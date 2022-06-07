Skip to main content
Is A Bear Market In Equities Unfolding?
Bitcoin Magazine Pro

Is A Bear Market In Equities Unfolding?

Despite the recent rally in equities, the bond market has meaningfully reversed and resumed its sell-off while treasury yields rise with inflationary pressure.

Despite the recent rally in equities, the bond market has meaningfully reversed and resumed its sell-off while treasury yields rise with inflationary pressure.

Bitcoin Magazine Pro Banner

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

Bear Market Rallies

In today’s issue, we will revisit the ever-changing dynamics in legacy markets, with a focus on the history of U.S. equity bear markets.

At the time of writing, the S&P 500 equity index is 8.5% off the lows while still being 13.2% below its all-time high peak. While nothing is for certain, our base case is that the equity market is in the midst of a bear market relief rally. Shown below is today’s market overlaid with previous sustained bear markets of the past during the Great Recession and 2000s Dot-Com Bubble.

Despite the recent rally in equities, the bond market has meaningfully reversed and resumed its sell-off with treasury yields rising with inflationary pressure.

Significant, lengthy negative SPX returns after major peaks.

While this isn’t meant to spark fear, it is meant to give readers context as to what is in the realm of possibility. When referring to history, and given today’s environment, the Federal Reserve has publicly stated it is attempting to reverse engineer a wealth effect to stomp out consumer price inflation with monetary policy. With this in mind, it's probable that the worst has yet to come for the U.S. equity market.

In particular, one should understand that historical bear markets have witnessed multiple rallies throughout that convinced many that the worst was over, only before turning over for the next leg lower.

Displayed below are the bear markets in the S&P 500 during the Dot-Com bust and the Global Financial Crisis. 

Despite the recent rally in equities, the bond market has meaningfully reversed and resumed its sell-off with treasury yields rising with inflationary pressure.

Negative SPX returns after the major peak from 2000-2002.

Despite the recent rally in equities, the bond market has meaningfully reversed and resumed its sell-off with treasury yields rising with inflationary pressure.

Negative SPX returns after the major peak from 2007-2009.

U.S. Treasuries Continue To Face Downside Pressure

Despite the recent rally in equities, the bond market has meaningfully reversed and resumed its sell-off as treasury yields across the duration curve continue to rise in the face of inflationary pressures.


For investors, this is very meaningful, as it shows that investors believe that inflation is stronger than many expect at this stage still, and bonds are falling as a result. At the time of writing, the 10-year treasury is trading with 3.03% yield, just short of its 2022 high of 3.20%.

Despite the recent rally in equities, the bond market has meaningfully reversed and resumed its sell-off with treasury yields rising with inflationary pressure.

U.S. Treasury Bond yields are rising.

Despite the recent rally in equities, the bond market has meaningfully reversed and resumed its sell-off with treasury yields rising with inflationary pressure.

U.S. Treasury Bond yields are rising.

While bitcoin is still subject to its own native market dynamics and forces, the strong correlation between bitcoin and U.S. equities is likely to remain elevated for the foreseeable future, with all global assets subject to the ebbs and flows of the global liquidity tide, to both the upside and downside.

Bitcoin Magazine Pro Subscribe Button

Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future.
Markets

The Liquidity Tide Pulls Back: A Reversal In Rising Yields

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMay 27, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Printing fiat money leads to inflation, and making more currency makes bitcoin satoshis more valuable.
Markets

Bitcoin Is The Safe Asset With Consumer Price Index At 8.5%

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleApr 13, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Describing the complex world of bonds with two distinct voices to set the stage for explaining why bitcoin is critical portfolio insurance.
Markets

Bonds Are Down 30% From All-Time Highs

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleApr 20, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

State Of The Bitcoin Derivative Market

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMay 20, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Immersion cooling has emerged as a rapidly-evolving technique for increasing bitcoin mining rig efficiency, with many pros, cons and details to consider.
Markets

The Performance Cycle Of Public Bitcoin Miners

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMay 24, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin is fierce and poised against the world, not afraid to take on Wall Street Bulls who hate to see us on the moon.
Markets

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings And The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Discount

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMay 19, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Dollar bill, $100, burning
Markets

Why The Treasury Market Signals Trouble

By Dylan LeClairJul 20, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
When the bitcoin price rises that is known as a bull market and many things about investment in BTC make people bullish.
Markets

Are Bitcoin Price And Equities Performance Correlated?

By Dylan LeClairJan 11, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Fiat, dollars, shredding
Markets

An Overview Of The Stablecoin Market

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMay 18, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish.
Markets

How Will Federal Reserve Asset Tapering Impact The Bitcoin Market?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleDec 16, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Charts and analysis can help predict where the bitcoin price is headed using technical indicators
Markets

Bitcoin Utility Grows During The Bear Market

By Dang Quan VuongMay 12, 2022
Opinion
On-chain analysis for bitcoin Is important because technical analysis helps traders.
Markets

Major Increase In Bitcoin Trading Volume

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMay 13, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
world global connection network
Markets

Analyzing Bitcoin Price Changes Based On Regional Working Hours

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 23, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Markets

Bitcoin Hash Ribbons As A Market Indicator

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 22, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
FTX is a new crypto exchange and trading exchange offering futures contracts, leveraged tokens and an over-the-counter portal.
Markets

How Leverage In The Derivates Market Dipped The Bitcoin Price

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleNov 17, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro