lanka and the Taiwan situation is heating up. Geopolitics can give us a glimpse into bitcoin’s role in macroeconomics.

(Source)

The dollar index (DXY) is the other major currency we take a look at today. I believe it is important to check the dollar almost every episode because it is the main competition for bitcoin.

It does seem as though it has peaked for the time being, but there is no sign that it will crash. Instead, the dollar is most likely to form a new elevated range above 100 for the next few years. This is similar to how it formed a new higher range from 2015 to 2021.

Pakistan is facing a similar fate as Sri Lanka and the Taiwan situation is heating up. Geopolitics can give us a glimpse into bitcoin’s role in macroeconomics.

(Source)

I’ll add that a strong dollar is not bearish for bitcoin. Perhaps initially, a strong dollar is correlated to lower bitcoin, but after the dollar has stabilized in a higher range is when bitcoin has traditionally rallied.

Below is a screenshot from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority website. Each month they release statistics on their foreign currency reserves, which they use to stabilize their peg. On August 3, 2022, I speculated that maintaining the Hong Kong dollar (HKD) peg was rapidly draining their reserves. However, according to this press release, they only used slightly more than 1% of their reserves in July to maintain the peg. That means the HKD is likely able to keep the peg (if they want to) for several years.

Pakistan is facing a similar fate as Sri Lanka and the Taiwan situation is heating up. Geopolitics can give us a glimpse into bitcoin’s role in macroeconomics.

(Source)

Pakistan On The Brink

The developing situation in Pakistan has a lot of things in common with the recent collapse in Sri Lanka. In the podcast, I point to their involvement with the World Economic Forum (WEF). Pakistan has received hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to revamp their agricultural sector and add national parks.

Pakistan is facing a similar fate as Sri Lanka and the Taiwan situation is heating up. Geopolitics can give us a glimpse into bitcoin’s role in macroeconomics.

(Source)

Another similarity between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is the important role Chinese funding has played in the last decade. Sri Lanka lost control of their major port because they couldn’t pay back Chinese loans and now Pakistan is saddled with approximately $20 billion in high-interest loans to China and Chinese companies.

Pakistan has only two months left in the budget and are desperately courting new lenders. The Chinese have turned them down, the Arab states are thinking twice. The only place to turn is back to the IMF — and that means harsh austerity.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, both Sri Lanka and Pakistan are important nodes in China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). 

Pakistan is facing a similar fate as Sri Lanka and the Taiwan situation is heating up. Geopolitics can give us a glimpse into bitcoin’s role in macroeconomics.

(Source)

As I’ve said on many occasions, the BRI is doomed to failure. They are attempting to make places and routes economically viable where the long span of history hasn’t already done on its own. No amount of money can overturn millennia of culture and eons of geography.

Once again, one of the important links in the BRI has been bankrupted by the Chinese central planners.

Taiwan/China Situation

Pakistan is facing a similar fate as Sri Lanka and the Taiwan situation is heating up. Geopolitics can give us a glimpse into bitcoin’s role in macroeconomics.

(Source)

I’ve been discussing the Nancy Pelosi situation and the Chinese response for days on my Telegram live streams.

In this episode of the podcast, I read some excerpts from a noted Chinese minister and a Chinese think-tank expert. You can read Wang Yi’s full comments here. Suffice it to say for this article, he repeated “One China” many times and said the U.S. is the side trying to change the status quo. He also had very harsh words for Tsai Ing-wen, the sitting President of Taiwan. He said she “betrayed the ancestors.” In another translation, I heard Yi’s original comments also said she betrayed her ancestors [and her race].

The next comments I read were from Wang Wen, executive dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China (RDCY) and the executive director of the China-U.S. People-to-People Exchange Research Center. He tries to explain why China’s response was so weak and that China should not provoke an armed conflict with the U.S. until it can “outperform the U.S. in terms of economic power, attain financial and military strength comparable to that of the U.S. and develop an overwhelming capacity to counter international sanctions.”

Sounds a long way off to me. I’ll simply advise the reader to not get caught up in fear-baiting rhetoric about Taiwan and China. They are disciples of Sun Tzu, who said “appear strong when you are weak.” Wen also quoted Sun Tzu.

“A major military clash with the US is not the goal of China's foreign policy, nor is it the path to a better life for the common people. Recall what Sun Tzu wrote in The Art of War: ’Do not act unless there is something to gain 非利不动; do not use military force without the certainty of victory 非得不用; do not go to war unless the situation is critical 非危不战.’”

We wrapped up the podcast talking about the upcoming consumer price index data release and other things pertinent to bitcoin. Overall, a must listen episode!

That does it for this week. Thanks to the watchers and listeners. If you enjoy this content please subscribe, review and share! Don’t forget to check out Fed Watch Clips on YouTube. Liking and sharing videos is the best way for us to reach new people.

This is a guest post by Ansel Lindner. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

The Great Wall is a cultural icon of china, who often bans bitcoin top photo.
Markets

What China’s Alarming Financial Crisis And A Strengthening US Dollar Means For Bitcoin

By Ansel LindnerJul 21, 2022
Podcast
The global economy is driving toward authoritarianism, but Bitcoin offers autonomous, decentralization that can save the average investor top photo.
Markets

The Globalists Are Bluffing And It’s Time To Call Them Out

By Ansel LindnerAug 4, 2022
Podcast
- Oil Field Alchemy: How Bitcoin Can Turn Waste
Markets

Bitcoin, Tectonic Shifts In The Financial System And Oil

By Ansel LindnerMar 12, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin stands out in a sea of fiat currency, U.S. dollars and cents top photo.
Markets

Discussing The Macroeconomic Trends Impacting Bitcoin In 2021 And 2022

By Ansel LindnerJan 7, 2022
News
Charts and analysis can help predict where the bitcoin price is headed using technical indicators top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Analysis And Macro Overview

By Ansel LindnerJun 16, 2022
Podcast
The bitcoin price when carefully studied on a chart using analysis tells us what technical indicators are doing top photo.
Markets

A Macroeconomic Overview Using Chart Analysis

By Ansel LindnerJun 3, 2022
Podcast
Evergrande cannot be viewed correctly except in the context of the overarching economic situation in China.
Markets

Bitcoin, Evergrande And The Deteriorating Situation In China

By Ansel LindnerSep 29, 2021
Being homeless in Amsterdam doesn't mean being hopeless with bitcoin and the lightning network top photo.
Markets

What Is The Definition Of Recession?

By Ansel LindnerJul 28, 2022
Podcast
Every bitcoin chart and on chain analytic picture includes technical analysis lines top photo.
Markets

Analyzing The Current Bitcoin Market Cycle

By Ansel LindnerJun 9, 2022
Podcast
fedwatch-repos-china-taper
Markets

How Taper Talk, Repos, China And U.S. Legislation Are Impacting The Bitcoin Market

By Ansel LindnerAug 11, 2021
Potential Federal Reserve tapering, blackouts in China and global energy crises are sending markets into turmoil. How does bitcoin fit in?
Markets

How Fed Tapering, Energy Crises And China Blackouts Will Impact Bitcoin

By Ansel LindnerOct 6, 2021
Bitcoin sucks fiat and U.S. Dollars into a black hole of value because it is sound money top photo.
Markets

The Time Is Now For Bitcoin To Attract Capital Flight

By Ansel LindnerFeb 2, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin Fixes This
Markets

Bitcoin Fixes The Economic Hurricane Happening Around The World

By Ansel LindnerJul 1, 2022
Podcast
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

How Will The Latest Powell Pivot Impact Bitcoin?

By Ansel LindnerJan 20, 2022
Podcast
Retail bitcoiners miners can adapt to different market environments and, because of their incentives, they can stay in the market top photo.
Markets

Market Mayhem and Calling the Bitcoin Price Bottom

By Ansel LindnerMay 16, 2022
Podcast