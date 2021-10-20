October 20, 2021
BITO Bitcoin ETF Becomes Fastest ETF Ever To Hit $1 Billion AUM
Publish date:

BITO Bitcoin ETF Becomes Fastest ETF Ever To Hit $1 Billion AUM

The ProShares bitcoin-linked ETF hit $1 billion in assets under management in just two days.
Author:
  • ProShares bitcoin-linked ETF hit $1 billion in assets under management in just two days, a record for the ETF industry.
  • Gold ETF GLD held the previous record, having crossed the $1 billion mark in three days after it launched in 2004.
  • A second bitcoin futures ETF is set to launch next week.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF ($BITO), the first bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund in the U.S., has become the fastest ETF ever to reach the $1 billion mark in assets under management (AUM).

It took the previous record holder, the gold ETF GLD, three days to cross through the ten digits and $BITO has done it in only two. Since going live yesterday, the fund has traded over $2 billion in volume.

BITO went live yesterday as an alternative investment vehicle for retail and institutional investors interested in indirect bitcoin exposure. The fund invests in bitcoin futures contracts, rather than actual BTC, and thus price appreciation of the fund’s shares may not track the bitcoin spot market price.

An ETF investing in bitcoin futures instead of actually holding BTC was a trend spurred by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler. In September, Gensler said offerings that seek bitcoin exposure through regulated futures contracts of the CME would have a higher chance of approval, citing “investor protection” concerns.

A little over one month later and the first BTC-linked ETF started trading in the U.S. A second offering linked to BTC, the VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF) has received regulatory approval to list in the country and is set to begin trading on October 25.

It is doubtful whether a bitcoin futures ETF would offer a higher level of investor protection than a spot BTC one. In either case, investors can opt for the highest level of protection by buying and holding actual bitcoin themselves. Albeit a nuanced activity, learning how to become financially sovereign with Bitcoin is an opportunity that is sure to pay dividends over the long run.

vaneck-1024x538
Markets

VanEck To Launch Second Bitcoin Futures ETF In The US

5 hours ago
FCE5TM_X0AAXcqO.jfif
Markets

First Bitcoin Futures ETF Trades Over $1 Billion On First Day

Oct 19, 2021
Regulation - Innisfil Becomes First City in Canada to Accept Bitcoin for Municipal Taxes
Markets

First Bitcoin ETF In North America Reaches $1 Billion In Assets

Apr 15, 2021
Adoption - In the Race for a Bitcoin ETF
Markets

First Bitcoin Futures ETF In The US Starts Trading

Oct 19, 2021
Investing - Coinfloor Turns to Trading Technologies to Monitor Market Manipulation
Markets

Bloomberg Analyst: A Second Bitcoin Futures ETF Could Start Trading This Week

Oct 18, 2021
VanEck and SolidX have withdrawn an SEC proposal for their latest attempt at a bitcoin ETF, setting this potential institutional on-ramp back again.
Markets

Global X, Subsidiary Of $560 Billion Investment Manager, Files For Bitcoin ETF

Jul 22, 2021
Digital assets - BlockFi Adds Gemini Dollar Stablecoin Support
Markets

BlockFi Files For Bitcoin Futures ETF

Oct 8, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Ninepoint To Fully Offset Carbon Footprint Of Its Bitcoin ETF

May 10, 2021
Regulation - SEC Seeks Comments on Another Bitcoin ETF
Markets

SEC Set To Allow Bitcoin Futures ETF Trading Next Week

Oct 15, 2021
While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Markets

First-Ever North American Bitcoin ETF Breaks Records In Opening Week

Feb 21, 2021
Investing - Bitwise Files With SEC for Cryptocurrency ETF
Business

Bitwise Files For Physically Backed Bitcoin ETF

Oct 14, 2021
Environment, green, energy consumption, carbon, renewable
Markets

Brazil Lists Another Bitcoin ETF, First Carbon-Neutral

Aug 9, 2021
VanEck and SolidX have withdrawn an SEC proposal for their latest attempt at a bitcoin ETF, setting this potential institutional on-ramp back again.
Markets

NYDIG Files For Bitcoin ETF Approval

Feb 16, 2021
VanEck and SolidX have withdrawn an SEC proposal for their latest attempt at a bitcoin ETF, setting this potential institutional on-ramp back again.
Business

Bloomberg Analyst Sees A U.S. Bitcoin ETF Coming In 2021

May 11, 2021
Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

One River Files To Offer Carbon Neutral Bitcoin ETF

May 24, 2021