Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Bitcoin Is Struggling To Hold Its 200-Day MA
Publish date:

Bitcoin Is Struggling To Hold Its 200-Day MA

Despite the traditional stock market view on 200-day moving averages, a dip below it could mean a sale event for Bitcoin.
Author:

Despite the traditional stock market view on 200-day moving averages, a dip below it could mean a sale event for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin has been trading at sideways price action for most of December, struggling to stay above the 200-day moving average.

After a strong October and an early November of new all-time highs, Bitcoin has encountered a blocking road in December, having lost 13.60% since the beginning of the month. This reality stands in stark contrast to a widespread belief that Bitcoin’s price would hit $100,000 by the end of the year.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at around $47,500 after having closed below its 200-day moving average on Tuesday. The 200-day MA is often used to gauge an asset’s long-term trend in traditional capital markets. An asset is generally considered to be in an overall uptrend for as long as it holds above its 200-day MA.

Bitcoin closed below its 200-day moving average yesterday. Source: TradingView.

Bitcoin closed below its 200-day moving average yesterday. Source: TradingView.

In March 2020, Bitcoin violently broke below its 200-day MA as the pandemic outbreak spread fear throughout the world, including capital markets. It took BTC about two months to get back above the moving average, triggering a stellar bull market that would extend past the end of the year. Bitcoin held above its 200-day MA for over a year until China banned bitcoin mining, once again spreading fear to those unaware of Bitcoin’s actual functioning mechanics and triggering a short winter for price over the summer months.

Bitcoin rose from $8,000 to $60,000 in less than one year before correcting below its 200-day MA at around $40,000 in May 2021. Source: TradingView.

Bitcoin rose from $8,000 to $60,000 in less than one year before correcting below its 200-day MA at around $40,000 in May 2021. Source: TradingView.

Despite the traditional stock market view that an asset below its 200-day MA could be in a bear market, for Bitcoin, it could represent a sale event. Given the peer-to-peer (P2P) currency’s strong, unique fundamentals and its history of crushing all other assets over the past 10 years, a dip below a technical indicator can serve as a discount indication, especially given Bitcoin’s volatility, which makes it plunge and soar more rapidly than traditional assets.

Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

Bitcoin Market Enters “Fear” Territory, Time to Buy the Dip?

Nov 19, 2021
Law & justice - The Bank of England’s RSCoin: An Experiment for Central Banks or a Bitcoin Alternative?
Markets

Bitcoin Trades Stable As Bank Of England Raises Rates

Dec 16, 2021
The bitcoin price has risen significantly since first discovered, resulting in many green candles.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Heads For Golden Cross

Sep 15, 2021
The Bullish price action is a result of on chain bulls buying bitcoin driving the price of bitcoin.
Markets

Worried About The Dip? Zoom Out, Bitcoin Is Up Over 7,000% In 5 Years

Sep 21, 2021
Bitcoin miners are producing a higher hashrate than ever as new hardware comes online, and SegWit is keeping pace — counting for 50 percent of total network activity.
Markets

Bitcoin Hash Rate Near Full Recovery From China Ban, Close To New All-Time High

Nov 30, 2021
Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

Why Did The Bitcoin Price Dip From All-Time Highs?

Nov 12, 2021
NFL star and Nigerian descendant Russell Okung asks the Nigerian government to adopt a Bitcoin standard or risk falling behind.
Markets

Nigerians Moved Nearly $40 Million In P2P Bitcoin Trading In 30 Days

Aug 5, 2021
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys 1,434 BTC for $82M, Now Holds 122,478 Bitcoin

Dec 9, 2021
Bitcoin Price Is Up
Markets

Bloomberg Report: Bitcoin At $100,000 Is Path Of Least Resistance

Sep 3, 2021
Bitcoin’s hash rate hit an all-time high of 117 EH/s in early 2020. But the reasons why are more nuanced than “the halving.”
Business

Luxor Updates Its Bitcoin Hash Rate Platform

Dec 17, 2021
mining
Business

Former SC Gov Candidate Is Mining Bitcoin

Dec 15, 2021
Mining - Bitcoin’s Network Hash Rate Has Doubled Since October
Markets

Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits New All-time High

Dec 10, 2021
Chainalysis has traced the PlusToken team’s attempts to sell ill-gotten bitcoin through Huobi OTC desks, potentially influencing the BTC price.
Markets

Bitcoin Market Enters ‘Extreme Fear’ Territory Ahead Of Fed Meeting

Dec 14, 2021
The content lead for Slush Pool operator Braiins reflects on the future of its offerings on the ten-year anniversary of its first block.
Markets

Examining Bitcoin's "Coin Days Destroyed"

Aug 26, 2021
South Korea Loses $2 Billion to Cryptocurrency Crime
Business

It’s Time For South Korea To Embrace Bitcoin, Says KRX Chairman

Dec 2, 2021