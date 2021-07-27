What Will A Bitcoin ETF Mean For Adoption?

Matt Hougan of Bitwise discussed when a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) will be approved in the U.S. and what it will mean for investors.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

In this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosts David Zell and Dylan LeClair sat down with Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan to talk about the highly-anticipated but yet-to-be-approved U.S. bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

At the helm of ETF.com for more than a decade, Hougan knows more about exchange-traded funds than just about anyone. Through his years working alongside financial policymakers, Hougan has gained a keen understanding of the regulatory landscape regarding new ETF approvals. In this interview, he broke down the impact that a U.S. bitcoin ETF would have on institutional adoption, the differences between this and existing products like Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and shared his insights on when we may see a bitcoin ETF approved in the U.S.

ETFs may seem boring, but our interview certainly wasn’t. Hougan shared some wild stats and projections on how a bitcoin ETF would put BTC into the hands of untold millions of Americans, notably older generations and middle-class professionals who rely on financial planners to help them prepare for retirement. This was a conversation you won’t want to miss.