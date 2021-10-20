October 20, 2021
Bitcoin Surpasses Swiss Franc To Become World’s 13th Largest Currency
Publish date:

Bitcoin Surpasses Swiss Franc To Become World’s 13th Largest Currency

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is worth 18,826,374 BTC in market cap at the time of writing, a little less than Bitcoin.
Author:

At the time of writing, Bitcoin has surpassed the Swiss Franc (CHF) in market capitalization as the world’s thirteenth largest currency, according to data from Fiatmarketcap.com. There are only 12 world currencies left for Bitcoin to overcome.

IMG_3299

Fiatmarketcap.com takes a Bitcoin standard approach to analyze currencies. It measures the world’s biggest currencies in terms of market capitalization as priced in BTC, the best form of money ever created but still lagging in perception.

The website also uses BTC as a measuring stick for countries’ gross domestic product (GDP), which puts Bitcoin at eighteenth place.

As the world starts recognizing the superiority of BTC in nearly all aspects of a good money, namely durability, portability, verifiability, divisibility, and scarcity. As time progresses and bitcoin adoption increases, it is set to have a more well-established history of success, which confers upon it a greater appeal for usage.

By thinking in bitcoin terms right away, people can realign the incentives governing their economic decisions. As monetary supply increases indefinitely, inflation follows suit and so do prices, leading to a distorted view of the economic reality based on the feedback given by free market prices.

A Bitcoin standard has the potential to restore the confidence of market participants in the overall prices being used in the economy. Since one BTC cannot be debased through loose monetary policies governed by corruptible human beings, its assurances of retaining purchasing power allow for a realignment of economic incentives.

In the fiat system based on debt, people are discouraged from saving and encouraged to take on debt, never deferring the option to spend now for later. In a Bitcoin economy, people would not be rushed to spend their money since they would have the assurance that their purchasing power would be preserved over the long term.

Africa is ready to adopt bitcoin, as Africans look for a sound store of value.
Markets

Africa Now Has The Largest Volume Of Bitcoin Peer-To-Peer Trading Worldwide

Aug 24, 2021
Op-ed - ECUREX Becomes First Digital Currency Platform Fully Compliant with Swiss Banking Acts
Business

ECUREX Becomes First Digital Currency Platform Fully Compliant with Swiss Banking Acts

Jun 1, 2015
- Op Ed: Facebook Is Moving Into Blockchain: How Might This Play Out?
Markets

Bitcoin Surpasses Facebook In Market Capitalization

Oct 4, 2021
Layer 2 protocols like the Lightning Network and the Liquid sidechain can make it easier for those who leverage bitcoin for remittances.
Markets

Lightning Network Now Houses Over 3,000 Bitcoin

Oct 5, 2021
blog-dispatch-cover-issue-039
Markets

History Is Made: El Salvador Becomes The First Country To Adopt Bitcoin

Sep 7, 2021
Legacy financial institution JPMorgan Chase & Co., founded by J.P. Morgan will inevitably embrace Bitcoin.
Markets

JPMorgan Becomes The First Big Bank To Give Retail Clients Access To Bitcoin

Jul 22, 2021
Arab Bank’s Swiss subsidiary, based in Zug, has announced it will now offer Bitcoin and Ethereum custody and brokerage services.
Business

Swiss Bitcoin Startup Relai Builds Proprietary Broker

Sep 22, 2021
Title 31 IRS notices
Markets

Infrastructure Bill Seeks To Obligate People To Report Bitcoin Payments Of Over $10,000 To The IRS

Sep 20, 2021
Bitcoin Core and Lightning Network nodes are integral to the network.
Markets

Lightning Adoption Propelling Bitcoin Usage In El Salvador And Beyond

Sep 13, 2021
NFL star and Nigerian descendant Russell Okung asks the Nigerian government to adopt a Bitcoin standard or risk falling behind.
Markets

Nigerians Moved Nearly $40 Million In P2P Bitcoin Trading In 30 Days

Aug 5, 2021
- Op Ed: Bitcoin Miners Consume A Reasonable Amount of Energy — And It's All Worth It
Markets

NYDIG Report: Bitcoin Provides Value That Far Outweighs Its Energy Costs

Sep 20, 2021
Arab Bank’s Swiss subsidiary, based in Zug, has announced it will now offer Bitcoin and Ethereum custody and brokerage services.
Markets

Dismissing Clear Market Data, Swiss National Bank Chairman Says Bitcoin Not Liquid Enough

Apr 30, 2021
The U.S. government has filed a lawsuit against whistleblower Edward Snowden for violating secrecy agreements in his memoir and speaking engagements.
Markets

Edward Snowden: Global Bitcoin Game Theory To Begin Playing Out

Sep 8, 2021
IMG_3193 (1)
Markets

Fidelity Director: $100,000 BTC By 2023, Fails To See Bitcoin Power

Oct 13, 2021
Op-ed - Volume of Bitcoin Trades Continues Surge in Brazil
Markets

Survey: 48% Of Brazilians Want To Make Bitcoin A Legal Currency

Sep 10, 2021