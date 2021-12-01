Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Bitcoin Black Friday Offering Best Deals On Bitcoin Gear Through Christmas
Sponsored Story
Publish date:

Bitcoin Black Friday Offering Best Deals On Bitcoin Gear Through Christmas

Bitcoin Black Friday is hosting deals on a range of Bitcoin-focused gear, apparel and more through December 26.
Author:

Bitcoin Black Friday is hosting deals on a range of Bitcoin-focused gear, apparel and more through December 26.

This is a promoted article provided by Bitcoin Black Friday.

With the history of the mainstream retail holiday known as Black Friday stretching back decades, Bitcoiners launched their own version of the celebration to promote their favorite technology and stimulate a circular BTC economy, known as Bitcoin Black Friday.

For the 2021 rendition of this Bitcoin holiday, a range of highly-discounted Bitcoin-focused items are currently listed for sale at BitcoinBlackFriday.com, and will be available through December 26.

So, what exactly can you snag at an impressive discount this year?

Listed Bitcoin Black Friday deals include discounts on gear that is pivotal to participating in the Bitcoin network and securing your funds, like the Arculus secure cold storage bitcoin wallet; an Antminer S17 Mining trial from Bitdeer; a BTCPay Server commemorative Lightning Network node shell; and the Hodlr Disks stealth edition recovery seed backup solution.

There are also deals that can help shoppers invest in and utilize bitcoin the asset more effectively, like 21 “extra spins” on the Fold App upon signing up for Fold’s bitcoin rewards debit card; a discount on the Moon Visa prepaid card; a 20% reduction in transaction fees at CoinFlip Bitcoin ATMs; and a discount on plans for ZenLedger’s crypto tax software plans.

And there are deals on a range of Bitcoin-themed collectibles, like the Cryptocloaks Bitcoin Grenade; the Coinertime BLOCKWATCH; Coinkite BLOCKCLOCK Mini; gear from the Guns N’ Bitcoin and Meme Factory websites; the Citadel21 collector’s pack; Bitcoin Gear’s Bitcoin Coin hoodie; and the OG Bees Brothers honey products.

Finally, event partner Bitcoin Magazine is also offering a range of deals through Bitcoin Black Friday, including discounts on items in its store; an annual subscription to its print magazine; a premium subscription to its on-chain markets “Deep Dive” newsletter; as well as a discount on items from “Deep Dive” author Dylan LeClair’s family’s maple syrup company.

All together, Bitcoin Black Friday 2021 has deals on anything and everything a Bitcoiner could want, helping them participate in and celebrate their favorite technology. Don’t miss your chance to save big before the discounts run out.

The best deals in Bitcoin return with Bitcoin Black Friday on November 26, 2021.
Sponsored Story

Bitcoin Black Friday, Best Bitcoin Deals Return November 26

Nov 24, 2021
Bitcoin Black Friday, which runs through December 26, 2021, is offering unique Bitcoin collectibles and experiences, with the proceeds going to charity.
Sponsored Story

Bitcoin Black Friday Offering Unique Collectibles, Experiences To Raise Charitable Donations

Nov 30, 2021
Screen Shot 2020-11-25 at 3.23.41 PM
Industry Events

Bitcoin Black Friday Is Back On November 27!

Nov 26, 2020
BitcoinBlackFriday_Twitter (1)
Culture

Here’s A Chance To HODL 1 BTC With Bitcoin Black Friday

Nov 11, 2020
Bitcoin Black Friday is returning in full force for 2020, emphasizing Bitcoin’s power as a payments tool with major discounts on retail items.
Industry Events

Bitcoin Black Friday 2020 Will Host Major Discounts For BTC Payments

Aug 4, 2020
Op-ed - Purse.io Announces Black Friday Deals – Save 20% On Amazon By Paying in Bitcoin.
Press Releases

Purse.io Announces Black Friday Deals – Save 20% On Amazon By Paying in Bitcoin.

Nov 27, 2014
To help our readers celebrate Bitcoin Black Friday, we’ve compiled a set of articles on the importance of the Bitcoin circular economy.
Technical

Celebrate Bitcoin Black Friday, Propel The Bitcoin Circular Economy

Nov 25, 2020
Adoption & community - Bitcoin Black Friday Deals for the Digital Currency Enthusiast
Culture

Bitcoin Black Friday Deals for the Digital Currency Enthusiast

Nov 25, 2016
Op-ed - Bitcoin Bargains Make Black Friday at Amazon Even Bigger
Business

Bitcoin Bargains Make Black Friday at Amazon Even Bigger

Nov 26, 2014
The Top 5 Products That Every Bitcoiner Needs
Business

The Top 5 Products That Every Bitcoiner Needs

Sep 4, 2020
bit
Press Releases

2014 Bitcoin Black Friday Market BitcoinDiscounts Lists The Best Bitcoin Deals Available

Nov 10, 2014
Op-ed - Cryptoart Boosts Collectors with Bitcoin Black Friday Event
Press Releases

Cryptoart Boosts Collectors with Bitcoin Black Friday Event

Nov 19, 2014
Op-ed - BitGive Foundation Partners with Bitcoin Black Friday
Press Releases

BitGive Foundation Partners with Bitcoin Black Friday

Nov 22, 2013
Adoption & community - Stanford Student Calls Out Crypto Professor for Inaccurate Bitcoin Lecture
Industry Events

Presenting Bitcoin’s Best During the Halving

May 25, 2020
Adoption & community - Bitcoin 2019 Gears Up to Bring Bitcoin Back Into the Conference Spotlight
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2019 Gears Up to Bring Bitcoin Back Into the Conference Spotlight

May 2, 2019