Skip to main content
Norwegian Bitcoin Mining Ban Was Struck Down
News

Norwegian Bitcoin Mining Ban Was Struck Down

A bill banning bitcoin mining, authored by the communist party in Norway, was struck down by a majority vote in the Norwegian parliament.

A bill banning bitcoin mining, authored by the communist party in Norway, was struck down by a majority vote in the Norwegian parliament.

  • A bill seeking to ban energy intensive mining for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin was struck down by the Norwegian parliament on May 10.
  • The communist Red Party who authored the bill was supported by both the Green Party and Socialist Left party.
  • The minority also attempted to create an electricity tax for energy intensive cryptocurrency miners.

A Bitcoin bill seeking to eliminate energy intensive cryptocurrency mining was rejected in Norway with a majority vote passed by the Norwegian parliament on May 10, according to a translated report from local newspaper E24.

The proposal surfaced earlier this March by the Red Party (Rødt) which formed in 2007 from a merger between the Red Electoral Alliance and the Workers' Communist Party. The Red Party outlines one of its primary goals as achieving a classless society, and was supported by the Socialist Left Party and the Green Party.

“We are obviously disappointed with the majority here. In the future, we will electrify large parts of society. If we do not want to carpet Norwegian nature with wind power, we must actually prioritize what the power is to be used for,” Rødt's Sofie Marhaug said to E24.

Marhaug continued to cite a need to prioritize energy usage through what would be standard central planning for far-left political parties. In fact, at one point the Rødt party attempted to charge bitcoin miners a fee on-top of standard energy market prices.

Ordinary households, companies and the public sector pay an electricity tax of $2.51 per kilowatt hour, the industry has a reduced electricity tax of around $0.07 per kilowatt hour.

“But it seems that the majority in the Storting will leave the priority to the market, and give the bill to Norwegian electricity customers,” Marhaug reportedly said.

The majority on the other side of the matter reportedly said that it is "in principle questionable to discriminate against data centers on the basis of a politically defined societal benefit.”

Those against the ban discussed a lack of confidence in authority reportedly stating "It is no coincidence that cryptocurrency experienced a particular upswing in the wake of the financial crisis in 2008, when confidence in national and international banks and financial institutions was at a bottom level.” 

Argentina is expanding its peer to peer usage of bitcoin as an alternative to its national currency.
Business

Central Bank Of Argentina Bans Banks From Offering Bitcoin, Crypto Services

By Shawn AmickMay 6, 2022
News
In addition to the KYC-free units of censorship-resistant internet money, mining bitcoin at home brings unique security threats.
Markets

U.S Treasury Sanctions Russian Bitcoin Miners

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
Law & justice - Karpeles Beats Embezzlement Charges in Mt Gox Ruling
Markets

Thailand Announces “Medium Of Payment” Ban For Bitcoin And Crypto

By Shawn AmickMar 23, 2022
News
Mining - Noise Complaints May Cause Norwegian Bitcoin Mining Center to Shut Down
Business

Noise Complaints May Cause Norwegian Bitcoin Mining Center to Shut Down

By Nick MarinoffAug 23, 2018
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Business

Russia’s Tax Authority: Let Bitcoin, Crypto Be Used In Foreign Trade

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
Texas Austin and Houston are bitcoin mining hubs and quickly expanding.
Business

Fort Worth, Texas Set To Vote On A Bitcoin Mining Bill Tomorrow

By Shawn AmickApr 25, 2022
News
Adoption & community - Report: Despite Price Volatility Blockchain and Crypto Jobs Are In Demand
Markets

IMF Publishes Global Financial Stability Report Discussing Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickApr 19, 2022
News
Iran has issued several regulations meant to control bitcoin mining operations. Is it building up a BTC hoard? And are Iranians opting in?
Markets

Iran Bans Bitcoin Mining Until March

By NamciosDec 28, 2021
A bitcoin mining rig with connected power supply unit (bitcoin miner)
Business

Bitfarms Mined 405 Bitcoin In April, Now Holds 5,646 BTC

By Shawn AmickMay 2, 2022
News
Investing - Bitcoin Price Analysis: Range-Bound Market Coiled for Next Move
Markets

Bloomberg Intelligence Report: Bitcoin Is Becoming A Risk-Off Asset As Inflation Rises

By Shawn AmickMay 4, 2022
News
In addition to the KYC-free units of censorship-resistant internet money, mining bitcoin at home brings unique security threats.
Business

Examining The State Of The Bitcoin Mining ASIC Market

By Shawn AmickApr 6, 2022
News
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Markets

Michael Saylor, Jack Dorsey Pen Letter To EPA Refuting Bitcoin Energy FUD

By Shawn AmickMay 2, 2022
News
Law & justice - Bitcoin and the Blockchain Take the Stage for International Summit of Central Banks at the Federal Reserve
Markets

Fed Bans Its Officials From Trading Bitcoin, Stocks, Bonds

By NamciosFeb 18, 2022
News
Printing fiat money leads to inflation, burns and destroys the money and makes bitcoin satoshis more valuable.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Falls Below $30,000 With Unexpected 8.3% Inflation Report

By Shawn AmickMay 11, 2022
News
The "Number Go Up," or NGU Bull, is about being bullish on the price of bitcoin going up.
Markets

Allianz Chief Economic Advisor Predicts Bitcoin Going Higher Amid Inflation

By Shawn AmickApr 18, 2022
News