Skip to main content
Nasdaq To Launch Institutional Bitcoin, Crypto Custody Services: Report
News

Nasdaq To Launch Institutional Bitcoin, Crypto Custody Services: Report

The exchange is set to enter the crowded market of institutional bitcoin custody as it aims to become a service provider in the cryptocurrency space.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The exchange is set to enter the crowded market of institutional bitcoin custody as it aims to become a service provider in the cryptocurrency space.

  • The Nasdaq is seeking to offer custody services to institutions dipping their toes into cryptocurrency.
  • The exchange has been a service provider in the market for some time, but the new move marks a fresh foray into the sector.
  • The Nasdaq’s new service would bring the company into direct competition with well-established firms such as Coinbase.

The Nasdaq U.S. stock exchange is eyeing a push into institutional custody services for bitcoin and cryptocurrency.

The move would mark a new chapter for the company that has so far chosen to not compete in a market currently dominated by the likes of Coinbase, BitGo and Gemini. Instead, the exchange has serviced these institutions with offerings such as its trading and market surveillance technologies.

In 2021, the exchange launched a digital assets curriculum for financial advisors in a partnership with asset manager Hashdex. The course sought to “provide informative and educational resources for financial advisors on the evolution of the digital asset ecosystem, investing considerations, regulation, taxes and more,” its announcement said.

More recently, the Nasdaq partnered with Brazil’s largest brokerage firm, XP, for the launch of a bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange in the South American country.

Nasdaq’s new institutional custody offering is pending regulatory approval, a source with knowledge of the plans told The Block.

While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Markets

BlackRock To Offer Bitcoin Trading, Custody In Coinbase Partnership

By Shawn Amick
News
With new custody and trading services reflecting growing institutional cryptocurrency interest, the world’s unclear regulations remain an obstacle.
Markets

Institutional Cryptocurrency Interest Is Booming, Regulations Need to Catch Up

By Diana Ngo
Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened fiat deposits for Nigerians, using the naira in the exchange’s first-ever listed fiat trading pair.
Markets

Giant Fintech FIS To Enable Institutional Bitcoin, Crypto Trading

By Shawn Amick
News
Japan
Business

Japan's Second Largest Bank To Launch Institutional Bitcoin, Crypto Custodial Services

By Shawn Amick
News
Investing - Goldman Sachs Could Have a Crypto Custody Service in the Works
Markets

Goldman Sachs Could Have a Crypto Custody Service in the Works

By Colin Harper
Nomura Japanese broker to launch bitcoin, crypto subsidiary
Business

Japanese Broker Nomura To Launch Bitcoin, Crypto Subsidiary: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Investing - Regulators Greenlight Bitcoin Futures
Markets

BitGo Gets Approval From State Regulators to Launch Custody Service

By Jimmy Aki
While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Markets

Philippine Bank to Offer Bitcoin Trading: Report

By Namcios
News
Retail software provider Global P.O.S. declared that more than 25,000 points of sale in France will be able to accept bitcoin payments beginning in 2020.
Business

The Largest Bank In The Eurozone To Launch Bitcoin, Crypto Custody Platform: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Adoption & community - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Custody Service Could Launch This March
Culture

Fidelity’s Bitcoin Custody Service Could Launch This March

By Landon Manning
Digital assets lender BlockFi is launching an institutional services platform to attract larger investors into the cryptocurrency space.
Markets

BlockFi Introduces Institutional Services for Digital Assets

By Landon Manning
Investing - Fidelity Unveils New Institutional-Grade Cryptocurrency Investment Service
Markets

Fidelity Unveils New Institutional-Grade Cryptocurrency Investment Service

By Nick Marinoff
Investing - NASDAQ to Add Liquid Indices Tracking Value of BTC and ETH
Markets

Nasdaq Will List Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Mining ETF On Feb. 8

By Namcios
News
As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted top photo.
Business

State Street Corporation To Offer Custodial Services For Bitcoin And Crypto

By Shawn Amick
News
By comparing bitcoin’s available for trade vs. traditional markets, it’s apparent that the digital asset is much more mature than many think.
Markets

Swan Bitcoin Launches Service For High-Net-Worth Clients And Institutions

By Peter Chawaga