Skip to main content
Russia ‘Actively Discussing’ The Use Of Cryptocurrency In International Trade: Report
News

Russia ‘Actively Discussing’ The Use Of Cryptocurrency In International Trade: Report

Russia’s Ministry of Finance is ‘actively considering’ the use of digital currencies for international payments, a government official reportedly said.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Russia’s Ministry of Finance is ‘actively considering’ the use of digital currencies for international payments, a government official reportedly said.

Russia’s Ministry of Finance is considering allowing the use of cryptocurrencies for international trade, local news outlet Interfax reported on Friday.

“The issue of using such digital currencies as barter transactions for international settlements is being actively discussed,” said Ivan Chebeskov, director of the financial policy department of the Ministry of Finance, per the report.

Russian officials have teased at this possibility a couple of times this year.

In March, the chairman of the country’s Congressional energy committee, Pavel Zavalny, said in a press conference that Russia was open to accepting bitcoin for its natural resources exports. Zavalny explained that only “friendly” countries like China and Turkey would be given the option, as President Vladimir Putin had said the day before that “unfriendly” countries should pay for Russian gas in rubles.

In April, Russia’s tax authority proposed that legal entities in the country should be able to accept bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment in foreign trade contracts. The comment came as a suggestion for the nation’s overhaul cryptocurrency draft bill, presented in February by the Ministry of Finance.

The finance minister appears to have played a big role in stirring the country away from a complete ban on Bitcoin. Its proposed draft legislation came after an intense dispute with the Bank of Russia, which held an opposing view regarding the optimal future of bitcoin and cryptocurrency regulation in the country.

Now, the ministry is considering bringing the broader group of “digital currencies” under the allowed payment methods for international trade as the country faces continued Western sanctions that began in February, when U.S. President Joe Biden blocked five of the biggest Russian banks and froze all assets they held in America, worth over $1 trillion.

“If the digital currency is recognized as property, in principle, within the framework of barter transactions with such a digital currency, it will be possible to carry out operations on foreign economic activity,” Chebeskov said, per Interfax’s Friday report. “This topic is being discussed and, it seems to me, deserves attention, given that we have limited possibilities for settlements in the classical, traditional payment infrastructure.”

Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Business

Russia’s Tax Authority: Let Bitcoin, Crypto Be Used In Foreign Trade

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Markets

Russia Is Open To Selling Natural Gas For Bitcoin

By NamciosMar 24, 2022
News
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Markets

Russia Advances On Efforts To Regulate Bitcoin, Crypto

By NamciosFeb 3, 2022
News
1574713021945
Markets

Russia Prepares Roadmap For Bitcoin, Crypto Regulation: Report

By NamciosJan 28, 2022
News
Op-ed - Russia Makes 2016 an Election Year for Bitcoin
Markets

Russia’s Ministry Of Finance Submits Bitcoin Bill Proposal

By NamciosFeb 21, 2022
News
putin_ap_18354412373547_2500-1200x800
Business

Putin Supports Bitcoin Mining in Russia: Report

By NamciosJan 27, 2022
News
Belarus and National Bitcoin Strategies
Markets

Belarus To Keep Liberal Bitcoin Rules, Russia Seeks Regulation

By NamciosJan 25, 2022
News
mining
Markets

Putin: Russia Has ‘Advantages’ In Bitcoin Mining

By NamciosJan 26, 2022
News
Investing - Thomson Reuters Survey Finds Increasing Interest in Cryptocurrency Trading
Markets

Biden Imposes Sanctions On Russia, Bitcoin Jumps To $39K

By NamciosFeb 24, 2022
News
FBp0vajX0AQ-62b
Markets

Russia Shares Plan To Regulate Bitcoin, Crypto

By NamciosFeb 9, 2022
News
Adoption & community - Report: Despite Price Volatility Blockchain and Crypto Jobs Are In Demand
Markets

IMF Publishes Global Financial Stability Report Discussing Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickApr 19, 2022
News
Published research shows Bitcoin mining produces a mere fraction of the carbon emissions coming from the world’s military-industrial complex.
Markets

Will Russia Actually Trade Oil For Bitcoin?

By Stephen ThompsonMay 7, 2022
Opinion
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Culture

Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg

By Aaron van WirdumJun 27, 2017
Op-ed - Russia Makes 2016 an Election Year for Bitcoin
Markets

Russia Legalizing Bitcoin And Crypto Is A Matter of Time, Says Minister of Industry And Trade

By Shawn AmickMay 18, 2022
News
Regulation - New York Legislator Proposes BitLicense Alternative for Cryptocurrency Users
Markets

Turkey Crafts Legislation For Bitcoin, Crypto Oversight: Report

By NamciosMay 25, 2022
News