Bank Of England 'Britcoin' Will Fuel Rising Bitcoin Prices, Says deVere CEO

Bank Of England 'Britcoin' Will Fuel Rising Bitcoin Prices, Says deVere CEO

Nigel Green has reportedly commented on the UK's new CBDC initiative, remarking how it might backfire and help propel Bitcoin adoption.
Author:
Publish date:
Nigel Green has reportedly commented on the UK's new CBDC initiative, remarking how it might backfire and help propel Bitcoin adoption.

Nigel Green, CEO of independent financial advisor and asset manager deVere Group, reportedly said that the Bank of England's rumored digital currency Britcoin, which aims to overtake Bitcoin, will backfire.

Green's comments come after it was reported in April that the UK was considering implementing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) "aimed at tackling some of the challenges posed by...bitcoin." A month later, the Bank of England deputy governor said that the launch of Britcoin was "probable."

But Green reportedly claimed that the UK central bank initiative might not only fail but actually help Bitcoin's adoption and price appreciation, according to multiple sources.

"Revealing just how worried they are about the ongoing epic rise and influence of Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies, the Bank of England is reportedly set to establish its own digital currency," Green said. "If the Bank and government officials believe Britcoin will supersede Bitcoin, they are mistaken. In fact, it will have the opposite effect."

Green cited three reasons why he doesn't see Britcoin posing a threat to Bitcoin as genuine digital cash.

First, he said that a central bank's mere action of venturing into creating digital money might help reduce people's skepticism toward the lack of paper cash. That, in turn, would help validate and propel bitcoin and its "inherent values of being digital, global, borderless, quicker, and more cost-effective than traditional money," Green explained.

Second and perhaps more importantly, Green noted the fundamental distinctions between Bitcoin and digital money controlled by a central bank. CBDC's, he said, "will still be controlled and manipulated by the Bank of England, meaning they can adjust supply and therefore its value." Something not possible with Bitcoin.

Lastly, Green also highlighted how there is a growing mistrust of the traditional banking system by the "younger, 'digital-native' generations." Consequently, the generation immersed in technology might favor the truly peer-to-peer digital cash system.

"Britcoin will be controlled by a handful of people from the Bank who have conversations and make decisions behind closed doors," Green added. "Bitcoin is controlled by no one and discussions are held out in the open and decisions are transparent and community-based. Which one do you think is the future of money?"

Op-ed - Bank of England: Bitcoin is “Harder Money” than Gold Due to Deflation
Markets

Bank of England: Bitcoin is “Harder Money” than Gold Due to Deflation

Bitcoin’s adoption curve is clear: it’s an asymmetric bet with significant potential to cross six figures next year.
Markets

Bitcoin Will Rise Above $100,000 In 2021

Bitcoin stands out in a sea of fiat currency, U.S. dollars and cents
Culture

The Coming Rise And Fall Of Central Bank Digital Currencies

Law & justice - The Bank of England’s RSCoin: An Experiment for Central Banks or a Bitcoin Alternative?
Culture

The Bank of England’s RSCoin: An Experiment for Central Banks or a Bitcoin Alternative?

Op-ed - London School of Economics & Bank of England Represented at Inaugural Bitcoin & Blockchain Leadership Forum
Industry Events

London School of Economics & Bank of England Represented at Inaugural Bitcoin & Blockchain Leadership Forum

The bitcoin price rising, represented by green candles, often gets the market attention of the world.
Markets

PwC Survey: Bitcoin Price Will Hit $100,000 By End Of Year

Bitcoin Price Is Up
Markets

What Could Happen To The Price Of Bitcoin As Coinbase Goes Public?

Report: Bitcoin Negatively Correlated With Traditional Markets
Markets

How Will The $6 Billion Of Bitcoin Options Expiring Tomorrow Affect Price?

Bitcoin billionaire Zhao Dong expects the BTC price to surge in the near future, while John McAfee has predicted BTC will be worth $1 million by the end of 2020.
Markets

Why The Bitcoin Price Will Break $60,000, Continue Going Parabolic In 2021

Bitcoin billionaire Zhao Dong expects the BTC price to surge in the near future, while John McAfee has predicted BTC will be worth $1 million by the end of 2020.
Markets

In Bullish Report, Bloomberg Predicts $400,000 Bitcoin Price In 2021

The PlusToken cryptocurrency scam, thought to involve the theft of over 200,000 BTC, has involved a significant sell-off as the scammers try to cover their tracks.
Markets

What The Stock-To-Flow Model Says About Bitcoin’s Future Price

Law & justice - Bank of England Official Discusses Implications of Central Bank Digital Currencies
Culture

Bank of England Official Discusses Implications of Central Bank Digital Currencies

Through adoption, price increases and more, Bitcoin’s 2020 improved the certainty that bitcoin will become the global reserve asset.
Culture

Bitcoin’s 2020: The Rise Of Certainty

Op Ed: In China, It’s Blockchain and Tyranny vs Bitcoin and Freedom
Markets

Bitcoin Peer-To-Peer Trading In Nigeria Rises 27% Since Central Bank’s Ban

Arab Bank’s Swiss subsidiary, based in Zug, has announced it will now offer Bitcoin and Ethereum custody and brokerage services.
Markets

Dismissing Clear Market Data, Swiss National Bank Chairman Says Bitcoin Not Liquid Enough