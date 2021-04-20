Interview: Understanding The Bitcoin Market With Glassnode’s Rafael Schultze-Kraft

Interview: Understanding The Bitcoin Market With Glassnode’s Rafael Schultze-Kraft

Glassnode’s Rafael Schultze-Kraft joined "The Bitcoin Magazine Podcast" to discuss the insight offered by on-chain Bitcoin analytics.
Author:
Publish date:
Glassnode’s Rafael Schultze-Kraft joined "The Bitcoin Magazine Podcast" to discuss the insight offered by on-chain Bitcoin analytics.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

This week for “The Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” host Christian Keroles and guest host William Clemente sat down with Rafael Schultze-Kraft, the CTO of Glassnode. Glassnode is an on-chain analytics company and it thrives by making it accessible and easy for Bitcoin enthusiasts, investors and analysts alike to get their hands on cutting-edge metrics and indicators for bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies.

On-chain analytics is the practice of using blockchain node data to learn about the economic actors using a cryptocurrency. This interview was a high-level overview of Glassnode’s business, its target audience and a deep dive on some of the most interesting on-chain metrics that Schultze-Kraft uses every single day. The participants dove into what makes the 2021 bull market look different than the 2017 bull market and what is making Schultze-Kraft extremely bullish on bitcoin in the short- and long term.

The metrics mentioned in this podcast include:

  • Miner Net Position: The thirty-day change of the supply held in miner addresses
  • Dormancy: The average number of days destroyed per coin transacted, defined as the ratio of coin days destroyed and total transfer volume
  • Coin Days Destroyed: Calculated by taking the number of coins in a transaction and multiplying it by the number of days it has been since those coins were last spent
  • Lifespan: The ratio of the sum of Coin Days Destroyed and the sum of all coin days ever created
  • SOPR: Computed by dividing the realized value (in USD) divided by the value at creation (USD) of a spent output
  • HODL Waves: Each colored band shows the percentage of bitcoin in existence that was last moved within the time period denoted in the legend
  • Entity Net Growth: The net growth of unique entities in the network
  • NUPL: Net unrealized profit/loss

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: The Philosophy Of Bitcoin With Professor Craig Warmke

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Escaping The Cloud With Bitcoin Sign Guy

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Why Bitcoin Matters With Hong Fang

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Teaching Bitcoin With @AnilSaidSo

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Interview: Sovryn Bitcoin With Edan Yago

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Interview: Bitcoin Failure Scenarios With Keagan McClelland

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Bitcoin Adoption With Quontic Bank

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: What Bitcoin Started With Erik Voorhees

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Banking On Bitcoin With Max Carjuzaa

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Markets

Interview: Anthony Scaramucci On Bitcoin Fund Strategy

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Markets

Interview: James O'Beirne On Bitnomial And Bitcoin Dependencies

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Bitcoin In Venezuela With Javier Bastardo

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Interview: Developing Bitcoin With John Newbery

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Interview: Diego Gutiérrez Zaldívar And Building On Bitcoin

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Interview: How To Store Your Bitcoin