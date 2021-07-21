Carbon Neutral Hosting Provider To List On Nasdaq Through Merger

Carbon Neutral Hosting Provider To List On Nasdaq Through Merger

Carbon neutral hosting provider Core Scientific announced it will be listing on the Nasdaq soon through a merger agreement with XPDI.
Author:
Publish date:
Carbon neutral hosting provider Core Scientific announced it will be listing on the Nasdaq soon through a merger agreement with XPDI.

Core Scientific, a carbon-neutral provider of bitcoin mining hosting and infrastructure, announced it has entered a merger agreement with publicly traded acquisition company Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (XPDI).

"We are very pleased to support Core Scientific's transition to the public markets and believe that [Core Scientific's] vertical integration will provide a competitive advantage in the industry," said Ted Brombach, chairman of XPDI, in the announcement.

The merger transaction values the combined company, expected to operate as Core Scientific and remain publicly listed on the Nasdaq, at an implied pro forma fully diluted enterprise value of approximately $4.3 billion. Additionally, it is expected to generate around $300 million in net cash proceeds at closing.

The hosting and infrastructure provider shared that it expects to reinvest the transaction's proceeds into mining equipment and infrastructure as it seeks to expand its operations. But although both companies' executives have approved the merger, it is still subject to regulatory approval and the consent by some of the companies' stockholders.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, but some details still lack. The two companies are yet to file a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), but XPDI said it plans to submit it today.

Core Scientific is a carbon-neutral provider of high-performance infrastructure to power bitcoin mining companies. It is also set to start venturing into self-mining soon through a pending acquisition of bitcoin mining company Blockcap.

XPDI is a "blank check" company sponsored by XPDI Sponsor and led by Energy & Power Transition Partners and XMS XPDI Sponsor Holdings. It specializes in mergers, asset acquisitions, reorganization, or similar corporate combinations.

Core Scientific is being advised by Evercore and Cooley LLP on financial and legal matters, respectively. And XPDI is being advised on financial, capital, and legal affairs by Barclays Capital, XMS Capital Partners, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

Bitcoin mining is an industry that secures the network and yields newly-created bitcoin for miners.
Business

Report: Iris Energy Seeking $200 Million Ahead Of Nasdaq Listing

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm HIVE Blockchain Approved For Nasdaq Listing

Report: Bitcoin Negatively Correlated With Traditional Markets
Markets

First Mideast Bitcoin Fund Lists On Nasdaq Dubai Exchange

Bitcoin mining is a practice that will drive green energy use with renewable energy that helps the climate.
Business

Bitcoin Exchanges FTX, BitMEX Commit To Becoming Carbon Neutral

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Nuclear-Powered Ohio Bitcoin Mine To Be 100% Carbon Free

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Greenidge Generation To Establish New Carbon-Neutral Bitcoin Mining Facility

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Commits To Being Carbon Neutral By 2021

As a project in Northern Sweden shows, Bitcoin’s reliance on energy consumption could bring a more sustainable future.
Press Releases

RIGZ ETF Provides Exposure To The Infrastructure Underpinning Bitcoin

Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm Bitfarms To Be Traded On Nasdaq

Mining - Bitmain Announces Antminer s17 Date: Can It Turn the Company’s Fortunes Around?
Business

Cipher Mining To Go Public

Investing - TD Ameritrade
Markets

TD Ameritrade, NASDAQ Reportedly Offer BTC and LTC Paper Trades

Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

One River Files To Offer Carbon Neutral Bitcoin ETF

Mining - Bitmain Announces Antminer s17 Date: Can It Turn the Company’s Fortunes Around?
Business

Gryphon Mining Buys 7,200 Bitcoin Mining Rigs For $48 Million

The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

First Foundation Partners With NYDIG To Provide Bitcoin Access To Clients

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Ninepoint To Fully Offset Carbon Footprint Of Its Bitcoin ETF