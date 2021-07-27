What Will A Bitcoin ETF Mean For Adoption?

Matt Hougan of Bitwise discussed when a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) will be approved in the U.S. and what it will mean for investors.
Matt Hougan of Bitwise discussed when a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) will be approved in the U.S. and what it will mean for investors.

In this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosts David Zell and Dylan LeClair sat down with Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan to talk about the highly-anticipated but yet-to-be-approved U.S. bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

At the helm of ETF.com for more than a decade, Hougan knows more about exchange-traded funds than just about anyone. Through his years working alongside financial policymakers, Hougan has gained a keen understanding of the regulatory landscape regarding new ETF approvals. In this interview, he broke down the impact that a U.S. bitcoin ETF would have on institutional adoption, the differences between this and existing products like Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and shared his insights on when we may see a bitcoin ETF approved in the U.S.

ETFs may seem boring, but our interview certainly wasn’t. Hougan shared some wild stats and projections on how a bitcoin ETF would put BTC into the hands of untold millions of Americans, notably older generations and middle-class professionals who rely on financial planners to help them prepare for retirement. This was a conversation you won’t want to miss.

