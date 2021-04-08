Coinbase Earnings: Some Less Obvious Takeaways

Coinbase Earnings: Some Less Obvious Takeaways

Besides significant growth, what does all this mean? What are the unanswered questions?
Author:
Publish date:
Besides significant growth, what does all this mean? What are the unanswered questions?

This content was originally published on Ellie Frost’s Substack.

In case you missed them, below are the main results from yesterday’s earnings.

  • $1.8 billion revenue
  • $1.1 billion adjusted EBITDA
  • $730–800 million net income
  • $223 billion assets on platform
  • 56 million verified users (VU) and 6.1 million monthly transacting users (MTU)

What does this boil down to? I had three main takeaways and questions regarding trading take rate, users and 2021 projections.

Trading Take Rate

We are only provided a total revenue of $1.8 billion. If you arbitrarily take this and the $335 million volume, you would get an impressive ≈54 bps as Q1’s take rate. Huzzah! Does that definitively mean that the take rate remained high because retail users came in force? No.

There are three lines of revenue: transactional, subscription, and other. Note that “net revenue” is considered transactional and subscription. However, these three lines of revenue all have different drivers.

Source: S-1 Filing

Source: S-1 Filing

Source: S-1 Filing

Source: S-1 Filing

Transactional revenue is based off of trading volume, which is largely driven by volatility.

Subscription revenue is custody, staking fees, and so on, so it is largely driven by assets under management (AUM).

Other revenue is when they sell their treasury of BTC, ETH, and other cryptocurrencies.

Source: S-1 Filing

Source: S-1 Filing

So, you should only be calculating a ratio of trading volume to transactional revenue. For 2020, this was 86 percent of total revenue, but we do not yet have that detail here to definitively say how much of the total revenue was actually transactional.

As an example, assets on platform (AoP) grew from $90 million in Q4 2020 to $223 billion in Q1 2021. People may have bought two quarters ago and kept AoP. With rising asset prices, Coinbase may earn more revenue off of them, but this revenue has nothing to do with this quarter’s trading volume.

Where does that leave us with scenarios for the Q1 revenue? Several possibilities come to mind:

Scenario A. They actually did have massive transactional revenue that made up the majority of the $1.8 billion revenue. The high take rate would imply that retail users came in droves and were using the mobile app that carries higher fees.

Scenario B. They’re getting more revenue from subscription revenue due to higher AUM.

Scenario C. They sneakily sold off more assets in other revenue to put total revenue ahead of their IPO (they’d get called out eventually on this so I doubt it).

User Metrics

User metrics were another win. With 56 million verified users, Coinbase sits far ahead of Robinhood, CashApp and Venmo. But it was also exciting to see the growth trends of VUs and MTUs side by side. MTU growth quarter on quarter strongly outstripped VU growth, which could indicate that Coinbase is successfully resurrecting inactive users.

Source: Data from S-1 Filing and 8K Filing

Source: Data from S-1 Filing and 8K Filing

2021 Revenue Guidance

Trading volume is correlated with volatility, which is inherently unpredictable. Coinbase works around this by calculating retail net revenue by MTU x average net revenue per user (ARPU).

Coinbase gave an upside versus base versus downside case for their average annual MTU of 7 million, 5.5 million and 4 million, respectively. They noted that they had an ARPU of $45 in 2020 but did not list ARPUs with each scenario.

It is pretty clear they are playing the game every company plays with projections. Aggressively haircut, then smash through when they report earnings. That is, I find it doubtful they actually think their base case is 5.5 million MTU when they just reported 6.1 million in Q1.

This is what they could have projected for retail revenue for 2021. This feels low given Q1, but we don’t have revenue details yet and they want to blow out any projections given.

Source: Data from 8-K Filing

Source: Data from 8-K Filing

If the bull market continues, then MTUs will be significantly higher than what they’ve outlined, even in their upside case. If MTUs increase, then ARPU will rise correspondingly and 2021 could get very interesting, very quickly, for Coinbase.

- Ellie Frost

This is a guest post by Ellie Frost. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

Bitcoin Price Is Up
Markets

What Could Happen To The Price Of Bitcoin As Coinbase Goes Public?

Regulation - Coinbase Renews Money Transmitter License in Wyoming
Business

Coinbase Reports $1.8 Billion In Revenue, 6.1 Million Active Users For Q1

Grayscale Investments took in $255 million in Q3 2019, setting a new quarterly record, despite the fact that the bitcoin price has dipped.
Markets

With Record Bitcoin Buys, How Are Grayscale’s Investors Doing?

Digital assets - Coinbase Launches Zcash Trading Services on Coinbase Pro
Markets

Coinbase Launches Zcash Trading Services on Coinbase Pro

A judge has determined that Coinbase will have to answer to a lawsuit over its listing of bitcoin cash in court.
Markets

Coinbase Files S-1 Registration Ahead Of Going Public

Digital assets - Coinbase Provides Wider Support for Crypto-to-Crypto Conversions
Markets

Coinbase Closing Markets Office in Chicago

- Coinbase: Instant purchases
Markets

Coinbase: Instant purchases, delayed support

Investing - Coinbase Ditches Its Index Fund in Favor of a New Retail Feature
Markets

Coinbase Ditches Its Index Fund in Favor of a New Retail Feature

Popular cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has nixed its Bundle program, which let users buy a basket of cryptocurrencies at low cost.
Markets

Coinbase Ends Bundle Program

Chinese regulators in Inner Mongolia have issued a notice calling for a stop to bitcoin mining operations in the region.
Markets

Why Investors Are So Excited About MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Acquisition Plan

Bitcoin is described as a digital form of gold to explain its scarcity and potential as a store of value. But what does “digital gold” really mean?
Markets

SkyBridge Capital Says That “Bitcoin Is Better At Being Gold Than Gold”

Investing - Coinbase Rolls Out Crypto “Bundles” and New Educational Resources
Markets

Coinbase Rolls Out Crypto “Bundles” and New Educational Resources

Digital assets - Coinbase Has Just Added ZRX
Markets

Coinbase Has Just Added ZRX, Its First ERC-20 Token

Payments - Coinbase Introduces Debit Card Linked to Cryptocurrency Balances for U.K. Customers
Technical

Coinbase Introduces Debit Card Linked to Cryptocurrency Balances for U.K. Customers

The acquisition adds to Coinbase’s growing custody business, which stores over $7 billion in assets.
Markets

Coinbase Acquires Xapo's Custody Arm for $55 Million