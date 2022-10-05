Skip to main content
South Carolina State Treasurer Travels To El Salvador To Learn About Bitcoin Adoption
News

South Carolina State Treasurer Travels To El Salvador To Learn About Bitcoin Adoption

Curtis Loftis and other SC officials spent five days in El Salvador experiencing first-hand the country’s Bitcoin adoption.

Curtis Loftis and other SC officials spent five days in El Salvador experiencing first-hand the country’s Bitcoin adoption.

A delegation from South Carolina, U.S. traveled to El Salvador to learn how the country’s recognition of bitcoin as legal tender is transforming its economy, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

Business and technological leaders, healthcare officials and State Treasurer Curtis Loftis toured El Salvador for five days, traveling from one end of the country to the other. The delegation met with multiple local government officials to get an understanding of what the emerging technology was achieving.

“What we witnessed in El Salvador is very useful in our efforts to encourage more support and understanding for digital assets and emerging technologies here in South Carolina,” said Dennis Fassuliotis, president of the South Carolina Emerging Technologies Association (SCETA), per the release.

Loftis was recently tasked by the General Assembly to explore the continued development and potential adoption of bitcoin. The State Treasurer was meant to identify methods to seek more stakeholders across the state while showcasing benefits from the increased utilization of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

“We heard multiple stories about how street vendors have embraced this technology and significantly grown their businesses as a result,” said Fassuliotis. “While there are a number of variables to consider, it’s exciting to ponder the prospects of how South Carolinians, especially those in our rural communities, might also benefit from using Bitcoin.”

Furthermore, Loftis and other members of the delegation witnessed Mi Primer Bitcoin’s education program help students understand and implement the use of bitcoin with a focus on financial literacy.

“El Salvador is a rapidly evolving country that has taken an aggressive approach to transform a largely unbanked population into one that is now embracing the use of Bitcoin,” said Treasurer Loftis.

Treasurer Loftis said that he paid for this trip out of his own pocket, noting that no taxpayer dollars were used to fund the delegation.

Moreover, from October 5-7, two of El Salvador’s top ministers will be presenting on the impact bitcoin has made for the country at the South Carolina Bitcoin Blockchain Week conference.

El Salvador Bitcoin After Bukele - the country of Bitcoin Beach is ready for more adoption top photo.
Industry Events

El Salvador To Host Nonprofit Bitcoin Conference With Attendees From Over 30 Countries

By Shawn Amick
News
El Salvador tapped crypto software firm AlphaPoint to fix numerous problems with its state Chivo wallet and help citizens adopt Bitcoin top photo.
El Salvador

Bitcoin Adoption In El Salvador Continues To Grow

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Financial representatives of 44 countries visited El Salvador and saw firsthand how the country’s Bitcoin adoption is changing it for the better top photo.
Markets

Central Bankers Descend On El Salvador To Learn About Bitcoin And Financial Inclusion

By Jaime García
Feature
FTJ3TpdWUB06rXE
Culture

How El Salvador Introduced 44 Countries To Bitcoin This Week

By Shawn Amick
News
The El Salvador Legal Tender Bill was historical regulation, writing and an important document top photo.
Culture

365 Days Of Financial Freedom: The Stories Of Bitcoin Adoption In El Salvador

By Renata Rodrigues
Feature
El Salvador is a Latin American nation that has coffee and cafes that use Bitcoin as legal tender top photo.
El Salvador

What El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law Has Brought To The Country

By Gaby Vivas
Opinion
FSXdIw1XwAEbg_2
Business

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Released Model Of Bitcoin City

By Shawn Amick
News
nayib-bukele-time-100-2021
Business

El Salvador Buys The Dip, Holds 2,381 Bitcoin In Treasury

By Shawn Amick
News
El Salvador tapped crypto software firm AlphaPoint to fix numerous problems with its state Chivo wallet and help citizens adopt Bitcoin top photo.
Business

High School Students In El Salvador Can Earn A Bitcoin Diploma

By Shawn Amick
News
blog-dispatch-cover-issue-039
Culture

How El Salvador Will Benefit From Adopting Bitcoin

By Namcios
El Salvador tapped crypto software firm AlphaPoint to fix numerous problems with its state Chivo wallet and help citizens adopt Bitcoin top photo.
El Salvador

The Anniversary Of El Salvador’s Bitcoin Legal Tender Announcement

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin and lightning on your phone is the ultimate mobile quick android and iPhone way to use the network top photo.
Technical

The State of Lightning One Year After El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption

By Namcios
Feature
A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success top photo.
Culture

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption Paves The Way For Emerging Economies

By Mario Gomez Lozada
A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success top photo.
Business

Bank Of America Sees Opportunities With El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption

By Namcios
blog-dispatch-cover-issue-039
Markets

History Is Made: El Salvador Becomes The First Country To Adopt Bitcoin

By Namcios