$7 Billion Investment Firm Horizon Kinetics Grows Bitcoin Exposure

$7 Billion Investment Firm Horizon Kinetics Grows Bitcoin Exposure

Horizon's Paradigm fund now maintains a 5.8% allocation to GBTC, making Bitcoin exposure effectively its second largest holding.
Author:
Publish date:
Horizon's Paradigm fund now maintains a 5.8% allocation to GBTC, making Bitcoin exposure effectively its second largest holding.

Investment firm Horizon Kinetics has revealed new details about how it has used Bitcoin to improve the performance of one of its top equity funds.

In an interview with Financial Times, the $7 billion investment firm revealed its Kinetics Paradigm fund increased exposure to the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) in Q2 2021.

As of June 30, the Paradigm fund maintained a 5.8% allocation to GBTC, making Bitcoin exposure effectively its second largest holding. This was up from an initial 1% allocation in 2016, according to the firm. Today Financial Times reported GBTC has grown to 10% of the Paradigm fund.

Horizon Kinetics offers investors in its Paradigm fund exposure to Bitcoin to protect them from inflation, and so far it appears to have done so effectively. Kinetics Paradigm has returned 47.76% as of July 26, making it the 8th best performing equity fund so far this year based on data from Morningstar.

In statements to the media outlet, managing director and co-founder Peter Doyle noted that the fund was attracted to GBTC due in part to the scarcity of Bitcoin, which Peter Doyle understands as necessary to hedge against US dollar debasement.

Doyle said: “People should have exposure to the asset class.”

Doyle went on to explain that he believes there are underlying issues with the global economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the financial system could face further upheaval in the months and years ahead.

“There is no turning back after the pandemic and globally there is a debt problem and it means either default or currency debasement,” Doyle said.

As such, the news adds additional data to how institutional investors are seeking to shield client portfolios from inflation and how Bitcoin is playing a role in that effort. 

Photo by Andre Taissin on Unsplash

Report: Bitcoin Negatively Correlated With Traditional Markets
Markets

Report: $48 Billion Hedge Fund Millennium Management Had GBTC Exposure

Wave Financial is offering a bitcoin derivatives yield fund, offering investors indirect exposure to bitcoin.
Markets

Financial Group Offers Indirect Exposure to Bitcoin With Investment Fund Yields

Screen Shot 2021-07-20 at 10.26.37 AM
Markets

Ark Adds Bitcoin Exposure Buying $8 Million Worth of Grayscale Shares

Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

Report: Global Investment Funds Hold More Than $43 Billion In Bitcoin

Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Markets

Bitcoin Mining Firm Argo Blockchain Files for US Public Offering

Bitcoin is going to the moon.
Markets

Rothschild Investment Corp More Than Tripled Its Bitcoin Position

wall
Markets

Wall Steet Interest in Bitcoin Grows with ARK Fund Investing in Silbert’s Bitcoin Investment Trust

As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted.
Markets

Edge Wealth Management Increases Bitcoin Exposure By Over 40%

Press-release-image-v2
Sponsored Story

As The Bitcoin Rally Propels Invictus, ICAP Offers Investors Exposure To Its Success

bull market bitcoin spring
Markets

VanEck Launches ETF Offering Exposure To Bitcoin-Focused Companies

posi
Markets

Coinbase Positioned to Grow Bitcoin Presence in Australia after Investment by Westpac

The Bank of International Settlements is supporting the world’s central banks as they issue their own digital currencies, following Facebook’s libra.
Business

Morgan Stanley Files To Offer Bitcoin Exposure Through Institutional Funds

Screen Shot 2021-07-20 at 8.06.15 AM
Business

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management CEO Says Clients See Bitcoin as Asset Class to Invest In

During an on-stage discussion at the Bitcoin 2021 event, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed Bitcoin, censorship and banking the unbanked.
Business

Jack Dorsey to Twitter Shareholders: We Must 'Invest Aggressively' in Bitcoin

New Zealand’s Māori haven’t held economic sovereignty in the past or today. But does Bitcoin offer a chance to change the future?
Business

New Zealand Retirement Fund Invests In Bitcoin