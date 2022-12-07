Skip to main content
Kazakhstan Presses On With Restrictive Bitcoin Mining Regulation
News

Kazakhstan Presses On With Restrictive Bitcoin Mining Regulation

A bill that would create new licensing and electricity purchase requirements has been sent on to a third vote.

A bill that would create new licensing and electricity purchase requirements has been sent on to a third vote.

Kazakhstan is moving forward with regulation that will further stifle its bitcoin mining industry.

The country’s federal parliamentary body has completed secondary approval of a bill "On Digital Assets in the Republic of Kazakhstan." With a third approval, the legislation will introduce new licensing requirements for bitcoin miners based on their facility ownership and operational structure. It would also require that miners purchase their electricity from the energy provider Korem at market rates.

Previously, specific reporting and tax requirements were implemented, including registration of names, locations and quarterly reports to the government. These occurred as a result of the major influx of mining amidst energy shortages and protests, all while bitcoin miners fled China as a response to the government’s banning of bitcoin.

Kazakhstan’s close proximity to China and previously highly favorable energy access led to the large amounts of hash rate migrating to the country. Afterwards, Kazakhstan went as far as seizing up to $200 million in mining equipment who did not comply with regulation, and the country continues to try and absorb the benefits of the influx in bitcoin mining using legislation like this most recently approved bill.

Bitcoin Magazine previously reported on regulation in Kazakhstan, citing a report from the Russian media outlet Tass. In the report, Ekaterina Smyshlyaeva, a member of the Committee on Economic Reform and Regional Development of the Majilis (Kazakhstan’s federal parliamentary body) detailed the government’s intentions, describing how, "Kazakhstan was used as a raw material appendage of the blockchain industry. [Through] bills, we oblige miners to license in Kazakhstan, that is, to create legal entities and become full-fledged subjects of taxation.” 

Architects of Paraguay’s Bitcoin legislation argue that its regulatory framework is the best way to foster a mining industry in the country top photo.
Legal

Paraguay Legislature Fails To Pass Bill Regulating Bitcoin Mining

By BtcCasey
News
Following a ban on Bitcoin mining in China, many operations fled to neighboring Kazakhstan. Now, changing regulations raise questions about their future top photo.
Legal

Kazakhstan Completes First Crypto Purchase With Local Currency, Eyes Regulation: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Following a ban on Bitcoin mining in China, many operations fled to neighboring Kazakhstan. Now, changing regulations raise questions about their future top photo.
Business

Kazakhstan To Establish Legal Framework For Bitcoin, Crypto: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Following a ban on Bitcoin mining in China, many operations fled to neighboring Kazakhstan. Now, changing regulations raise questions about their future top photo.
Business

Once A Promised Land For Bitcoin Miners, Kazakhstan Is Shifting The Regulatory Crosswinds

By Zack Voell
Feature
Uncle Sam is the IRS federal reserve and government that wants to take your taxes and your bitcoin top photo.
Legal

Biden Administration Targets Bitcoin Mining In New Report

By Robert Hall
Opinion
With 4.3 million bitcoin mining machines running on the network, Whatsminer’s founder predicts the Bitcoin hash rate will reach 120 exahashes by the end of 2019.
Markets

The State Of Bitcoin Mining In Kazakhstan

By Namcios
Norway is a bitcoin mining capital and is a large part of the hash rate due to the energy prices top photo.
Markets

Norwegian Bitcoin Mining Ban Was Struck Down

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin mining is a global movement to capture energy and electricity and use it well top photo.
Culture

The Energy System Benefits From Bitcoin Mining

By Alex Mann
Opinion
Bitcoin mining is a global movement to capture energy and electricity and use it well top photo.
Business

Building New Grids To Support Local Communities And Strengthen The Bitcoin Network

By Craig Deutsch
News
FATF Finalizes Crypto Guidelines, Recommends Exchanges Share Client Data
Business

FATF Recommends Heightened Restrictions On Virtual Assets And Service Providers

By BtcCasey
Christ the Redeemer, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil top photo
Legal

Brazil Approves Bill Regulating Use Of Bitcoin As Payment

By Namcios
News
Bitcoin miners, utilizing ASICs, are incentivized to find cheap power and often turn to renewable, green and sustainable energy sources. Top photo
Business

African Bitcoin Mining Firm Gridless Raises $2 Million In Funding Round Led By Stillmark, Block Inc.

By BtcCasey
News
putin_ap_18354412373547_2500-1200x800
Business

Putin Supports Bitcoin Mining in Russia: Report

By Namcios
News
Bitcoin mining asics being crushed top photo
Legal

New York State Slings Another Arrow At Bitcoin Mining

By Rick Mulvey
Feature
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Mining Is Directly Impacting People’s Lives For The Better

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast