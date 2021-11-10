Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Bitcoin Surges To Record Highs As US Inflation Soars
Publish date:

Bitcoin Surges To Record Highs As US Inflation Soars

Bitcoin touched $69,000 today as inflation data showed the highest annual jump in CPI since 1990.
Author:

Bitcoin touched $69,000 today as inflation data showed the highest annual jump in CPI since 1990.

Bitcoin hit a new record high today, touching $69,000 for the first time as inflation data from the U.S. Department of Labor showed the highest annual jump in consumer prices since 1990. The consumer price index (CPI) increased 6.2% from October 2020, exceeding the 5.4% rate registered in September and fueling the inflation hedge narrative for Bitcoin further.

Energy, shelter, food, used cars and trucks, and new vehicles are among the most significant contributors to the rising index, which weighs a basket of goods and services to gauge monthly and annual increases in prices for the U.S. consumer.

Even though Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has maintained his stance that inflation rates above the 2% long-term average threshold are transitory, the market is posing questions as inflation starts “broadening out beyond categories associated with reopening,” per Bloomberg.

The inflation rally is offsetting the substantial gains in wages and salaries that have flowed the U.S. workers in recent months, effectively eroding the purchasing power of millions and intensifying pressure on the Federal Reserve. Earlier this month, the central bank announced plans to taper its quantitative easing policies.

Rising inflation and negative real interest rates are the perfect storm for a hard and scarce store of value to preserve the purchasing power of honest workers. As a result, Bitcoin gained from that narrative and touched new highs as fears of not-so-transitory inflation spread wider.

Even though Bitcoin’s fixed supply and programmatic monetary policy enable it to preserve value over the long run, the digital monetary network is much more than that. The fact that Bitcoin transactions are final, irreversible, and uncensorable provides billions of people worldwide the ability to bypass totalitarian states and unjust financial sanctions. More than a hedge against inflation, Bitcoin is a weapon to fight oppression.

jp-morgan-file-gty-ml-200908_1599583350520_hpMain_16x9_1600 (1)
Markets

JPMorgan: Bitcoin’s Record Run Is Being Driven By Inflation

Oct 21, 2021
Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve or Fed, is seen by many as a clown for fiat money inflation.
Markets

U.S. Inflation Hits Highest Rate Since 2008, Outlining Case For Bitcoin

Jun 11, 2021
Discussing Central Banks Clueless, Inflation And Bitcoin
Markets

Discussing Central Banks' Cluelessness, Inflation And Bitcoin

3 hours ago
Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Markets

As Your Other Assets Inflate, Bitcoin Can Protect Your Savings

Sep 2, 2021
Dollar bill, $100, burning
Culture

As Global Inflation Heats Up, Bitcoin Saves The Day

Sep 4, 2021
104957858-GettyImages-605684330
Markets

Carl Icahn Sees Market Crisis Brewing, Notes Bitcoin’s Potential

Oct 18, 2021
Money printing and inflation means that brrr will continue to fuel the federal reserve quantitative easing.
Culture

The Case Against Bitcoin’s Inflation Narrative

Sep 14, 2021
Bitcoin is a superior choice to fiat, like the U.S. dollar, which some enthusiasts would burn if given the chance.
Culture

Why Bitcoin Can Save Us From Inflation

Aug 6, 2021
Law & justice - U.S. Marshals to Auction Off $4.3 Million in Bitcoin
Markets

US Government To Auction 4.94 Bitcoin Worth Over $300,000

Oct 25, 2021
605684076
Business

$6 Billion Soros Fund CEO: Bitcoin Is More Than An Inflation Hedge

Oct 6, 2021
Humanity cannot advance forward unless we solve the problem of money printing, and Bitcoin actually fixes this.
Markets

Why Chamath Is Wrong About Inflation

Mar 31, 2021
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

Powell Admits Inflation Could Be Higher Than Expected, Making Case For Bitcoin

Jun 17, 2021
When the bitcoin price rises that is known as a bull market and many things about investment in BTC make people bullish.
Markets

Surging 60% Since Last Month, Is Bitcoin Heading Back To Its All Time High?

Aug 23, 2021
jp-morgan-file-gty-ml-200908_1599583350520_hpMain_16x9_1600
Business

JPMorgan: Institutional Investors Are Favoring Bitcoin Over Gold

Oct 7, 2021
Bitcoin-Spot-ETF-Approval-Grayscale-Image-1920x1080
Markets

Second Bitcoin-Linked ETF In The US To Begin Trading On Friday

Oct 20, 2021