Skip to main content
How Is CME Shaping Bitcoin Futures?
Deep Dive

How Is CME Shaping Bitcoin Futures?

Analyzing the role that the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has played in the bitcoin futures market.

Analyzing the role that the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has played in the bitcoin futures market.

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

Today, we’ll be taking a look at the evolving role that the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has played in the bitcoin futures market. In particular, we will examine some of the trends since the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy Futures ETF (BITO) began trading in October 2021.

We covered the potential impact of a bitcoin futures ETF in The Daily Dive #080 - Bitcoin Futures ETF Impact.

There is currently $14.7 billion of bitcoin futures open interest contracts across various exchanges and contract types, a figure equivalent to 348,000 bitcoin. 

Analyzing the role that the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has played in the bitcoin futures market.

Bitcoin futures open interest

An analysis of open interest by exchange shows Binance ($4.44 billion) as the market leader with FTX ($2.53 billion) and CME ($2.14 billion) following behind. These three exchanges make up the majority of open interest contracts accounting for over 60% of the market. 

Analyzing the role that the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has played in the bitcoin futures market.

Bitcoin futures open interest from Binance, CME and FTX

In terms of the percentage of aggregate open interest by exchange, 30.74% is currently held on Binance while FTX and CME hold 17.51% and 14.83% of open interest each, respectively.

Among the most interesting dynamics, in regards to analyzing the open interest of specific exchanges in the futures market, is the rise of open interest in the CME leading up to the approval of the bitcoin futures ETF.

Analyzing the role that the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has played in the bitcoin futures market.

Bitcoin futures open interest by the market shares of Binance, CME and FTX

In early October, rumors began to circulate that a futures ETF was imminent and bitcoin futures open interest on the CME (where the prospective futures ETF would trade its holdings) more than doubled to a peak of $5.5 billion in less than a month, briefly becoming the market leader in open interest.

Receive 25% off when you subscribe to the Deep Dive premium bitcoin markets newsletter.

Despite another delay in the SEC’s decision on bitcoin ETF filings, there’s lots of accredited interest in bitcoin.
Markets

Bitcoin Futures ETF Has Record Day

Oct 20, 2021
CME Group has announced that it will offer options on its bitcoin futures contracts beginning in the opening months of 2020.
Markets

CME Group to Offer Options on Bitcoin Futures in Q1 2020

Sep 20, 2019
bull market bitcoin spring
Markets

Bitcoin's Derivative Market Bulls Have Vanished

Jan 28, 2022
Deep Dive
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Falls By 83,000 BTC

Dec 7, 2021
Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

How Much More Loss Can The Bitcoin Market Sustain?

Jan 26, 2022
Deep Dive
Law & justice - Tether Partly Backed by Bitcoin
Markets

Stablecoins Are Becoming Increasingly Key To The Bitcoin Economy

Dec 12, 2021
The Thailand subsidiary of cryptocurrency exchange company Huobi Group has received one of the first digital asset licenses in the country.
Markets

Huobi Drives Exchange Bitcoin Balances Even Lower

Dec 21, 2021
Bitcoin security and private keys are important to maintain the safety and privacy of.
Markets

How Bitcoin Exchange Outflows Rose In January

Feb 8, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin Price Is Up
Markets

Bitcoin Market Momentum Flips Bullish

Feb 9, 2022
Deep Dive
CME Bitcoin Futures Product Breaks Volume Record
Markets

CME Bitcoin Futures Product Breaks Volume Record

Jun 11, 2019
CME Group has announced that it will offer options on its bitcoin futures contracts beginning in the opening months of 2020.
Markets

CME Group Introduces Micro Bitcoin Futures Contract

Mar 30, 2021
Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

Aggregate Bitcoin Price Has Increased By $87 Billion In Last Five Months

Jan 18, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

The Bitcoin Price And Macroeconomic Correlations

Jan 25, 2022
Deep Dive
On-chain analysis for bitcoin Is important because technical analysis helps traders.
Markets

Analyzing The Current Long-Term And Short-Term Bitcoin Holder Cost Bases

Jan 19, 2022
Deep Dive
CME Group has announced that it will offer options on its bitcoin futures contracts beginning in the opening months of 2020.
Markets

More Than 100,000 CME Micro Bitcoin Futures Trade In First Week

May 11, 2021