Biden's $6 Trillion Budget Could Fuel Inflation Fears And Bitcoin Gains

Biden's $6 Trillion Budget Could Fuel Inflation Fears And Bitcoin Gains

The president is printing like he’s got his own bitcoin bags, and there is no end in sight to the monetary expansion expected to come.
Author:
Publish date:
The president is printing like he’s got his own bitcoin bags, and there is no end in sight to the monetary expansion expected to come.

When it rains, it pours. It appears that this is true for both weather and expansion to the monetary base of the United States. According to a report by the New York Times, “President Biden will propose a $6 trillion budget on Friday that would take the United States to its highest sustained levels of federal spending since World War II, while running deficits above $1.3 trillion throughout the next decade.”

Only a year ago, the pandemic began, and the Federal Reserve was forced to initiate a major stimulus for the economy via inflation and quantitative easing. Starting with $2 trillion, the stimulus package was supposed to enable the continuation of the American economy. Of course, the pandemic was simply a catalyst for increasing the already present inflationary practices of the Fed.

Inflation is a dastardly concept, not only removing value from the common people’s money, but giving access to an elite few the ability to create value out of thin air. Bitcoin Magazine’s When More Isn’t Better: Inflation In The 21st Century,” by Sebastian Bunney, explains in detail how monetary expansion ruins economic growth and potential. And it isn’t simply the rampant inflation in the sense of more money that ruins the system, reducing interest rates and making credit cheap lead to long-term debt cycles, as explained by Bitcoin Magazine’s Dylan LeClair.

I explain in my own essay, “If You Don’t Buy Bitcoin You Can’t Be Rich,” that anyone holding cash right now is exposed to an astronomical amount of risk, as the entirety of their value resides in trust that the Federal Reserve will maintain belief in their system. But truly, the gig is up. Even elected officials have lost faith, such as Miami’s Mayor Francis Suarez who has admitted that the previously proposed stimulus of $1.9 trillion pushed him to buy bitcoin. Indeed, when articles are being written about the death of the US dollar, and billionaires are sounding the alarm that monetary policy is out of line with economic conditions, something is going drastically wrong.

With all of this, bitcoin is set to gain. Although it cannot be explicitly stated, the previous stimuli have often been seen as drivers of the bitcoin price bull run. And with coinciding upward catalysts such as the halvening, it appears that the economic environment for a sound money such as bitcoin to surge forward is ripe. It remains to be seen whether the $6 trillion proposal will be accepted, but it is obvious that further inflation is to be expected and should contribute to revitalizing the bitcoin bull market we are in.

Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Culture

When More Isn’t Better: Inflation In The 21st Century

Whats-happening-money-800x529
Culture

Bitcoin, The Alternative To Pandemonium

A forthcoming Bitcoin Improvement Proposal could greatly reduce the bandwidth required to run a full node.
Culture

Bitcoin Illuminates Inflation In The Fog

Humanity cannot advance forward unless we solve the problem of money printing, and Bitcoin actually fixes this.
Markets

Why Chamath Is Wrong About Inflation

Bitcoin held in self-custody runs on an entirely separate financial system than the traditional one, making it a systemic hedge.
Culture

Bitcoin: More Than an Inflation Hedge

Investing - How Inflation Is Stealing Your Money: Can Cryptocurrency Solve Inflation on a Global Scale?
Markets

How Inflation Is Stealing Your Money: Can Cryptocurrency Solve Inflation on a Global Scale?

Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Culture

Covid-19 Added To The Fed’s Pumping Of The Bitcoin Price

Op-ed - Bitcoin & Money
Culture

Bitcoin & Money

Op-ed - Adam Kokesh on Bitcoin and Free Market Money
Culture

Adam Kokesh on Bitcoin and Free Market Money

Bitcoin is a superior choice to fiat, like the U.S. dollar, which some enthusiasts would burn if given the chance.
Culture

If You Don't Buy Bitcoin, You Can't Be Rich

bitcoin-magazine-lowbandwidth-800x529
Culture

Dhruv Bansal Combines Bitcoin And Science

Op-ed - New Report Details Bitcoin’s Potential Threat to the Federal Reserve
Culture

New Report Details Bitcoin’s Potential Threat to the Federal Reserve

Bitcoin is a superior choice to fiat, like the U.S. dollar, which some enthusiasts would burn if given the chance.
Culture

Bitcoin And The Death Of The US Dollar

Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

Biden's $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Bill Pushes Miami Mayor To Buy Bitcoin

Whats-happening-money
Markets

What’s Next For Bitcoin In An Era Of “Helicopter Money,” Negative Interest And Big Debt?