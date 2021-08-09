Brazil Lists Another Bitcoin ETF, First Carbon-Neutral

Brazil Lists Another Bitcoin ETF, First Carbon-Neutral

Hashdex launched its newest bitcoin ETF in Brazil, another addition to the country's diverse bitcoin ETF menu and the first to be carbon neutral.
Author:
Publish date:
Hashdex launched its newest bitcoin ETF in Brazil, another addition to the country's diverse bitcoin ETF menu and the first to be carbon neutral.

Investment firm Hashdex has announced its newest bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) offering in Brazil, BITH11. The investment vehicle provides bitcoin exposure to retail investors by tracking the Nasdaq Bitcoin Reference Price (NQBTC).

"In addition to being an asset of great technological importance, Bitcoin is now considered by many as a potential store of value," the announcement read. "Its predictable monetary base, the security of its decentralized network and its low-correlation with other asset classes have caught the attention of...renowned investors in the traditional finance market, who, along with the growth of the network, has made Bitcoin appreciate in value by thousands of times in the past decade."

Shares of the BITH11 ETF track the bitcoin market price as reflected by the NQBTC, in Reais, Brazil's national fiat currency, minus fees and expenses. The fund invests in shares of the Hashdex Nasdaq Bitcoin (HNB) ETF, a wholly-owned fund established in the Cayman Islands and listed on the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX). The HNB ETF invests in bitcoin through spot and futures positions to track the NQBTC – a benchmark developed by Nasdaq to reflect the bitcoin market price in dollars.

Hashdex currently has six fund offerings and over $600 million in assets under management (AUM). However, BITH11, which incurs administration fees of 0.3% a year, is not Brazil's first, as QR Capital launched a 100% bitcoin ETF in March 2021.

But BITH11 is the first carbon-neutral bitcoin ETF in Brazil. Hashdex said it would work with german carbon rating company CCRI to estimate the carbon footprint of all bitcoin acquired by the HNB ETF – the fund BITH11 invests in. The investment manager said it would then purchase carbon credits and invest in carbon-neutralizing projects to offset its carbon footprint, limited to a yearly sum of 0.15% of HNB's liquid assets total value.

Carbon-neutrality is currently in vogue, especially when it comes to Bitcoin. However, Bitcoin is not harmful to the planet. It is uniquely positioned to help the entire world employ clean energy sources more widely, as well as help fossil-fuel-powered energy producers leverage stranded energy and capture pollutant waste, thereby increasing efficiency and reducing emissions.

Investing - Bitcoin Surges Above $5
Markets

First Bitcoin ETF Approved In Latin America

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Ninepoint To Fully Offset Carbon Footprint Of Its Bitcoin ETF

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Markets

Carbon Neutral Hosting Provider To List On Nasdaq Through Merger

Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

One River Files To Offer Carbon Neutral Bitcoin ETF

While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Markets

First-Ever North American Bitcoin ETF Breaks Records In Opening Week

Galaxy Digital
Markets

Galaxy Digital Files For Bitcoin ETF, Joining Growing List

Retail software provider Global P.O.S. declared that more than 25,000 points of sale in France will be able to accept bitcoin payments beginning in 2020.
Markets

French Fund Manager To Launch First EU-regulated Bitcoin Equities ETF

Bitcoin mining is a practice that will drive green energy use with renewable energy that helps the climate.
Business

Bitcoin Exchanges FTX, BitMEX Commit To Becoming Carbon Neutral

Canadian citizens in the city of Richmond Hill will soon be able to make municipal tax payments in bitcoin.
Markets

Canadian Securities Regulators Approve North America’s First Bitcoin ETF

VanEck and SolidX have withdrawn an SEC proposal for their latest attempt at a bitcoin ETF, setting this potential institutional on-ramp back again.
Markets

Global X, Subsidiary Of $560 Billion Investment Manager, Files For Bitcoin ETF

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Commits To Being Carbon Neutral By 2021

Report: Bitcoin Negatively Correlated With Traditional Markets
Markets

First Mideast Bitcoin Fund Lists On Nasdaq Dubai Exchange

Regulation - Innisfil Becomes First City in Canada to Accept Bitcoin for Municipal Taxes
Markets

First Bitcoin ETF In North America Reaches $1 Billion In Assets

After its head of research expressed optimism, the Bitwise bitcoin ETF proposal has been rejected by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Markets

SEC Rejects Bitwise’s Bitcoin ETF Proposal

Bitcoin billionaire Zhao Dong expects the BTC price to surge in the near future, while John McAfee has predicted BTC will be worth $1 million by the end of 2020.
Business

Former CFTC Chair: A Bitcoin ETF Would Be Good For Investors And Regulators