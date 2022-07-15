Skip to main content
Celsius Bankruptcy Shows Reckless Behavior With A $1.2 Billion Hole In Its Balance Sheet
Bitcoin Magazine Pro

Celsius Bankruptcy Shows Reckless Behavior With A $1.2 Billion Hole In Its Balance Sheet

Celsius files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company’s balance sheet shows a gap of $1.2 billion and reckless behavior with customer deposits.

Celsius files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company’s balance sheet shows a gap of $1.2 billion and reckless behavior with customer deposits.

Bitcoin Magazine Pro Banner

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

Read previous Bitcoin Magazine Pro articles and updates about Celsius here:

This article will shed some light on the details of the Celsius situation following the filing of Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection yesterday afternoon. CEO Alex Mashinsky followed up the filing with an official statement released today.

In the statement, among many other interesting notes, it was revealed that the firm has a $1.19 billion hole in its balance sheet officially. Unofficially, the numbers are far worse, with the most obvious being the $600 million worth of CEL token the company claims as an asset.

The firm also engaged in collateralized lending with customer deposits to invest in a mining operation through a $750 million credit line.

Celsius also admitted to taking customer funds, and speculating directionally in various futures instruments. A proper bank/lending desk will be sure to match customer liabilities with assets, whereas the likes of Celsius were simply speculating/gambling.

We haven’t even mentioned yet the 35,000 ether that went missing because private keys were lost. The full filing document can be read here and the issues run deep.

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing is no surprise in this light, and the gross negligence of Celsius and other actors in the broader bitcoin/cryptocurrency space will surely bring a large amount of new regulations to centralized platforms.

The reason for our extensive coverage and documentation of the “contagion” situation in particular is due to the lasting implications of the fallout. Due to the sheer scale, scope, and reckless nature of the mismanagement of customer funds, along with the layers of obfuscated leverage, billions of dollars of investors funds have been lost and asset exchange rates have collapsed.

Only with proper recognition and underlying change of the inherent problems that led to the fallout can the future be built on more sustainable ground.

In similar news, in the recent Celsius Chapter 11 Bankruptcy filing, a list of the firm's creditors was released. The largest creditor, identified as Pharos USD Fund SP, has several key ties to industry leading firm Alameda Research, which has been in the middle of the contagion in recent weeks, as first reported by Bloomberg.

The more documents and filings that come out, the more it is revealed just how interconnected the industry was/is between counterparties. With this in mind, we’ll repeat our belief that the full impacts of the recent crypto native credit crash have likely not been known or entirely felt at the current moment.

ICYMI: Read the Bitcoin Magazine Pro June Contagion Report.

Bitcoin Magazine Pro Subscribe Button

Printing fiat money leads to inflation, burns and destroys the money and makes bitcoin satoshis more valuable top photo.
Business

Voyager Digital Files For Bankruptcy

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJul 7, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bears and bear markets are down trends in the bitcoin price that leave us with lower prices top photo.
Business

FTX Buys BlockFi But Passes On Acquiring Celsius

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJul 1, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future top photo.
Markets

The Liquidity Tide Pulls Back: A Reversal In Rising Yields

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMay 27, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives top photo.
Markets

Fears Of Further Contagion In The Bitcoin Market

By Dylan LeClairJun 17, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Charts and analysis can help predict where the bitcoin price is headed using technical indicators top photo.
Markets

Is A Bear Market In Equities Unfolding?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJun 7, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin sucks fiat and U.S. Dollars into a black hole of value because it is sound money top photo.
Business

BlockFi And Voyager Get Bailed Out By FTX

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJun 22, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
155f02e8-2069-494b-97f5-7e5d74187407_ACD2 (1)
Business

Dutch Football Club PSV Holds Bitcoin On Its Balance Sheet

By NamciosSep 22, 2021
Every bitcoin chart and on chain analytic picture includes technical analysis lines top photo.
Business

Global Supply Chain Logistics Company Flexport Has Bitcoin On Their Balance Sheet

By Shawn AmickFeb 28, 2022
News
Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened fiat deposits for Nigerians, using the naira in the exchange’s first-ever listed fiat trading pair.
Business

Octagon Networks: First Cybersecurity Firm To Convert Balance Sheet Into Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickJun 6, 2022
News
red traffic light
Markets

Celsius Halts Bitcoin Withdrawals: What Went Wrong?

By Dylan LeClair and NamciosJun 13, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin private key storage and management is a key part of keeping protection privacy and security of your vaults and wallets top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Leaving Exchanges Hits An All-Time High

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJul 8, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin Lightning Network has dual channels and competing implementations of two or more top photo.
Business

The State Of Lightning Network Adoption

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJun 10, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Charts and analysis can help predict where the bitcoin price is headed using technical indicators top photo.
Business

Voyager Announces Large Exposure To Three Arrows Capital

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJun 23, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Payments - Study Predicts Bitcoin Could Become Leading Payment System Within Decade
Business

SFLMaven To Accept Bitcoin As Payment, Add BTC To Balance Sheet

By Shawn AmickApr 21, 2022
News
Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Public Miners Start Selling Bitcoin Treasuries

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJul 6, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro