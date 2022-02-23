Skip to main content
Should The Federal Reserve Add Bitcoin To Its Balance Sheet?
Feature

Should The Federal Reserve Add Bitcoin To Its Balance Sheet?

Senator Cynthia Lummis and a former Federal Reserve vice chair recently discussed whether the U.S. central bank should hold bitcoin on its balance sheet.

Senator Cynthia Lummis and a former Federal Reserve vice chair recently discussed whether the U.S. central bank should hold bitcoin on its balance sheet.

During a February 16 webinar on “crypto” hosted by the Hatch Center, the policy arm of national think tank the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation, Hatch Foundation Executive Director Matt Sandgren was joined by U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis, former Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Bitstamp CEO Robert Zagotta.

The focus of the conversation was on ensuring that regulations coming out of D.C. wouldn’t hamper the cryptocurrency economy and the innovation happening around Bitcoin.

While there may have been mentioning of “crypto,” a word that is met with some significant pain in the broader Bitcoin community for its implied grouping of BTC with altcoins, the discussion very largely remained centered around Bitcoin itself. Discussion took a very bold (and arguably bullish) direction around the 29-minute mark, when Sandgren posed a question to Lummis.

“Senator Lummis, the Fed currently holds more than $40 billion in foreign currencies on its balance sheet,” Sandgren said. “Why not add bitcoin?”

"I think it’s a great idea, to be honest,” Lummis responded. “Once there is a statutory and regulatory framework, that will make a lot of sense. The fact that it is completely decentralized is going to make it, over time, more ubiquitous. And I think it’s going to be something that the Fed should hold on its balance sheet.”

Adding bitcoin to the balance sheet of an entity such as the Federal Reserve may not only seem unlikely, but even extreme to some. However, let’s not forget that mortgage-backed securities were not added to the Fed’s balance sheet until the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, a move that was intended to be temporary in order to stimulate the economy.

Senator Lummis did a stellar job of discussing how bitcoin can not only co-exist along the U.S. dollar, but improve the landscape of financial inclusion, particularly among the impoverished — despite the fact that Bitcoin has come under fire by public officials, particularly from Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Lummis followed up with elaboration on the progress of coming legislation for Bitcoin, which she referred to as “comprehensive,” as well as by discussing the machinations of the deliberation and commenting phases between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) with regards to said legislative submissions, shedding some light on why political dealings can require significant amounts of time and require patience by the wider market.

Quarles offered some minor pushback following Lummis’ remarks, explaining that, “I think it’s important that the Fed move as promptly as is practical to a balance sheet that is really, entirely treasuries… and part of that is to avoid the slippery slope of using the Fed’s balance sheet to politically allocate credit, or financial support...”

Could adding bitcoin to the Fed’s balance sheet provide a more diversified level of resilience to the economy? Could it enable a strategy for assisting in off-loading assets by the Fed, without shocking the broader equities market all together?

While adding bitcoin to the Fed’s balance sheet may seem like a fun idea to some sharing in exuberance over “number go up,” the problem comes more from the comparison of the two key capitalizations. The Fed’s balance sheet value has swollen to $9 trillion in value, nearly double where it was barely three years ago, while bitcoin struggles to maintain a $1 trillion market cap.

Individuals such as Greg Foss, a noted Bitcoin supporter with years of legacy financial perspective, may offer one of the most insightful perspectives on this potential move, combining knowledge of both spheres.

“I believe [it] is absolutely feasible and in fact imperative for our kids’ futures,” Foss concluded.

This is a guest post by Mike Hobart. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

The US Federal Reserve is trying to maintain global dollar hegemony and dominance through financial tactics and Bitcoin fixes this.
Markets

The Real Reason Federal Reserve Chair Powell Retired “Transitory”

By Ansel Lindner
Dec 15, 2021
Powell's Reappointment, Central Bank Balance Sheets And Bitcoin
Markets

Powell's Reappointment, Central Bank Balance Sheets And Bitcoin

By Ansel Lindner
Oct 20, 2021
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin forewarns “more regulations” on cryptocurrency.
Markets

With Sarah Bloom Raskin Up For Big Fed Role, Will Regulation Turn Against Bitcoin?

By Ansel Lindner
Feb 14, 2022
Feature
Wyoming’s Cynthia Lummis is the most outspoken Bitcoin advocate ever elected to the Senate and she’s on a mission to ensure that the technology is protected.
Culture

Cynthia Lummis Is Bringing Bitcoin To The U.S. Senate

By Peter Chawaga
Nov 18, 2020
A Russian aluminum plant, whose owner has been hit by U.S. sanctions, will lease space to a cryptocurrency mining company.
Markets

If Russia Invites Bitcoin Adoption, The Global Arms Race Will Begin

By Mike Hobart
Feb 16, 2022
Feature
DTRH-surveillance
Markets

As The Fed Outlines CBDC Principles, It Reveals Antithesis To Bitcoin

By Shawn Amick
Feb 1, 2022
Opinion
As we enter hyperbitcoinization, legacy financial institutions like the federal reserve or Fed will be painted orange.
Markets

Bitcoin Is The Perfect Option, And Central Banks Will Have To Buy In

By Greg Foss And Seb Bunney
Dec 16, 2021
With state legislators attempting to recognize bitcoin as legal tender in the U.S., we’ve entered a new, uncharted phase of adoption.
Culture

Bitcoin’s Political Breakthrough Raises Questions About Its Regulatory Future

By Mike Hobart
Feb 17, 2022
Feature
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

How The Bitcoin Market Reacted To Federal Reserve Comments On Ongoing Inflation

By Sam Rule
Dec 1, 2021
Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish.
Markets

How Will Federal Reserve Asset Tapering Impact The Bitcoin Market?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Dec 16, 2021
Discussing Central Banks Clueless, Inflation And Bitcoin
Markets

Discussing Central Banks' Cluelessness, Inflation And Bitcoin

By Ansel Lindner
Nov 10, 2021
Fed Watch
Markets

The Federal Reserve, Reverse Repo And Bitcoin

By Ansel Lindner
Jun 23, 2021
European Central Bank presidential nominee Christine Lagarde appears open to cryptocurrency and aware of its potential for social good.
Markets

PBOC, Federal Reserve Officials Provide Optimistic Commentary On Bitcoin

By Dylan LeClair
Apr 19, 2021
Investing - Bitcoin Traders Should Pray for a Federal Reserve Rate Hike
Business

Bitcoin Traders Should Pray for a Federal Reserve Rate Hike

By Arthur Hayes
Sep 14, 2016
Bitcoin stands out in a sea of fiat currency, U.S. dollars and cents
Markets

The 2020s Are Becoming Another Great Inflationary Decade: Stack Bitcoin Accordingly

By Mark Moss
Dec 14, 2021