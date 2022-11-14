Skip to main content
Elon Musk: Bitcoin Will Survive The Crypto Winter
News

Elon Musk: Bitcoin Will Survive The Crypto Winter

The chief of Twitter and Tesla said that bitcoin ‘will make it’, but the financial winter may last quite some time following recent events in the ecosystem.

The chief of Twitter and Tesla said that bitcoin ‘will make it’, but the financial winter may last quite some time following recent events in the ecosystem.

Elon Musk, the newly appointed CEO of Twitter, said “BTC will make it, but might be a long winter,” on Twitter early Monday morning.

The comment follows recent cataclysmic events which led to an implosion of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. However, this “crypto winter”, as it's often referred to, has been slowly getting worse amid both institutional failure in the ecosystem and changes in global financial conditions.

Musk’s reply was made in reference to a comment recounting BTC’s previous high of $69,000 which asked where the price of bitcoin might be a year from now. Indeed, the price of BTC has drastically fallen, as has trust in the broader industry.

Cascading effects of doubt plagued the industry once the collapse of Terra’s so-called stablecoin disrupted the world of finance. Suddenly, institutions and the world had to accept that algorithmic stablecoins could fail. Company’s with an abundance of exposure soon crumbled with the Terra infrastructure.

Thus, Voyager Digital, BlockFi, Celsius, Babel Finance and others fell due to their exposure. As companies began to drop like flies, so too did the price of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. As the winter took hold and some began to speculate on when the bottom would come in, the market was faced with a new problem.

FTX, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, came to a drastic and almost instantaneous end. The firm, which presented itself as a savior to the ecosystem when it continuously insisted it would acquire other failing companies to protect consumers, failed to protect its own customers after filing for bankruptcy and subsequently getting hacked for over $515 million in consumer assets.

Even still, while trust in institutions and custodial service providers in the ecosystem is failing, as Musk said, “BTC will make it.” Consumers simply could learn to trust in themselves more than in those whose choices and actions can cause harm to not only consumers but the entire ecosystem.

Elon Musk Tesla
Business

Bitcoin Is ‘A Liquid Alternative To Cash’ Says Elon Musk’s Tesla

By Shawn Amick
News
c45fd97d-5fd3-4a98-9a80-3b3608b1367f-the-tesla-lineup-featuring-the-model-s-semi-3-x-copy (1)
Markets

Elon Musk Says He’s Not Selling Bitcoin Amid High Inflation

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin is ultimately an open-source software code run by nodes and computers top photo.
Industry Events

Elon Musk Discusses Merits Of Bitcoin, Reveals SpaceX Holds BTC

By Peter Chawaga
Elon Musk Tesla
Business

BREAKING: Elon Musk's Tesla Sold 75% of Its Bitcoin

By Nik Hoffman
News
After Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, changed his Twitter bio to “bitcoin,” attention and the price surged.
Markets

Following Misguided Elon Musk Tweet, Bitcoin Price Dips

By Dylan LeClair
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Adoption - A New Report Shows People Are Warming Up to Bitcoin
Markets

Retail Investors, Elon Musk And The Rise Of Bitcoin

By Stephen Kelso, Head of Markets, ITI Capital
Doge-To-The-Moon-e1408495748421
Culture

Are Elon Musk’s Dogecoin Tweets Misdirections? Or Just Bad Jokes?

By ProgrammableTX and Kenny Rowe
The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

Silvergate Bank Saw Over $14 Billion in Bitcoin, Crypto Deposited In Q1 2022

By Shawn Amick
News
After Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, changed his Twitter bio to “bitcoin,” attention and the price surged.
Culture

After Elon Musk Changes Twitter Bio To “#Bitcoin,” BTC Price Surges

By Peter Chawaga
Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin top photo.
Markets

Central Bank of Singapore To Release Bitcoin, Crypto Regulation Plans

By Shawn Amick
News
After Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, changed his Twitter bio to “bitcoin,” attention and the price surged.
Business

Elon Musk Capitulates On Bitcoin, Says Tesla Will Resume BTC Payments When Mining Gets Greener

By Namcios
Law, regulation, gavel, court.
Markets

Federal Reserve Governor Says Bitcoin, Crypto Regulation Is For “The Rest Of Us”

By Shawn Amick
News
The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption top photo.
Culture

Elon Musk Gifts Bitcoiners A Stacking Opportunity

By Dylan LeClair
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Investing - Goldman Sachs Could Have a Crypto Custody Service in the Works
Business

Goldman Sachs Reportedly In Talks With FTX For Bitcoin, Crypto Derivatives

By Shawn Amick
News
c45fd97d-5fd3-4a98-9a80-3b3608b1367f-the-tesla-lineup-featuring-the-model-s-semi-3-x copy
Culture

Elon Musk’s Tesla Up Over $1 Billion On Bitcoin Investment

By McShane