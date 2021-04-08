Interview: All In On Bitcoin With Gary Leland

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Leland is a lifelong entrepreneur and he has created several small businesses, pioneered podcasting and founded one of the largest podcasting events in the world. He has since fallen deep down the Bitcoin rabbit hole and become an instrumental member of the Bitcoin community. Leland has gone all in on Bitcoin in a number of ways, first with his investments but also with his time, businesses and energy. Leland has founded one of the best Bitcoin events in North America in BitBlockBoom, which is held in Dallas, Texas. He also hosts a daily Bitcoin podcast and monthly Bitcoin Maximalist BBQs.

Leland and Keroles discussed the benefits of selling all of the fiat collectibles and stores of value for bitcoin. Leland has personally sold thousands of dollars’ worth of memorabilia in order to buy bitcoin. He is confident that bitcoin will serve his children much better as a fungible store of value and it relieves him to remove clutter from his life. Leland is an incredible example of the positives that come from embracing Bitcoin. Please enjoy this wide-ranging conversation with Gary Leland.

Topics discussed include:



Going all in on Bitcoin

The Bitcoin bull run

BitBlockBoom 2021

Bitcoin 2021

Embracing Bitcoin culture

Texas Bitcoin and freedom

Selling your stuff for bitcoin

Educating Boomers on Bitcoin

Learn more about BitBlockBoom here. Follow Gary on Twitter.