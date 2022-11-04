Skip to main content
Bitcoin Conference LABITCONF Returns To Argentina For 10th Edition
One of Latin America’s oldest Bitcoin conferences will be hosted in November in Argentina to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

The Latin American Bitcoin and Blockchain Conference (LABITCONF) will return to its birthplace of Buenos Aires, Argentina, to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

The conference will be held at the Costa Salguero Center (CABA) from November 10 through 13, about a week before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In light of the coincidence, the event will borrow the theme of soccer to also play honorage to Argentines’ love for the sport.

“For LABITCONF’s 10th anniversary, we returned to Argentina not only because it is the organization’s place of origin, but because it is also the mecca of crypto development and adoption in Latin America,” said Rodolfo Andragnes, founder and managing director of LABITCONF, in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine. “With the Qatar soccer world championship taking place just a week after the conference, we wanted soccer to take center stage to represent our mission and our community coming together to improve the world through a technology that provides efficiency, ownership and transparency.”

The conference will bring over 130 global industry leaders to Argentina to lead 50 talks, panels, hackathons, workshops and games. Speakers include Lightning Labs CEO Elizabeth Stark and the CEO of Bitcoin adoption consulting firm JAN3, Samson Mow.

The talks will cover an area of four pavilions featuring a main stage, an exhibition hall, soccer-themed activities and more. The final match of LABITCONF’s soccer tournament, launched at CABA on September 9, will be played during November’s event for the prize of a special Crypto.com trophy and more than $5,000 in prizes.

In the weeks leading up to the conference, LABITCONF will host a hackathon where programmers will compete for grants and awards. After the conference, organizers will host a tour through the Patagonia region, which will include a micro-conference in San Martin de los Andes on November 15.

