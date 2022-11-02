Skip to main content
Dovish, Then Hawkish: What Fed Chair Powell Said That Crashed Markets
News

Dovish, Then Hawkish: What Fed Chair Powell Said That Crashed Markets

U.S. equities rallied following the FOMC’s 75 bps hike in interest rates, only to crash as Fed Chair Powell hinted at higher-than-expected terminal rates.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Federal Reserve Board/Wikimedia Commons

U.S. equities rallied following the FOMC’s 75 bps hike in interest rates, only to crash as Fed Chair Powell hinted at higher-than-expected terminal rates.

The Federal Open Markets Committee, the U.S. central bank’s body responsible for setting monetary policy, raised interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday for the fourth consecutive time as Federal Reserve governors attempt to battle stubborn inflation levels in the country.

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve and the FOMC, joined a group of journalists for a press conference shortly after the data release, shedding more light on the central bank’s thoughts for future action.

Markets reacted positively to the 0.75% interest rate increase, which came in as expected, but trading became more volatile as the chairman started its speech. While the written statement announcing the interest rate decision showed a new dovish sentence, further fueling the rally, Powell’s press conference combated that feeling as the Fed Chair reiterated previous guidance.

“In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments,” the FOMC statement read, hinting at a more dovish Fed.

Powell, however, highlighted that the “ultimate level of rates will be higher than previously expected,” triggering an acute market drawdown.

The feeling markets are left with is of confirmation that a slow-down is near but surprise when it comes to the terminal funds rate, something that can be attested by the upswing and consequent downswing in the S&P 500 index.

The S&P 500 shoot up at 14:00 EST (2 p.m.) as soon as the FOMC statement was released with the more dovish language, only to come back down as Powell’s press conference began thirty minutes later. Investors likely left the livestream with a sour taste in their mouths, judging by the continued drawdowns in the index. (Chart/TradingView)

The S&P 500 shoot up at 14:00 EST (2 p.m.) as soon as the FOMC statement was released with the more dovish language, only to come back down as Powell’s press conference began thirty minutes later. Investors likely left the livestream with a sour taste in their mouths, judging by the continued drawdowns in the index. (Chart/TradingView)

Bitcoin mirrored stock market moves, albeit falling less in percentage terms. At the time of writing, BTC is accumulating a 1% drawdown, while the S&P 500 ended the trading day bleeding by over double that amount (2.39%). The Nasdaq was seeing a similar fate, but extended its losses to 3.15%.

The fact that Bitcoin has been the least volatile of the three is quite remarkable as it defies history and mainstream media narratives altogether. While the peer-to-peer currency is still correlated with stocks, it isn’t the one doing the most severe swings, and that is going by unnoticed.

Federal Reserve Board Building
Markets

Fed Goes Big Again With 75 Basis Point Hike In Bid To Curb Inflation

By Namcios
News
Federal Reserve Board Building
Markets

Bitcoin Touches $40,000 As Fed Raises Rates In Biggest Hike In 20 Years

By Namcios
News
Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve or Fed, is seen by many as a clown for fiat money inflation.
Markets

Bitcoin Trades Neutral As Fed Chair Powell Speaks

By Namcios
News
Bitcoin Price Is Up
Markets

Bitcoin Price Jumps Towards $50K As Fed Chair Speaks

By Namcios
The US Federal Reserve is trying to maintain global dollar hegemony and dominance through financial tactics and Bitcoin fixes this top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Rises Above $22,000 As Fed Raises Interest Rates By 0.75%

By Shawn Amick
News
The US Federal Reserve is trying to maintain global dollar hegemony and dominance through financial tactics and Bitcoin fixes this top photo.
Markets

The Real Reason Federal Reserve Chair Powell Retired “Transitory”

By Ansel Lindner
The bitcoin price rising, represented by green candles, often gets the market attention of the world top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Rips Higher On Federal Reserve Rate Hike

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin fixes inflation, which J Powell from the federal reserve loves to do, print money top photo.
Markets

Predictions For Bitcoin And World Markets With The Upcoming FOMC Meeting

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Federal Reserve Board Building
Markets

Bitcoin Erases Losses As Fed Raises Interest Rates By 0.75% In Largest Hike Since 1994

By Namcios
News
Bitcoin Price
Markets

Bitcoin Back Below $30,000 After A Record 8 Weeks In The Red

By Namcios
Bitcoin fixes inflation, which J Powell from the federal reserve loves to do, print money top photo.
Markets

Why Jerome Powell’s Policies Are Bullish For Bitcoin

By Phil Gibson
Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve or Fed, is seen by many as a clown for fiat money inflation.
Markets

Bitcoin Surges Past $40,000 As Fed Hikes Interest Rates

By Namcios
News
Law & justice - Bitcoin and the Blockchain Take the Stage for International Summit of Central Banks at the Federal Reserve
Markets

Fed Bans Its Officials From Trading Bitcoin, Stocks, Bonds

By Namcios
News
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

How The Bitcoin Market Reacted To Federal Reserve Comments On Ongoing Inflation

By Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve or Fed, is seen by many as a clown for fiat money inflation.
Markets

The Fed Is About To Raise Rates Again, What’s Next For The Bitcoin Price?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast