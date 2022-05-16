Skip to main content
Brazilian Stock Exchange To Begin Trading Bitcoin Futures This Year
News

Brazilian Stock Exchange To Begin Trading Bitcoin Futures This Year

B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, will begin trading bitcoin futures contracts within the next three to six months and hopes to offer crypto-based services.

B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, will begin trading bitcoin futures contracts within the next three to six months and hopes to offer crypto-based services.

  • B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, will begin trading BTC futures in three to six months.
  • This past January, the CFO of B3 announced plans to trade futures based on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
  • The CFO also mentioned becoming a service provider of custodial solutions, as well as a settlement provider for the growing ecosystem during January.

The Brazilian stock exchange known as B3 (Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão) will begin trading futures contracts for bitcoin within the next three to six months, according to a report from Valor.

"We plan to launch bitcoin futures in the next three to six months," CFO André Milanez reportedly said on a conference call.

No details were offered on whether or not B3 had partnerships lined up to offer the products or if another company would be providing infrastructure. This past January, Valor reported that Jochen Mielke de Lima, director of information technology at B3 stated the exchange’s intentions of releasing BTC futures.

During the January interview, Mielke noted that B3 had been looking into bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies since 2016, but that the issue of valuing the assets against either the dollar or the Brazilian real played a confusing role in B3’s determination.

"We are identifying points of friction that we can help solve to face it, such as helping our customers provide the best access to their end customers," he said.

B3 noted that similarities between the equities market including: trade, settlement and custody, are all issues that the exchange believes it can offer services for.

"We have around 30 national crypto brokers, apart from the international ones that operate here. We could offer a service to facilitate and standardize their operations. I believe you have something to explore in providing custody services and the settlement process," Mielke told Valor in the January interview.

Op-ed - Volume of Bitcoin Trades Continues Surge in Brazil
Business

Brazil’s Largest Broker XP To Launch Bitcoin Trading

By Shawn AmickMay 12, 2022
News
CME Group has announced that it will offer options on its bitcoin futures contracts beginning in the opening months of 2020.
Markets

CME Group to Offer Options on Bitcoin Futures in Q1 2020

By Jimmy AkiSep 20, 2019
Op-ed - Wineries Growing the Bitcoin Ecosystem: Where Wine Goes So Goes the World
Business

Brazilian Wine Club Now Accepts Bitcoin As Payment On Mobile App

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
Bitcoin is going to the moon.
Markets

CME Group Micro Bitcoin Futures Quickly Pass One Million Contracts Traded

By NamciosJun 28, 2021
Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened fiat deposits for Nigerians, using the naira in the exchange’s first-ever listed fiat trading pair.
Markets

Giant Fintech FIS To Enable Institutional Bitcoin, Crypto Trading

By Shawn AmickApr 13, 2022
News
Image from iOS (2)
Business

Fort Worth, Texas Becomes First City Government In The U.S To Mine Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickApr 26, 2022
News
Op-ed - Volume of Bitcoin Trades Continues Surge in Brazil
Markets

Survey: 48% Of Brazilians Want To Make Bitcoin A Legal Currency

By NamciosSep 10, 2021
Investing - Coinfloor Turns to Trading Technologies to Monitor Market Manipulation
Markets

Bloomberg Analyst: A Second Bitcoin Futures ETF Could Start Trading This Week

By NamciosOct 18, 2021
Regulation - SEC Seeks Comments on Another Bitcoin ETF
Markets

SEC Set To Allow Bitcoin Futures ETF Trading Next Week

By NikOct 15, 2021
Every bitcoin chart and on chain analytic picture includes technical analysis lines.
Markets

Australia’s First Spot Bitcoin ETF To Launch This Week

By Shawn AmickMay 10, 2022
News
While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Business

Israeli Bank Leumi To Launch Bitcoin Trading

By Shawn AmickMar 25, 2022
News
nrbgfevd
Markets

Draft Bill Seeks to Allow Brazilian Workers To Be Paid in Bitcoin

By NamciosNov 5, 2021
bitcoin gaming
Business

ZEBEDEE Adds Lightning Off-Ramp For Bitcoin Gaming Rewards in Brazil

By Shawn AmickMar 17, 2022
News
Trading for the Intercontinental Exchange’s Bakkt bitcoin futures product went live on September 22, 2019.
Markets

Bakkt Opens Bitcoin Futures Trading, Clocks 29 Contracts in First 12 Hours

By Colin HarperSep 23, 2019
Op-ed - Snapcard CEO: 2016 Will Be a Humongous Year for Bitcoin in Brazil
Markets

Brazil Takes First Step To Regulate Bitcoin

By NamciosFeb 22, 2022
News