Catch Up On Bitcoin 2021, The Biggest Bitcoin Event Ever

From June 4 to 5, Bitcoin 2021 in Miami hosted some of the most unforgettable content in BTC history. There were wild live moments, breaking news announcements, compelling philosophies, technical demonstrations and more, all presented before a live audience.

Catch Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey discussing the role Bitcoin can play in banking the unbanked (as well as his response to live heckles from Laura Loomer). Or enjoy a fireside chat between GigaChad Michael Saylor and Max Keiser. Or watch U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis and U.S. Representative Warren Davidson discussing how regulators can foster Bitcoin innovation in America.

There were technical, artistic and financial breakdowns. Tony Hawk rode a skateboard. Floyd Mayweather, Jr. got booed. Possible Satoshi Nick Szabo covered the history of money.

Tune into the first-ever public comments recorded by Ross Ulbricht, founder of darknet marketplace Silk Road, since his 2013 arrest. And don’t forget to watch the crowd’s reaction as Jack Mallers of Strike closed the event by sharing that El Salvador would adopt bitcoin as a legal tender currency.

Disclaimer: Bitcoin 2021 was organized by BTC Inc, which owns Bitcoin Magazine.