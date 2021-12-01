Bitcoin Black Friday Offering Best Deals On Bitcoin Gear Through Christmas

This is a promoted article provided by Bitcoin Black Friday.

With the history of the mainstream retail holiday known as Black Friday stretching back decades, Bitcoiners launched their own version of the celebration to promote their favorite technology and stimulate a circular BTC economy, known as Bitcoin Black Friday.

For the 2021 rendition of this Bitcoin holiday, a range of highly-discounted Bitcoin-focused items are currently listed for sale at BitcoinBlackFriday.com, and will be available through December 26.

So, what exactly can you snag at an impressive discount this year?

Listed Bitcoin Black Friday deals include discounts on gear that is pivotal to participating in the Bitcoin network and securing your funds, like the Arculus secure cold storage bitcoin wallet; an Antminer S17 Mining trial from Bitdeer; a BTCPay Server commemorative Lightning Network node shell; and the Hodlr Disks stealth edition recovery seed backup solution.

There are also deals that can help shoppers invest in and utilize bitcoin the asset more effectively, like 21 “extra spins” on the Fold App upon signing up for Fold’s bitcoin rewards debit card; a discount on the Moon Visa prepaid card; a 20% reduction in transaction fees at CoinFlip Bitcoin ATMs; and a discount on plans for ZenLedger’s crypto tax software plans.

And there are deals on a range of Bitcoin-themed collectibles, like the Cryptocloaks Bitcoin Grenade; the Coinertime BLOCKWATCH; Coinkite BLOCKCLOCK Mini; gear from the Guns N’ Bitcoin and Meme Factory websites; the Citadel21 collector’s pack; Bitcoin Gear’s Bitcoin Coin hoodie; and the OG Bees Brothers honey products.

Finally, event partner Bitcoin Magazine is also offering a range of deals through Bitcoin Black Friday, including discounts on items in its store; an annual subscription to its print magazine; a premium subscription to its on-chain markets “Deep Dive” newsletter; as well as a discount on items from “Deep Dive” author Dylan LeClair’s family’s maple syrup company.

All together, Bitcoin Black Friday 2021 has deals on anything and everything a Bitcoiner could want, helping them participate in and celebrate their favorite technology. Don’t miss your chance to save big before the discounts run out.