Skip to main content
EU To Force Crypto Companies To Report Their Users’ Holdings To Tax Authorities
News

EU To Force Crypto Companies To Report Their Users’ Holdings To Tax Authorities

Potentially, even companies outside of Europe could be forced to disclose user holdings according to the EU.

Potentially, even companies outside of Europe could be forced to disclose user holdings according to the EU.

The European Union indicated Thursday that it will make cryptocurrency companies report their European users’ holdings to tax authorities. The proposed eighth Directive on Administrative Cooperation was previously reported on by CoinDesk, and could have wide-reaching implications including forcing non-EU based companies to have to register with tax entities there.

In a statement, the EU Commissioner for tax, Paolo Gentiloni said, “Anonymity means that many crypto-asset users making significant profits fall under the radar of national tax authorities. This is not acceptable.”

The enforcement of the measures was not made entirely clear, as the cryptocurrency industry has various entities and actors residing in various jurisdictions, including some who claim no base of operations. Beyond that, there should be concern for the honeypot of user data that registering user holdings creates. Often, holdings on centralized exchanges (which are dangerous in their own right) are paired with sensitive identifying information which could potentially be used by criminals to attach people to their holdings.

There have been various cases of documented data leaks in and outside of the cryptocurrency industry: and these are simply the ones that surface. Forcing companies to provide European tax authorities — including companies based outside of the EU — once again forces firms to collect copious amounts of data exposing user holdings, and then transmit them to tax authorities in Europe whom they must trust to keep them safe.

Concerns have also been voiced that this could have ramifications for the EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA) which is the “first all-encompassing effort to tackle cryptoassets and brings rules contained in Mifid, Market Abuse and the Prospectus Regulation to the cryptoasset industry,” according to the International Financial Law Review (IFLR).

The European Crypto Initiative made a statement indicating it was “concerned that it would apply to a far wider range of obliged entities and individuals” than MiCA.

The EU has said it believes the move could generate as much as $2.5 billion (2.4 billion euros) through the introduction of the directive. 

bitcoin-europe-eu
Legal

Revolut Wins Approval To Offer Bitcoin, Crypto To 17 Million European Users: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Regulation - Dutch Bitcoin Companies Start Initiative to Adjust Proposed European Union AML-Directive
Legal

EU Takes Aim At Bitcoin Mining Industry With Upcoming Draft Law: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
bitcoin-europe-eu
Legal

EU Issues Bitcoin, Crypto Ban On Russia With New Sanctions

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin top photo.
Legal

EU Agrees On Text Of Landmark Bitcoin, Crypto Bill MiCA: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
In a world with third-party custody and self-custody, bitcoin is the clear winner for offering protection from government overreach and seizure.
Culture

European Countries That Want To Boost Their Revenue Need Bitcoiners

By Holly Young
Opinion
The news that PayPal is giving more than 300 million users access to bitcoin is bullish. But it’s not empowering them to truly control their funds.
Legal

Colorado Becomes First US State To Accept Bitcoin As Payment For Taxes

By Namcios
News
Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin top photo.
Business

Why The Proposed EU Bitcoin Ban Would Have Been A Mistake

By Till Musshoff
Opinion
Bitcoin adoption is like a rocket ship flying to the moon in outer space. Top photo
Business

European Bitcoin Company Relai Reports Record Volumes Despite ECB’s Bitcoin Warning

By BtcCasey
News
Regulation - EU’s European Blockchain Observatory and Forum to Host Blockchain AMA
Business

EU’s European Blockchain Observatory and Forum to Host Blockchain AMA

By Giulio Prisco
Regulation - EU’s Report on Cryptocurrencies: Says Officials “Should Not Ignore” Them
Business

EU’s Report on Cryptocurrencies: Says Officials “Should Not Ignore” Them

By Colin Harper
Digital assets - EU Workers Now Have the Option to Take Their Pay in a Euro Stablecoin
Business

EU Workers Now Have the Option to Take Their Pay in a Euro Stablecoin

By Jimmy Aki
Regulation - Project TITANIUM: The EU’s Plan to Decloak Cryptocurrency
Business

Project TITANIUM: The EU’s Plan to Decloak Cryptocurrency

By Scott Dylan
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Legal

MicroStrategy And Its Executive Chairman Michael Saylor Are Being Sued For Tax Fraud

By Shawn Amick
News
Government House of Thailand Cabinet
Markets

Thailand Approves Tax Relief For Bitcoin, Crypto

By Shawn Amick
News
The New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA) filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Bitcoin investor whose private data was collected by the IRS without warrant.
Business

IRS Authorized To Summon Kraken For User Information

By Oluwapelumi Adejumo