Skip to main content
October 27, 2021
The Roadmap For Banks Adopting Bitcoin
Publish date:

The Roadmap For Banks Adopting Bitcoin

U.S. banking regulators are exploring how traditional banks can hold bitcoin for various purposes.
Author:

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

In a major announcement yesterday, news broke that U.S. banking regulators are exploring a roadmap for traditional banks to hold bitcoin so that the asset can be used for client trading, as collateral for lending or just to exist on banks’ balance sheets. Even under the guise of increasing regulation, this is clear evidence that traditional banks and their clients are demanding more use of bitcoin which will further accelerate the growing financialization of bitcoin.

"I think that we need to allow banks in this space, while appropriately managing and mitigating risk," FDIC chair Jelena McWilliams said. "If we don't bring this activity inside the banks, it is going to develop outside of the banks...The federal regulators won't be able to regulate it."

Outside of the traditional banking system, we’ve been seeing the increased level of demand for bitcoin-denominated loans and bitcoin as collateral for both trading and lending. One of the best places to see this action is in the rise of Genesis’s digital asset lending loan portfolio. As of their results in Q2, they have $8.3 billion in active loans outstanding with 42.3% of those loans denominated in bitcoin worth $3.5 billion.

Since the launch of their lending business in March 2018, cumulative loan originations have reached $66 billion indicating significant growth and demand for bitcoin loans.

U.S. banking regulators are exploring how traditional banks can hold bitcoin for various purposes.

Source: Genesis Q2 Quarterly Report

U.S. banking regulators are exploring how traditional banks can hold bitcoin for various purposes.

Source: Genesis Q2 Quarterly Report

BlockFi is another company where we can track market demand and with BlockFi sharing internal numbers with Arcane Research in this special report, we can see the 50-times and seven-timex growth in their retail loan bitcoin collateral demand over the last two years denominated in USD and BTC respectively. 

Read More

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wants cryptocurrencies to be regulated under existing rules for electronic transactions.
Markets

Bitcoin Sees Minor Selloff Following Senate Rejection Of Crypto Amendment

Aug 10, 2021
Dollar bill, $100, burning
Markets

Bitcoin And The Increasing Risk Of Stagflation

Oct 6, 2021
FTX is a new crypto exchange and trading exchange offering futures contracts, leveraged tokens and an over-the-counter portal.
Markets

Is Rising Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Cause For Concern?

Oct 22, 2021
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Markets

Are Long-Term Holders Selling The Bitcoin Price Top?

Oct 19, 2021
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Markets

Public Bitcoin Miners Are Ramping Up

Oct 12, 2021
bitcoin like pizza is a hot commodity and scarce item.
Markets

Quantifying The Bitcoin Supply Shortage

Oct 15, 2021
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

The Bitcoin Price Could Be Headed Toward Six Figures

Oct 21, 2021
Money printing and inflation means that brrr will continue to fuel the federal reserve quantitative easing.
Markets

Following The Decade-Long IMF Playbook

Oct 13, 2021
Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

As The Bitcoin Price Approaches All-Time Highs, How Much Supply Is In Profit?

Oct 14, 2021
Bitcoin security starts with private keys and privacy features of hardware wallets.
Markets

Bitcoin’s Private Property Rights

Sep 28, 2021
Despite another delay in the SEC’s decision on bitcoin ETF filings, there’s lots of accredited interest in bitcoin.
Markets

Bitcoin Futures ETF Has Record Day

Oct 20, 2021
Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

How To Identify Bitcoin Price Bottoms

Sep 30, 2021
Bitcoin is going to the moon, many in the community say, meaning its price will reach space like an astronaut.
Markets

Bitcoin Realized Market Cap Breaks $400 Billion All-Time High

Oct 5, 2021
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Markets

Examining Short-Term Bitcoin Holder Behavior

Oct 26, 2021
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

Bitcoin Decoupling And ETFs

Oct 7, 2021