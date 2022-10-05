Skip to main content
EU Agrees On Text Of Landmark Bitcoin, Crypto Bill MiCA: Report
News

EU Agrees On Text Of Landmark Bitcoin, Crypto Bill MiCA: Report

The EU also plans to discuss crypto regulation with the U.S. in a IMF-World Bank meeting, following diplomats’ agreement on the bill’s text.

The EU also plans to discuss crypto regulation with the U.S. in a IMF-World Bank meeting, following diplomats’ agreement on the bill’s text.

The European Union (EU) has agreed on a legal framework for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies known as Markets in Crypto Asset Regulation (MiCA), per a report from CoinDesk.

The bill was signed off by members of the EU Council on Wednesday and consists of a regulatory framework previously established in June, which reportedly received no further development since then.

MiCA establishes licensing requirements for exchanges and wallet providers across the 27 member countries of the EU, including a need for checking user identity. Additionally, the legislation imposes capital requirements for the aforementioned service providers. The capital requirements are expected to prevent depegging events such as was seen with the downfall of the Terra ecosystem, as well as preventing other major liquidity issues.

While the full text of the legislation is currently sealed, the bill is expected to be covered by the EU’s official journal before it would go into effect in 2024.

The EU has also placed bitcoin and cryptocurrencies at the forefront of its agenda for the upcoming International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting, per a Bloomberg report.

“We have a crowded agenda for the US next week, and one of the items that won’t be at the bottom of the list, it will be in there right around the top is crypto,” said Mairead McGuinness, EU commissioner for financial services.

With the looming implementation of MiCA, the EU will be the first attempt globally at creating a regulatory framework at this scale. However, regulators in the EU are awaiting the upcoming meeting to discuss regulation with the U.S., as the European regulators hold that it will take a global effort to truly establish a reliable framework.

“[Regulation], a little bit like climate change, addressing crypto alone in the EU is not enough, we need to have global engagement and sharing of experience, '' said McGuinness. 

Red, white and blue, American flag, U.S.A., U.S. United States of America.
Legal

White House Releases Bitcoin, Crypto Regulatory Framework

By Shawn Amick
News
Tax Clarity Bill for Hard Fork Assets Reintroduced
Legal

Senate Bill Classifying Bitcoin As A Digital Commodity To Be Introduced Today: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
fkr7pohwyaa161r (1)
Markets

Russia One Step Closer To Using Bitcoin, Crypto In International Trade as Central Bank, Finance Ministry Agree On Draft Bill

By Shawn Amick
News
bitcoin-europe-eu
Markets

EU Parliament Backtracks Ban On Bitcoin’s Proof-Of-Work

By Namcios
News
Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin top photo.
Markets

Central Bank of Singapore To Release Bitcoin, Crypto Regulation Plans

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoiners who are optimistic about Senate cryptocurrency legislation should remain skeptical of the legislators who want to regulate the industry.
Legal

U.S. Senators Introduce Bill For Tax Exemption On Small Bitcoin Transactions

By Shawn Amick
News
Adoption & community - Report: Despite Price Volatility Blockchain and Crypto Jobs Are In Demand
Markets

IMF Publishes Global Financial Stability Report Discussing Bitcoin

By Shawn Amick
News
Some members of the U.S. Congress in the United States support Bitcoin top photo.
Legal

U.S. Lawmakers Draft Bill To Allow Bitcoin, Crypto In 401(k) Plans

By Shawn Amick
News
bitcoin-europe-eu
Legal

Revolut Wins Approval To Offer Bitcoin, Crypto To 17 Million European Users: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Iran has issued several regulations meant to control bitcoin mining operations. Is it building up a BTC hoard? And are Iranians opting in?
Legal

Iran Greenlights Bitcoin, Crypto Payments For Imports: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Legal

Russia To Allow International Trade In Bitcoin, Crypto For Any Industry: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
As surveillance efforts in our society intensify, Bitcoin offers a pseudonymous, even potentially anonymous, lifeline for privacy top photo.
Culture

The IMF Hates Bitcoin Because It Loves Total Control

By Shawn Amick
Texas Austin and Houston are bitcoin mining hubs and quickly expanding top photo.
Business

Fort Worth, Texas Set To Vote On A Bitcoin Mining Bill Tomorrow

By Shawn Amick
News
France still uses monetary colonialism to exploit 15 African nations. Could Bitcoin be a way out? top photo
Legal

Human Rights Leaders Pen Letter To US Congress For Responsible Bitcoin Legislation

By Shawn Amick
News
Law, regulation, gavel, court.
Markets

Federal Reserve Governor Says Bitcoin, Crypto Regulation Is For “The Rest Of Us”

By Shawn Amick
News