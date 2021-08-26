August 27, 2021
Examining Bitcoin's "Coin Days Destroyed"

Examining Bitcoin's "Coin Days Destroyed"

With bitcoin price up around 70% over the last five weeks, Bitcoin's "coin days destroyed" metric isn't reacting as normal.
Author:
Publish date:
With bitcoin price up around 70% over the last five weeks, Bitcoin's "coin days destroyed" metric isn't reacting as normal.

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

The topic of today's Daily Dive will be coin days destroyed, and examining the recent trends surrounding this metric. The metric "coin days" was first brought up as “bitcoindays destroyed” by Bytecoin on the forum BitcoinTalk back in 2011.

“Coin days” refers to the total number of days that a coin has remained dormant. If one bitcoin has not moved in exactly one year, then that coin would have accumulated 365 coin days. Similarly, if 365 bitcoin last moved one day ago, this would also be worth 365 coin days.

Thus, when looking at coin days destroyed, the metric takes all of the individual coins (technically: UTXOs) that moved during a given day and multiplies it by how many days those coins previously remained dormant. In aggregate, this number gives us coin days destroyed for a given day. Looking at this metric can give one a sense of the activity of older investors, and whether bitcoin being transacted across the network are from new or old holders.

Looking at coin days destroyed alone is not particularly useful as the day-to-day data is clouded by large outliers, but for the sake of context, below is the daily chart of coin days destroyed throughout the history of bitcoin:

Bitcoin: Coin Days Destroyed 

Bitcoin: Coin Days Destroyed 

Bitcoin: Coin Days Destroyed (7-Day Moving Average) 

Bitcoin: Coin Days Destroyed (7-Day Moving Average) 

When applying a seven-day moving average to the data, the data still isn’t very useful, but trends become increasingly visible. When using coin days destroyed data, applying moving averages with longer time frames gives investors a more clear look into investor/HODLer trends.

Throughout the history of bitcoin, large parabolic advances in price are met with large spikes in coin days destroyed as (rightfully so) investors realize some gains on their investment. The top of the 2013, 2017, and most recently 2021 saw large amounts of coin days destroyed, and this can be seen quite clearly below: 

Bitcoin: 90 Days Coin Days Destroyed 

Bitcoin: 90 Days Coin Days Destroyed 

When looking at the 90-day rolling sum (different from moving average) of coin days destroyed, clear trends emerge over the history of bitcoin.

Interestingly enough however, is that unlike other bull runs that saw a blow-off top, the steep downtrend in 90-days coin days destroyed that followed the large spike in the metric and the local price top, we have seen price respond in a meaningful way, currently up around 70% over the last five weeks, yet the 90 days coin days destroyed metric continues to decline to near five-year lows.

Read More

 

Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

Examining Structural Changes To The Bitcoin Derivatives Market

Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Finally Profitable for Miners in 2019?
Markets

Miners Are Thriving Despite The Bitcoin Price Action

The "Number Go Up," or NGU Bull, is about being bullish on the price of bitcoin going up.
Markets

Tick Tock, Impending Bitcoin Supply Shock

Investing - Bitcoin Price Analysis: Range-Bound Market Coiled for Next Move
Markets

A Look Back At July's Bitcoin Market

Law & justice - Tether Partly Backed by Bitcoin
Markets

Is Tether Pumping The Price Of Bitcoin?

The Bullish price action is a result of on chain bulls buying bitcoin driving the price of bitcoin.
Markets

Realized Bitcoin Price Breaks All-Time High

Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

This Market Trend Shows The Bitcoin Price Is Ready For Next Leg Up

Bitcoiners recommending holding your bitcoin, or HODLing that BTC, no matter what happens to the price or market dips.
Markets

A Deeper Look Into On-Chain Accumulation

Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish.
Markets

This Buy Indicator Shows The Bitcoin Price Is Ready To Explode

The bitcoin price has risen significantly since first discovered, resulting in many green candles.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Surges On Massive Short Squeeze

Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

$30,000 Bitcoin Price Breached As Sell Off Continues

Report: Bitcoin Negatively Correlated With Traditional Markets
Markets

The Growing Financialization Of Bitcoin

The bitcoin price rising, represented by green candles, often gets the market attention of the world.
Markets

Make Or Break For The Bitcoin Price Stock-To-Flow Model

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Markets

Miner Capitulation Is Putting Pressure On The Bitcoin Price

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy Stock Has Gained 452% In First Year On Corporate Bitcoin Standard