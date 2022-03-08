Skip to main content
Credit Suisse: Ensuing New Financial Order Will Benefit Bitcoin
News

Credit Suisse: Ensuing New Financial Order Will Benefit Bitcoin

The foundations of Bretton Woods II crumbled last week when the G7 seized Russia’s foreign exchange reserves, the investment bank said.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The foundations of Bretton Woods II crumbled last week when the G7 seized Russia’s foreign exchange reserves, the investment bank said.

The Russian-Ukrainian war will create a new world financial order from which Bitcoin is set to benefit, according to Credit Suisse.

Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest rate strategy at the giant investment bank, wrote in a Monday report that Western sanctions on Russia are likely to cause a paradigm shift in the way the world organizes money and reserves, a “Bretton Woods III” kind of scenario.

“From the Bretton Woods era backed by gold bullion, to Bretton Woods II backed by inside money, to Bretton Woods III backed by outside money,” the strategist wrote.

Pozsar argues that the fall of Bretton Woods II ensued last week as G7 countries decided to seize Russia’s foreign exchange (FX) reserves, leading to a rise of outside money – reserves kept as commodities – over inside money – reserves kept as liabilities of global financial institutions.

“We are witnessing the birth of Bretton Woods III – a new world (monetary) order centered around commodity-based currencies in the East that will likely weaken the Eurodollar system and also contribute to inflationary forces in the West,” the report states.

Russia, a surplus agent in the financial system, can now no longer make use of the hefty FX reserves it accumulated through its commodity exports over the decades to defend its falling ruble or aid its local economy. Moreover, Russia’s ability to export its commodities has been severely hurt due to the “buyer’s strike” in the West.

“What we are seeing at the 50-year anniversary of the 1973 OPEC supply shock is something similar but substantially worse – the 2022 Russia supply shock, which isn’t driven by the supplier but the consumer,” the strategist wrote. “The aggressor in the geopolitical arena is being punished by sanctions, and sanctions-driven commodity price moves threaten financial stability in the West.”

Pozsar argues that while Western central banks cannot close spreads between Russian and non-Russian commodity prices as sanctions lead them in opposite directions, the People’s Bank of China can “as it banks for a sovereign who can dance to its own tune.”

“If you believe that the West can craft sanctions that maximize pain for Russia while minimizing financial stability risks and price stability risks in the West, you could also believe in unicorns,” Pozsar wrote.

As outside money keeps trumping inside money, this crisis will likely emerge and end differently than all others ever since Nixon broke off the gold standard in 1971 – which marked the end of the era of commodity-based money.

“When this crisis (and war) is over, the U.S. dollar should be much weaker and, on the flipside, the renminbi much stronger, backed by a basket of commodities,” Pozsar wrote. “After this war is over, ‘money’ will never be the same again…and Bitcoin (if it still exists then) will probably benefit from all this.”

Law, regulation, gavel, court.
Markets

Biden To Sign Bitcoin, Crypto Executive Order This Week

By Namcios19 hours ago
News
Op-ed - Russia Makes 2016 an Election Year for Bitcoin
Markets

Russia’s Ministry Of Finance Submits Bitcoin Bill Proposal

By NamciosFeb 21, 2022
News
Investing - Thomson Reuters Survey Finds Increasing Interest in Cryptocurrency Trading
Markets

Biden Imposes Sanctions On Russia, Bitcoin Jumps To $39K

By NamciosFeb 24, 2022
News
Tax Clarity Bill for Hard Fork Assets Reintroduced
Markets

New Introduced Bill Would Exempt Bitcoin From Missouri Taxes

By NamciosFeb 11, 2022
News
1574713021945
Markets

Russia Prepares Roadmap For Bitcoin, Crypto Regulation: Report

By NamciosJan 28, 2022
News
Law & justice - “Holders Are Not at Risk”: Bitfinex Lawyer Responds to NY Attorney General
Markets

DOJ Recovers $3.6 Billion In Bitcoin Stolen In Bitfinex Hack

By NamciosFeb 8, 2022
News
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Markets

Russia Advances On Efforts To Regulate Bitcoin, Crypto

By NamciosFeb 3, 2022
News
Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Markets

Fidelity Adds Bitcoin Exposure To Traditional ETFs

By NamciosJan 11, 2022
News
Op-ed - DOJ Holds Digital Currency Summit with Government Agencies and Bitcoin Organizations
Markets

FBI Forms New Bitcoin Unit As DOJ Taps New Crypto Head

By NamciosFeb 17, 2022
News
Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve or Fed, is seen by many as a clown for fiat money inflation.
Markets

Bitcoin Trades Neutral As Fed Chair Powell Speaks

By NamciosJan 26, 2022
News
FBp0vajX0AQ-62b
Markets

Russia Shares Plan To Regulate Bitcoin, Crypto

By NamciosFeb 9, 2022
News
Op-ed - Credit Suisse Publishes Paper on Bitcoin: Explores Integration with Traditional Financial System
Business

Credit Suisse Publishes Paper on Bitcoin: Explores Integration with Traditional Financial System

By Giulio PriscoMar 20, 2015
img_6320-1-1
Markets

IMF Urges El Salvador To Ditch Bitcoin

By NamciosJan 25, 2022
News
Op-ed - California Accuses Bitcoin Foundation of Unlicensed Money Transmission
Markets

New Bill Would Let California State Agencies Accept Bitcoin

By NamciosFeb 22, 2022
News
As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Markets

Solo Bitcoin Miner With Only 86 TH Finds Valid Block

By NamciosJan 24, 2022
News