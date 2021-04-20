Interview: Understanding The Bitcoin Market With Glassnode’s Rafael Schultze-Kraft

Watch This Episode On YouTube

This week for “The Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” host Christian Keroles and guest host William Clemente sat down with Rafael Schultze-Kraft, the CTO of Glassnode. Glassnode is an on-chain analytics company and it thrives by making it accessible and easy for Bitcoin enthusiasts, investors and analysts alike to get their hands on cutting-edge metrics and indicators for bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies.

On-chain analytics is the practice of using blockchain node data to learn about the economic actors using a cryptocurrency. This interview was a high-level overview of Glassnode’s business, its target audience and a deep dive on some of the most interesting on-chain metrics that Schultze-Kraft uses every single day. The participants dove into what makes the 2021 bull market look different than the 2017 bull market and what is making Schultze-Kraft extremely bullish on bitcoin in the short- and long term.

The metrics mentioned in this podcast include: