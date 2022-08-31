Skip to main content
MicroStrategy And Its Executive Chairman Michael Saylor Are Being Sued For Tax Fraud
News

MicroStrategy And Its Executive Chairman Michael Saylor Are Being Sued For Tax Fraud

The D.C. AG alleges that Saylor and MicroStrategy conspired to commit tax evasion by fraudulently representing Saylor’s primary residence from 2005 to present.

The D.C. AG alleges that Saylor and MicroStrategy conspired to commit tax evasion by fraudulently representing Saylor’s primary residence from 2005 to present.

  • Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy are being sued by D.C.
  • The complaint alleges the former CEO conspired with the company to commit tax evasion.
  • The lawsuit calls for more than $25 million in back-taxes and penalties.

The largest corporate holder of bitcoin, MicroStrategy, and its Executive Chairman Michael Saylor are being sued by the District of Columbia (D.C.) for alleged tax fraud, per an announcement from the D.C. Attorney General.

The complaint alleges that Saylor knowingly avoided income taxes to D.C. while fraudulently claiming to be a resident of a lower tax jurisdiction while maintaining his residence in D.C. Additionally, the complaint alleges that MicroStrategy conspired with Saylor by intentionally obfuscating his real address to local and federal tax authorities.

“On information and belief, from 2005 to the present, Saylor has avoided more than $25 million in District taxes owed,” reads the complaint.

Moreover, the complaint recalls events back to 1980’s when Saylor originally founded the company, to the relocation of the company’s headquarters to avoid tax burdens in the 90’s, to his supposed routine use of yachts anchored in the Potomac River over many years.

“Defendant Saylor has been domiciled in the District, or a statutory resident of the District, or both, in each taxable year from 2005 through the present,” the lawsuit continues.

The complaint claims that Saylor also made multiple “contemptuous” social media posts on Facebook, supporting the claim that he has lived in the area from 2005 to present.

More recently, it was announced that Saylor would be stepping down from the aforementioned role of CEO to take on the position of Executive Chairman. The move was meant to enable Saylor to focus on bitcoin initiatives in the ecosystem as well as continuing to drive MicroStrategy’s bitcoin acquisition strategy. 

Saylor MicroStrategy
Business

Michael Saylor Announces 480 Bitcoin Buy For MicroStrategy

By Shawn Amick
News
Michael Saylor
Business

MicroStrategy Will Never Sell Its Bitcoin, Saylor Suggests

By Namcios
News
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Is Not Selling Its Bitcoin, Says New CFO

By Shawn Amick
News
Michael Saylor
Business

Michael Saylor To Change His MicroStrategy Role To Focus On Bitcoin

By Namcios
News
Saylor MicroStrategy
Business

MicroStrategy CEO Sheds Margin Call Woes As Bitcoin Nears $21,000

By Shawn Amick
News
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

What’s Next For Bold Bitcoin-Buyer MicroStrategy?

By BitcoinActuary
Opinion
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy Goes Underwater In Latest Bitcoin Crash

By Namcios
News
lci4 copy
Culture

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor Interview: The Predator Prey Dynamics Of Bitcoin

By Alex McShane
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys Dip, Accumulates 229 More BTC For $10 Million

By Peter Chawaga
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Kicks Off 2022 With $25M Bitcoin Buy

By Namcios
News
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys 13,005 Bitcoin For $489 Million, Now Holds Over 105,000 BTC

By Namcios
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy To Allow Employees To Invest In Bitcoin As Part Of 401(k) Plan

By Shawn Amick
News
img_6320 copy 2
Business

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Up Over $3 Billion On Bitcoin Investment

By Alex McShane
Saylor MicroStrategy
Markets

Michael Saylor Lists 10 Things For Bitcoin To Become A Stronger Asset

By Shawn Amick
News
IMG_6320
Business

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Buys 5,050 More Bitcoin As Total Investment Exceeds $3.1 Billion

By Alex McShane