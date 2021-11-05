Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Bitcoin Transfer Volume At All-Time Highs
Publish date:

Bitcoin Transfer Volume At All-Time Highs

Bitcoin network transfer volume is sustained $15 billion transferred on the network per day throughout October.
Author:

Bitcoin network transfer volume is sustained $15 billion transferred on the network per day throughout October.

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

The transfer volume on the Bitcoin network can help gauge the current level of network activity and provide a better understanding of how much value the network is moving in BTC and USD denominations. To measure total transfer volume, we use Glassnode’s entity-adjusted metrics which uses advanced heuristics to determine and exclude volume transferred within addresses of the same entity.

Using a 30-day average of transfer volume in BTC, the network reached a three-year high, moving 318,830 bitcoin at its peak in early October. Since then it’s slowed down to around 275,000 bitcoin per day. Yet with the price increase, total transfer volume in USD is sustaining $15 billion transferred on the network per day throughout October. 

Bitcoin network transfer volume is sustained $15 billion transferred on the network per day throughout October.

Source: Glassnode

Bitcoin network transfer volume is sustained $15 billion transferred on the network per day throughout October.

Source: Glassnode

We can break down the total transfer volume in USD categorizing smaller and larger transfer volumes. The lion’s share of total transfer volume on the network comes from transactions moving $1 million-plus in value which now makes up 81.56% of all transfer volume. This trend of increasing share of $1 million-plus volume to total volume has been rising since late 2020 with a recent surge in September. In layman's terms, more of the big money is moving around the network than ever before, especially over the last two months.

Although $1 million plus volume makes up 81.56% of total volume, $10 million plus volume is the majority share of total volume at 61.7%. We can see a spike in the $10 million plus volume activity reaching over 75% share of total volume slightly before September’s monthly low. That activity is largely sustained right before bitcoin’s rally from $40,633 into a new all-time high. 

Receive 25% off when you subscribe to the Deep Dive premium bitcoin markets newsletter.

Bitcoin is going to the moon, many in the community say, meaning its price will reach space like an astronaut.
Markets

Bitcoin Realized Market Cap Breaks $400 Billion All-Time High

Oct 5, 2021
Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

As The Bitcoin Price Approaches All-Time Highs, How Much Supply Is In Profit?

Oct 14, 2021
Bitcoin is the first project built on blockchain technology.
Markets

On-Chain Bitcoin Volume At Five-Year Low

Aug 19, 2021
The Bullish price action is a result of on chain bulls buying bitcoin driving the price of bitcoin.
Markets

Realized Bitcoin Price Breaks All-Time High

Aug 17, 2021
bitcoin like pizza is a hot commodity and scarce item.
Markets

Quantifying The Bitcoin Supply Shortage

Oct 15, 2021
Lightning is the future for bitcoin technical operation and cryptography.
Markets

Bitcoin Lightning Network Channel Capacity Hits Another All-Time High

Sep 23, 2021
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

Bitcoin Decoupling And ETFs

Oct 7, 2021
Bitcoin sucks fiat and U.S. Dollars into a black hole of value because it is sound money.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Falls With Long Liquidations

Oct 28, 2021
Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

How To Identify Bitcoin Price Bottoms

Sep 30, 2021
Bitcoin has reached its highest-ever market capitalization, the measure of the total supply’s value relative to USD, per publicly-available market data.
Markets

Bitcoin’s Market Cap Hits All-Time High

Nov 17, 2020
Investing - Bitcoin Breaches All-Time High Market Cap (In Several Ways)
Markets

$65,000 Bitcoin: A New All Time High

Oct 20, 2021
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Markets

Are Long-Term Holders Selling The Bitcoin Price Top?

Oct 19, 2021
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

The Bitcoin Price Could Be Headed Toward Six Figures

Oct 21, 2021
The bitcoin price rising, represented by green candles, often gets the market attention of the world.
Markets

Bitcoin Transfer Volume Now Exceeds $15.8 Trillion

Jul 24, 2021
Despite another delay in the SEC’s decision on bitcoin ETF filings, there’s lots of accredited interest in bitcoin.
Markets

Bitcoin Futures ETF Has Record Day

Oct 20, 2021