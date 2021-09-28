September 28, 2021
Building Institutional-Grade Products For Bitcoin’s Adoption
Publish date:

Building Institutional-Grade Products For Bitcoin’s Adoption

Philippe Bekhazi of XBTO Group discusses building a large, diversified Bitcoin company.
Author:
Philippe Bekhazi of XBTO Group discusses building a large, diversified Bitcoin company.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

Philippe Bekhazi has combined his areas of expertise, finance and technology, to create XBTO Group, one of the world’s largest and most diversified participants in Bitcoin and across cryptocurrency-based finance.

“With Bitcoin, you don’t have to trust anyone with money,” Bekhazi said. “It just is what it is. It’s an equation, that everyone’s looking at, and everyone’s protecting, and it cannot be changed. And it’s global in nature. It’s like that one language everybody speaks. And that’s really powerful.”

Founded in 2015, XBTO is active in market making, OTC trading, venture capital, mining and more. You may not have heard of XBTO before, but you’ve probably used its services without even realizing it. In this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” Bekhazi explained how he got into Bitcoin, the ways that XBTO is involved in the Bitcoin space, how the larger cryptocurrency space has evolved in recent years, and ways to continue to push Bitcoin and Bitcoin companies into the mainstream.

“Bitcoin is only ten years old, and we want to see Bitcoin succeed, and we need that volatility to get places, right?” he asked. “It needs to grow fast to reach as many people as possible, because that’s it’s promise, right? A billion dollar asset, it’s nice, but it doesn’t really do anything if you think about what it could do for the world. So, I think we’re getting places, and that’s a good thing.”

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Mass Bitcoin Adoption In Latin America

Jun 24, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Building Unstoppable Applications On Bitcoin With Chase Perkins

Jun 29, 2021
IMG_3264
Markets

What Will A Bitcoin ETF Mean For Adoption?

Jul 27, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Bitcoin Adoption With Quontic Bank

Feb 9, 2021
cathie wood anthony scaramucci bitcoin podcast
Business

The Institutional Landscape For Bitcoin With Cathie Wood And Anthony Scaramucci

Jun 1, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Interview: Diego Gutiérrez Zaldívar And Building On Bitcoin

Feb 18, 2021
A Panamanian legislator and entrepreneur discuss the country's efforts to legalize bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.
Business

Making Panama Compatible With Bitcoin

Sep 23, 2021
Group 19
Business

Creating Sound Finance For The World Through Bitcoin

Aug 12, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Winning Hearts And Minds For Bitcoin

Jan 28, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Making Bitcoin Easy With Simon Lapscher Of Liquality

Apr 29, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Foundry’s Mike Colyer On Bitcoin Mining In North America

May 7, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: The Fight For Freedom Money With Randy Brito

Dec 24, 2020
Congressman Warren Davidson explained how the cryptocurrency tax addition to the Senate infrastructure bill is bad for the U.S.
Business

Congressman Warren Davidson On How The Last-Minute Bitcoin Tax Bill Is Bad For America

Jul 30, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Why Bitcoin Matters With Hong Fang

Mar 11, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Interview: Sovryn Bitcoin With Edan Yago

Jan 5, 2021