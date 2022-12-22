Skip to main content
Craig Wright Ordered To Pay Peter McCormack’s Legal Fees, Faces Contempt Of Court Hearing
News

Craig Wright Ordered To Pay Peter McCormack’s Legal Fees, Faces Contempt Of Court Hearing

A judgment made in the U.K. found Wright breached an embargo and must pay McMormack’s legal fees.

A judgment made in the U.K. found Wright breached an embargo and must pay McMormack’s legal fees.

A judgment in Peter McCormack’s current case against Craig Wright concluded that Wright must pay the court fees of McCormack on an indemnity basis, amongst other findings.

The conclusion of the trial also sets up an inquiry into Wright for contempt of court, with Justice Chamberlain of the Royal Courts of Justice writing, “I will issue a summons requiring Dr. Wright to attend a directions hearing before a judge nominated by the Judge in Charge of the Media and Communications List, who will give directions for the conduct of contempt proceedings in respect of breach of the embargo.”

This in reference to an embargo on a draft judgment which Wright apparently breached, as he shared details of the judgment prior to the embargo date in the MetaNet Slack (MetaNet is a BSV education company). The judgment reads that “The Court of Appeal has signaled that breaches are likely to result in contempt proceedings.”

While not a particularly good outcome for Wright, McCormack is also being directed to pay approximately $1.1 million (900,000 British pounds) in legal costs, subject to evaluation by a cost judge. He has stated on Twitter that “The stress of the last four years can't be understated, it has had a significant impact upon me and my family.”

This proceeding follows a previous court trial in the U.K. in which McCormack was sued for calling Wright a “liar” and “fraud” in 2019, which Wright argued caused monetary damages after he had speaking roles canceled.

The court did, in that case, rule in Wright’s favor, but only after pointing out that he submitted false evidence, which in turn led to an awarding of only 1 British pound in nominal damages.

In October of 2022, Wright had lost his defamation trial against pseudonymous Bitcoiner Hodlonaut. The lawsuit involved whether or not the challenging of Wright’s claims that he is Satoshi Nakamoto fulfilled the definition of defamation.

The court found that since Wright could not provide sufficient evidence to prove that he is indeed Satoshi Nakamoto, he must be willing to withstand debate and dissent from people who do not believe him. This conclusion included the order for Wright to pay Hodlonaut’s legal fees of $348,257. 

Hodlonaut v Wright Day5_3.01_19_42_15.Still001
Legal

Hodlonaut Defeats Craig Wright In Norwegian Court Case For Defamation

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin SV Creator Craig Wright has reportedly lost his latest legal battle, with the judge questioning his credibility.
Culture

Judge Rules Against Craig Wright, Criticizes Credibility in Court Decision

By Landon Manning
Law & justice - Bitfinex
Culture

Craig Wright Vs. Hodlonaut: A Timeline Of The Legal Battle

By Elsa Waldorf
Opinion
Regulations from courts and judges, which lead to laws, have some impact on Bitcoin but ultimately it is its own form of justice top photo.
Culture

Latest Court Ruling Is Not A Win For Craig Wright Or His Satoshi Claims

By Arthur van Pelt
A lawsuit filed against Craig Wright will move forward after a judge rejected Wright’s motion to dismiss it.
Culture

Craig Wright’s Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit Rejected Over Lack of Credibility

By Landon Manning
CSV_Hodlonaut.width-800
Culture

Craig Wright Threatens Libel Suit In Letter To Bitcoiner, Demands Apology

By Colin Harper
Square, the payments company with a penchant for Bitcoin and open-source development, has launched a membership organization to curb stifling patents.
Business

COPA Suing Craig Wright Over Bitcoin White Paper Claims

By Ahyke Otutubuike
Ross Ulbricht, founder of infamous bitcoin-based darknet marketplace Silk Road, called Bitcoin Magazine from prison to appeal for freedom
Legal

While Others Go Free, Ross Ulbricht Faces Excessive Prison Time

By Peter McCormack
Opinion
Bitcoin is a key that unlocks a metaphorical prison cell top photo.
Legal

Saving Private Keys From The Courts

By Christopher Allen
Opinion
image4
Business

Ottawa Court Freezes $20M in Cash, Bitcoin Donated to Truckers

By Namcios
News
Events - Vitalik Buterin and Joseph Poon Call Out Craig Wright at Deconomy 2018
Industry Events

Vitalik Buterin and Joseph Poon Call Out Craig Wright at Deconomy 2018

By Nick Marinoff
Transacting in bitcoin will send it to the moon because of its price action and business usage top photo.
Culture

Greg Foss And Peter McCormack Versus Peter Schiff On Bitcoin

By Bitcoin&Bald
Federal authorities tracked down and seized more than 94,000 bitcoin allegedly stolen from Bitfinex. But how did they get their hands on the pseudonymous funds top photo?
Legal

Now That Bitcoin Is Considered Property In The UK, Reclaiming Ransomed Assets Sent To Exchanges Is Much Easier

By Matthew Green and Brian Sanya Mondoh
Opinion
craig wright satoshi investigation
Business

Op Ed: How Many Wrongs Make a Wright?

By Jameson Lopp
BIP 324, proposed by Jonas Schnelli, is designed to protect Bitcoin peers against man-in-the-middle attacks using an action called a “handshake” to share keys more privately.
Culture

Celebrating A New Year In Bitcoin With A Roundtable Of Influencers

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast