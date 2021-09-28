September 28, 2021
Bitcoin’s Private Property Rights
Publish date:

Bitcoin’s Private Property Rights

For the first time in history, bitcoin offers us a property option that does not rely on a local authority or legal system to protect it.
Author:
For the first time in history, bitcoin offers us a property option that does not rely on a local authority or legal system to protect it.

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

Berlin Votes To Seize Real Estate

In Berlin, Germany, a growing shortage of affordable housing coupled with increased demand to live in the city has reached a boiling point. Yesterday, voters took part in a referendum on whether to force large real estate companies to sell off most of their housing units, turning them into socialized public housing.

The "yes" vote garnered 56.4% while the "no" vote received 39% in the non-binding referendum. The passing of the referendum will require incoming Berlin city-state government officials to debate the proposal. 

For the first time in history, bitcoin offers us a property option that does not rely on a local authority or legal system to protect it.

Source: DW.com 

With social unrest like this gaining momentum that may destabilize real estate private property rights in one of the world’s most popular cities, it points to yet another reason why bitcoin’s private property rights are so important and superior to any asset ever known. The invention of bitcoin has offered us many innovations with the evolution of private property rights at the top of the list.

Bitcoin’s Superior Private Property Rights 

For the first time in history, bitcoin offers us a property option that does not rely on a local authority or legal system to enforce or protect it. It’s protected by the natural incentives of those participating in the network.

It provides us with a store of value and savings technology where no government, central institution or voting bloc can seize, freeze or access it through violence or force when properly secured. Anyone in the world with an internet connection can secure this property without permission, and no other person or institution may take it away or erode its value. Whether it’s real estate, cash, equities, bonds, or gold, no other asset on the market provides this level of assurance and security.

What we know of strong, well-defined property rights is that they are the basis of human cooperation and economic activity. When private property rights flourish, so do the people. When we look at the nations of the world with the lowest ranking of property rights, we also find some of the key regions where bitcoin is making its mark.

For the first time in history, bitcoin offers us a property option that does not rely on a local authority or legal system to protect it.

Source: International Property Rights Index

Read More

Law & justice - Crypto is Property: Chinese Court Upholds Citizens Rights to Own Bitcoin
Culture

Crypto is Property: Chinese Court Upholds Citizens Rights to Own Bitcoin

Oct 26, 2018
A source tied to China’s central bank has pushed back against reports about the country’s central bank digital currency.
Markets

Evergrande Sell Off And Bitcoin

Sep 21, 2021
Report: Bitcoin Negatively Correlated With Traditional Markets
Markets

The Growing Financialization Of Bitcoin

Jul 29, 2021
Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

Cascading Liquidations Drop Bitcoin Price As El Salvador Introduces Legal Tender Law

Sep 8, 2021
Dollar bill, $100, burning
Markets

Why The Treasury Market Signals Trouble

Jul 20, 2021
Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Markets

As Your Other Assets Inflate, Bitcoin Can Protect Your Savings

Sep 2, 2021
The bitcoin price has risen significantly since first discovered, resulting in many green candles.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Heads For Golden Cross

Sep 15, 2021
The US Federal Reserve is trying to maintain global dollar hegemony and dominance through financial tactics and Bitcoin fixes this.
Markets

How Would Fed Tapering Affect The Bitcoin Market?

Aug 27, 2021
Bitcoin is the first project built on blockchain technology.
Markets

Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum As Settlement Networks

Sep 9, 2021
The content lead for Slush Pool operator Braiins reflects on the future of its offerings on the ten-year anniversary of its first block.
Markets

Examining Bitcoin's "Coin Days Destroyed"

Aug 26, 2021
Lightning is the future for bitcoin technical operation and cryptography.
Markets

Bitcoin Lightning Network Channel Capacity Hits Another All-Time High

Sep 23, 2021
The bitcoin bull represents the most bullish of all things; the price of bitcoin.
Markets

MicroStrategy And Other Whales Continue Bitcoin Accumulation

Sep 14, 2021
While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Markets

Why The Bitcoin Price Is Staying Above $40,000

Sep 22, 2021
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wants cryptocurrencies to be regulated under existing rules for electronic transactions.
Markets

Bitcoin Sees Minor Selloff Following Senate Rejection Of Crypto Amendment

Aug 10, 2021
Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future.
Markets

We're Living Through The First Currency System Shift In 50 Years

Jun 25, 2021