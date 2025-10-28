Bitcoin price continued its semi-green week for a bit today trading above $115,000 today and briefly reaching $116,077. Since then, bitcoin’s price has dumped to the mid $112,000s, according to Bitcoin Magazine Pro data.

This bitcoin price movement comes as traders weigh the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest-rate decision and renewed optimism in the U.S.-China trade relations.

Data from Bitcoin Magazine Pro showed a 1.6% daily gain for BTC before the dump in late afternoon.

Despite historical trends of Bitcoin pulling back ahead of major U.S. economic events, the cryptocurrency held steady ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, where a 25-basis-point rate cut is widely expected.

Traders remain divided on near-term price targets. Some believe the market may be bottoming and an uptrend could follow for the rest of the week, while others believe $117,000 as a potential pre-Fed local top before BTC revisits the CME futures gap near $111,000.

The broader macro backdrop also supported risk-on assets. Gold fell to under $4,000 per ounce, its lowest since Oct. 6, helping fuel gains in Bitcoin and altcoins.

Bitcoin price enters tight range

Bitcoin’s price has entered one of its tightest trading ranges in history, moving between $106,000 and $123,000 for over four months. This extended calm has driven volatility to record lows on six-month metrics — levels that have historically preceded major directional moves. The weekly Bollinger Band Width, a key volatility indicator, has reached its lowest reading ever, suggesting that a large expansion in volatility could be imminent.

In past cycles, similar compression periods have led to price surges exceeding 65% within 100 days.

Applying those historical patterns implies a potential target of $170,000–$180,000 by 2026 if Bitcoin follows a comparable trajectory. However, these low-volatility phases can persist for months before breaking out, meaning Bitcoin may continue trading sideways into early 2026.

Corporate crypto buying

Corporate and institutional crypto activity is also making headlines. Japanese hotelier-turned-Bitcoin treasury Metaplanet Inc. announced a $500 million share buyback, while Cathie Wood and Ark Invest increased its holdings in Block Inc. by $30.9 million across three ETFs.

Wood, known for her $1.5 million Bitcoin prediction, is one of the most bullish investors in crypto. Through ARK Invest, she has consistently invested millions in major crypto-related stocks.

Her firm held positions in Circle Internet Group, Coinbase, Robinhood, and Bitmine Immersion Technologies.

Recently, ARK expanded its crypto exposure by purchasing about $31 million worth of Block Inc. shares. The ARK Innovation ETF bought 210,916 shares, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF added 59,827 shares, and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF acquired 114,842 shares.