Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Falls By 83,000 BTC
Publish date:

Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Falls By 83,000 BTC

A series of swift liquidations took the bitcoin price down to a potential bottom of $42,000.
Author:

A series of swift liquidations took the bitcoin price down to a potential bottom of $42,000.

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

Almost immediately after we released our November Monthly Report last Friday, the bitcoin market experienced a series of swift liquidations taking price down to a potential bottom around $42,000.

We highlighted the increased risk of the overextended total futures open interest and long liquidations in the monthly report saying,

“The bitcoin total futures open interest in the derivatives market has risen to new elevated levels that have historically preempted increased healthy, liquidation flushes in the market. Although futures open interest is elevated largely because of increased CME Futures ETF demand, the rise is still cause for concern as perpetual funding rates rise higher as price is falling. These dynamics usually signal a derivatives market reset and thus a lower bitcoin price.”

In a sharp drawdown, aggregate futures open interest fell from 411,700 BTC to 328,000 (BTC-denominated). 

A series of swift liquidations took the bitcoin price down to a potential bottom of $42,000.

Bitcoin Aggregate Futures Open Interest

Crypto-margined derivatives open interest witnessed a drawdown to its 2021 lows with the long liquidations, falling by more than 20,000 BTC in mere hours.

A series of swift liquidations took the bitcoin price down to a potential bottom of $42,000.

Bitcoin Futures Open Interest, Crypto-Margined

In particular, open interest on Bybit saw massive liquidations. We highlighted Bybit open interest and derivatives in particular in the monthly report published to paying subscribers on Friday.

A series of swift liquidations took the bitcoin price down to a potential bottom of $42,000.

Bybit Futures Open Interest

Funding on perpetual futures also went steeply negative for the first time in months as the price was driven far below that of spot markets due to the cascading liquidations. The funding rate on “perps” can be thought of as a tether to the spot index, and when a large amount of liquidations occur due to excessive leverage, funding goes negative due the price of “perps” going far below that of spot indexes.

Receive 25% off when you subscribe to the Deep Dive premium bitcoin markets newsletter.

 

Bitcoin sucks fiat and U.S. Dollars into a black hole of value because it is sound money.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Falls With Long Liquidations

Oct 28, 2021
Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

Why Did The Bitcoin Price Dip From All-Time Highs?

Nov 12, 2021
FTX is a new crypto exchange and trading exchange offering futures contracts, leveraged tokens and an over-the-counter portal.
Markets

Is Rising Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Cause For Concern?

Oct 22, 2021
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

Estimating This Cycle's Bitcoin Price Top

Nov 5, 2021
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

What SOPR Can Tell Us About Bitcoin Market Sentiment

Nov 18, 2021
FTX is a new crypto exchange and trading exchange offering futures contracts, leveraged tokens and an over-the-counter portal.
Markets

How Leverage In The Derivates Market Dipped The Bitcoin Price

Nov 17, 2021
Despite another delay in the SEC’s decision on bitcoin ETF filings, there’s lots of accredited interest in bitcoin.
Markets

Bitcoin Futures ETF Has Record Day

Oct 20, 2021
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

The Bitcoin Price Could Be Headed Toward Six Figures

Oct 21, 2021
Bitcoin mining is an industry that secures the network and yields newly-created bitcoin for miners.
Markets

Public Bitcoin Miners Are Increasing Their BTC Treasuries

Nov 16, 2021
Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

How To Identify Bitcoin Price Bottoms

Sep 30, 2021
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

Bitcoin Decoupling And ETFs

Oct 7, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Markets

Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Less BTC

Nov 3, 2021
The bitcoin price rising, represented by green candles, often gets the market attention of the world.
Markets

Bitcoin Transfer Volume At All-Time Highs

Nov 4, 2021
Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

As The Bitcoin Price Approaches All-Time Highs, How Much Supply Is In Profit?

Oct 14, 2021
bitcoin like pizza is a hot commodity and scarce item.
Markets

Quantifying The Bitcoin Supply Shortage

Oct 15, 2021